Voor het aansturen van drones of vliegtuigjes wordt gebruikgemaakt van flightcontrollersoftware. Opensourcevoorbeelden hiervan zijn MultiWii, Baseflight, Cleanflight en Betaflight. Deze laatste heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor dshot-, multishot- en oneshot-motorprotocollen, STM32-, F7-, F4-, F3- en F1-processors, telemetryprotocollen, en oleddisplays. Betaflight 3.5.5 is verschenen met de volgende aankondiging en lijst met veranderingen:
Maintenance Release
Please read the Betaflight 3.5 Release Notes. This release contains bugfixes and target changes only. For a full list of new features see 3.5.0. We have tried to make this release as bug free as possible. If you still find a bug, please report it back to us by opening an issue here. We also have a Facebook Group: If you want to talk about Betaflight, ask configuration questions, or just hang out with fellow pilots, you can do this here.
Important information when upgrading from an earlier version of 3.5
Safety Improvements:
- a number of users reported issues with the firmware hanging during a diff or dump. The root cause of this was identified as a bug in the MSP protocol causing corrupted configurations. This was fixed in 3.5.1. If you are using 3.5.0, it is recommended that you upgrade to at least 3.5.1, to eliminate the risk of experiencing lockups during diff or dump caused by this bug (#6696);
- unfortunately, bugfixes in the flight controller core functionality have led to an increase of the firmware size, causing it to overflow the available space on a number of F3 based flight controllers. As a result, some features have had to be removed from a number of F3 based flight controllers in order to make the firmware fit into flash. The following targets are affected: AIORACERF3, FRSKYF3, IMPULSERCF3, RACEBASE, RG_SSD_F3, RMDO, SPRACINGF3, SPRACINGF3MINI, SPRACINGF3NEO, STM32F3DISCOVERY, and ZCOREF3 (#6815, #6887, #6994, #7239, #7241, #7362).
Fixes:
- Made the most important OSD warning show with highest priority (#7276);
- Fixed the behaviour of the 'auto' failsafe setting for throttle when 3D is used (#7352).
Target Updates:
- Fixed OSD temperature display for negative temperatures (#6973);
- Fixed switching of PID profiles with stick commands (#7218);
- Fixed potential error when printing configurations in CLI (#7232);
- Added resetting of the GPS rescue maximum altitude and distance on arming (#7244);
- Fixed a problem with the sanity checks in GPS rescue causing sporadic disarms (#7254, #7265));
- Fixed on-board flash MSC emulation for MacOS on F7 (#7266);
- Fixed sporadic twitching in FrSky X SPI when sending failsafe values from the TX side (#7345);
- Hide stale altitude and vario in OSD when GPS fix is lost (#7368);
- Check that a MSC capable storage device is selected for blackbox before rebooting into MSC emulation mode from CLI (#7380);
- Fixed a boot loop if rebooting into MSC emulation mode and the storage device is not ready (#7382).
- Fixed the pin assignment for the softserial 'TLM' pad on KISSCC (#7149);
- Fixed a flash overflow on IMPULSERCF3 (#7239);
- Updated STM32F3DISCOVERY to support the on-board gyro and acc (#7241);
- Added a CAMERA_CONTROL_PIN on DALRCF722DUAL (#7248);
- Added support for on-board flash on MATEKF722SE (#7257);
- Added new targets CRAZYBEEF4FR, CRAZYBEEF4FS, and CRAZYBEEF4DX (#7263);
- Added new target STM32F411DISCOVERY (#7289);
- Added new target ELINF405 (#7296);
- Added new target RUSHCORE7 (#7338);
- Added new target FF_RACEPIT (#7344);
- Added pin for pinio use on PYRODRONEF4 (#7389).