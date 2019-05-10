Acronis Backup is een uitgebreid programma waarmee back-ups kunnen worden gemaakt en dat zich richt op bedrijfsomgevingen. Het pakket bevat tal van opties om data veilig te stellen op fysieke en virtuele servers. Het kan daarnaast worden geïntegreerd met verschillende cloudomgevingen, zoals Office 365, Azure en Amazon EC2. Ook kan blockchain-technologie worden ingezet met Acronis Notary, dat beschikbaar is via een uitgebreide licentie. Acronis Backup 12.5 update 4 met buildnummer 13400 heeft de volgende aankondiging meegekregen:

What's new in Update 4



Backup The enhanced backup option Performance and backup window (former Performance) enables you to set one of three levels of backup performance (high, low, prohibited) for every hour within a week. The high and low levels are configurable in terms of the process priority and output speed.

The Physical Data Shipping backup option for cloud backups Recovery The capability to save system information on a local disk or a network share if a recovery with reboot fails. Scalability The maximum number of physical machines that can be registered on a management server increased from 4000 to 8000. Security The capability to disable anonymous registration so that a user name and password of a management server administrator are always required when registering a device.

All communication during a device registration is done via HTTPS. It works out of the box and cannot be disabled. It is possible to enforce certificate verification during unattended installation in Windows and in Linux.

Mass registration of devices by using a token instead of a user name and password

The capability to install Agent for Linux in UEFI systems with enabled Secure Boot.

During the installation, the Acronis key is generated, used to sign the snapapi module, and registered as a Machine Owner Key (MOK). Once the installation is completed, the user should restart the system and enroll the key by using the password provided by the setup program. Applications Support for Microsoft Exchange Server 2019

CBT (tracking file changes at a block level) can be disabled for backups of SQL and Exchange databases. Active Protection New protection options: Detection of cryptomining malware The capability to allow certain processes to modify backup files while self-protection is on Protection of network folders mapped as local drives

Virtualization Conversion to the following virtual machine types: VMware Workstation VHDX virtual disks (for connection to a Hyper-V virtual machine)

This conversion is supported in a backup plan or in a separate conversion plan created on the Plans tab.

Support for Windows Server 2019 with Hyper-V and Microsoft Hyper-V Server 2019

Support for Citrix XenServer 7.6

The boot menu (in the text form) can be used when booting a Citrix XenServer virtual machine. Backup locations The Acronis Storage product name changed to Acronis Cyber Infrastructure. Administering It is possible to add a comment to a device on the device Details pane. Devices can be searched and organized in dynamic groups by comments.

In a domain environment, local accounts on the management server are not added by default to the Acronis Centralized Admins group and to the organization administrators list.

The name of the Acronis Management Server service (ams) is changed to acrmngsrv, to avoid name conflicts with other software services. Support for new operating systems Support for RHEL 7.6, 8.0 (configurations with Stratis are not supported)

Support for Ubuntu 18.10

Support for Fedora 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Support for Debian 9.5, 9.6

Support for Windows XP SP1 (x64) and SP2 (x64) is resumed

Support for Windows XP SP2 (x86) is resumed with a special version of Agent for Windows Support for new languages Bulgarian

Norwegian

Swedish

Finnish

Serbian

Malay

Indonesian