Voor het aansturen van drones of vliegtuigjes wordt gebruikgemaakt van flightcontrollersoftware. Opensourcevoorbeelden hiervan zijn MultiWii, Baseflight, Cleanflight en Betaflight. Deze laatste heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor dshot-, multishot- en oneshot-motorprotocollen, STM32-, F7-, F4-, F3- en F1-processors, telemetryprotocollen, en oleddisplays. Betaflight 4.0.2 is verschenen met de volgende aankondiging en lijst met veranderingen:
4.0.2 Maintenance Release
Please read the Betaflight 4.0 Release Notes. This release contains bugfixes and target changes only. For a full list of new features see 4.0.0. We have tried to make this release as bug free as possible. If you still find a bug, please report it back to us by opening an issue here.
Important information when upgrading from an earlier version of 4.0
Fixes:
- a number of users reported issues with their craft taking off with throttle at idle when running on Betaflight 4.0.0's default settings. It was identified that the default settings did not have enough filtering for setups with a lot of vibrations. More filtering was added to the defaults in 4.0.1. It is recommended that you upgrade directly to 4.0.1 or newer, to eliminate the risk of unintended flyaways introduced by this problem (#8043);
- Betaflight 4.0.1 has a bug that is affecting all F3 based flight controllers, stopping them from working. A fix for this bug is included in 4.0.2. Users with F3 based flight controllers should upgrade directly to 4.0.2 or newer (#8148).
- unfortunately, bugfixes in the flight controller core functionality have led to an increase of the firmware size, causing it to overflow the available space on a number of F3 based flight controllers. As a result, some features have had to be removed from a number of F3 based flight controllers in order to make the firmware fit into flash. The following targets are affected: AIORACERF3 (#8178).
Target Updates:
- fixed problems when using AND conditions to configure modes (#8130);
- fixed build problem if no barometer is configured (#8133);
- fixed problems with output pins on F3 (#8148);
- fixed freeze when enabling LED_STRIP without a pin defined (#8157);
- fixed incorrect confirmation when changing timer from 'NONE' in CLI (#8165).
4.0.1 Maintenance Release
- fixed motor assignment for target PIKOF4OSD (#8049);
- removed features from target AIORACERF3 to fix flash overflow (#8178).
Safety Improvements:
Fixes:
- changed the default filter settings to reduce the risk of flyaways (#8043).
Target Updates:
- fixed gyro initialisation for setups with multiple MPU6000 / MPU9250 (#7950);
- lowered the minimum frequency for dynamic notch filters to 60hz (#7984);
- fixed OSD crash when enabling vario display on targets without barometer (#7993);
- fixed excessive return speed with GPS rescue in edge cases (#8007);
- fixed display of failsafe flight mode in OSD (#8010);
- added overflow checking for OSD timers (#8016);
- fixed gyro detection code code for multi gyro setups (#8033);
- added detection for screen overflow in OSD (#8063);
- fixed problem with power level display for SmartAudio in OSD (#8064);
- fixed writing of debug mode into the blackbox log header (#8089);
- fixed problem with timers when using pins with no defined timers (#8093);
- fixed inconsistency in the active gyro configuration (#8102);
- fixed incorrect application of motor output limits when changing profiles (#8108);
- fixed resource configuration for CC2500 based SPI RX (#8120);
- fixed build problems on targets without barometer / magnetometer support (#8121);
- fixed problem with incorrectly reporting barometer / magnetometer as present for targets built without support for them (#8135);
- fixed GPS rescue problem for builds without barometer support (#8136).
- updates to target FF_RACEPIT (#8046);
- re-added some features to target BETAFLIGHTF3 (#8068);
- changed the default configuration for target CLRACINGF7 (#8078);
- removed unneeded barometer default from target SPRACINGF3NEO (#8129).