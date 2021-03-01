Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Betaflight 4.2.8

Voor het aansturen van drones of vliegtuigjes wordt gebruikgemaakt van flightcontrollersoftware. Opensourcevoorbeelden hiervan zijn Cleanflight, Ardupilot, Inav en Betaflight. Deze laatste heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor dshot-, multishot- en oneshot-motorprotocollen, STM32, F4- en F7-processors, telemetrieprotocollen, en oleddisplays. Eerdere STM32 processors, zoals de F1 en F3, worden door oudere Betaflight uitgaves ondersteund. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.2.8 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:

Version 4.2.8

Important: There is a bug in the previous release (4.2.7) that potentially causes unresponsiveness of the flight controller on power up. If you experience this on your flight controller, please update to this release to fix the issue.

Version 4.2.7

Safety Improvements:
  • fixed bugs in the use of baro_sample_count causing potential runaway ascent (#10472, #10481).
Fixes:
  • fixed missing BLHeli32 hardware version (#10290);
  • fixed compiler warning when building the SITL target (#10363);
  • fixed problem causing high error rates with bidirectional Dshot on H7 (#10383);
  • fixed problem of getting stuck in the CMS menu when invoking multiple times with SRXL and CRSF (#10448);
  • fixed compilation errors in the AK8975 magnetometer driver (#10464, #10477);
  • fixed bug causing a lockup when setting ibata_scale to 0 (#10471);
  • fixed validation for minimum and maximum cell voltage (#10473);
  • fixed bug in displayport code leading to the potential for UART1 to be flooded with OSD messages (#10489, #10490).
Target Updates:
  • added more features to target IFLIGHT_H743_AIO(#10451);
  • added the AK8975 magnetometer driver to the Unified Targets (#10468).
Version 4.2.6

Fixes:
  • added missing CLI parameter osd_warn_rssi_dbm (#10405);
  • fixed problem causing lockups when sending blocking Dshot commands with bitbanged Dshot enabled (#10406);
  • fixed incorrect limits for range checks for RACEFLIGHT and KISS rates (#10429);
  • fixed bug causing voltage sag compensation to be applied in crash flip mode (#10442).
Target Updates:
  • added support for additional flash chips to IFLIGHT_H743_AIO target (#10419).
Versienummer 4.2.8
Releasestatus Final
Website Betaflight
Download https://github.com/betaflight/betaflight/releases/tag/4.2.8
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 01-03-2021 10:573

01-03-2021 • 10:57

3 Linkedin

Bron: Betaflight

Update-historie

03-'21 Betaflight 4.2.8 3
10-'19 Betaflight 4.1.0 2
05-'19 Betaflight 4.0.2 0
04-'19 Betaflight 4.0.0 0
01-'19 Betaflight 3.5.5 0
08-'18 Betaflight 3.4.1 0
07-'18 Betaflight 3.4.0 0
06-'18 Betaflight 3.3.3 1
03-'18 Betaflight 3.3.0 2
01-'18 Betaflight 3.2.4 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Betaflight

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+11+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1hooibergje
1 maart 2021 11:02
Laten we vooral ardupilot niet vergeten in de lijst van open aanstuursoftware voor multicopters en fixed wings drones. _/-\o_
0Mielmania
1 maart 2021 16:55
Even ter aanvulling op hooibergje. Ardupilot, Inav en Betaflight zijn op dit moment de leidende aansturingssoftware voor flight controllers (ook gelet op de laatste ontwikkelingen). En F1 wordt al heel lang niet meer ondersteunt (tot BF 3.2.5) en vanaf BF3.3 zijn bepaalde functies niet meer beschikbaar voor F3 en vanaf BF4.0 word F3 ook helemaal niet meer ondersteunt. Cleanflight is voortgekomen uit Mulitwii en Baseflight. Ook is de processoropsomming niet chronologisch. Voorzetje (vooral aan jouw gebruiker Japke of je er daadwerkelijk gebruik van wilt maken):

Voor het aansturen van drones of vliegtuigjes wordt gebruikgemaakt van flightcontrollersoftware. Opensourcevoorbeelden hiervan zijn Cleanflight, Ardupilot, Inav en Betaflight. Deze laatste heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor dshot-, multishot- en oneshot-motorprotocollen, STM32, F4- en F7-processors, telemetrieprotocollen, en oleddisplays. Eerdere STM32 processors werken wel nog met oude versies van Betalfight. Betaflight 4.2.8 is verschenen met de volgende aankondiging en lijst met veranderingen:


Bron

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mielmania op 1 maart 2021 16:57]

0dwizzy
@Mielmania1 maart 2021 18:31
aiai wat duiken we er diep in :D

Ik ben maar een simpele piloot die voorlopig bij Parrot's CHUCK blijft, maar wat ik mijn indruk is geweest:
  • Ardupilot voor 'tragere' toestellen met veel functies. Zowel voor fixed-wing als quads als exotischer vliegend tuig.
  • Betaflight vooral populair bij FPV met quad/hexacopters

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True