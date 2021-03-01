Voor het aansturen van drones of vliegtuigjes wordt gebruikgemaakt van flightcontrollersoftware. Opensourcevoorbeelden hiervan zijn Cleanflight, Ardupilot, Inav en Betaflight. Deze laatste heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor dshot-, multishot- en oneshot-motorprotocollen, STM32, F4- en F7-processors, telemetrieprotocollen, en oleddisplays. Eerdere STM32 processors, zoals de F1 en F3, worden door oudere Betaflight uitgaves ondersteund. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.2.8 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:
Version 4.2.8
Important: There is a bug in the previous release (4.2.7) that potentially causes unresponsiveness of the flight controller on power up. If you experience this on your flight controller, please update to this release to fix the issue.
Version 4.2.7
Safety Improvements:
Fixes:
- fixed bugs in the use of baro_sample_count causing potential runaway ascent (#10472, #10481).
Target Updates:
- fixed missing BLHeli32 hardware version (#10290);
- fixed compiler warning when building the SITL target (#10363);
- fixed problem causing high error rates with bidirectional Dshot on H7 (#10383);
- fixed problem of getting stuck in the CMS menu when invoking multiple times with SRXL and CRSF (#10448);
- fixed compilation errors in the AK8975 magnetometer driver (#10464, #10477);
- fixed bug causing a lockup when setting ibata_scale to 0 (#10471);
- fixed validation for minimum and maximum cell voltage (#10473);
- fixed bug in displayport code leading to the potential for UART1 to be flooded with OSD messages (#10489, #10490).
Version 4.2.6
- added more features to target IFLIGHT_H743_AIO(#10451);
- added the AK8975 magnetometer driver to the Unified Targets (#10468).
Fixes:
Target Updates:
- added missing CLI parameter osd_warn_rssi_dbm (#10405);
- fixed problem causing lockups when sending blocking Dshot commands with bitbanged Dshot enabled (#10406);
- fixed incorrect limits for range checks for RACEFLIGHT and KISS rates (#10429);
- fixed bug causing voltage sag compensation to be applied in crash flip mode (#10442).
- added support for additional flash chips to IFLIGHT_H743_AIO target (#10419).