Acronis Backup is een uitgebreid programma waarmee back-ups kunnen worden gemaakt en richt zich op bedrijfsomgevingen. Het pakket bevat tal van verschillende opties om data veilig te stellen op fysieke en virtuele servers en kan daarnaast integreren met verschillende cloudomgevingen, zoals Office 365, Azure en Amazon EC2. Ook kan blockchain-technologie ingezet worden met Acronis Notary, dat beschikbaar is via een uitgebreide licentie. Acronis Backup 12.5 update 1 heeft buildnummer 7641 en de volgende aankondiging meegekregen:

Release notes for Acronis Backup 12.5 Update 1



We are happy to introduce Acronis Backup 12.5 – world's easiest and fastest backup solution for all your data on-premises, in remote systems, in private and public clouds, and on mobile devices. This amazing solution installs in three clicks, protects 15 platforms, encrypts in four standards, backs up and recovers 2x faster than the closest competitor, and is trusted by 500,000 businesses.



Acronis Backup 12.5 is available in two editions: Acronis Backup 12.5 Standard and Acronis Backup 12.5 Advanced.



What's new in Update 1 Mass deployment and upgrade utility for unattended agent deployment.

Detailed managed location statistics are now shown on the location information window. What's new in Acronis Backup 12.5 Unique! Acronis Active Protection to proactively detect and protect systems from ransomware attacks.

Centralized backup policies, static and dynamic groupings, and the ability to manage, delegate, and establish roles for multiple administrators - all to support larger environments and greater volumes of data.

Customizable dashboards and advanced reporting for quick insights into your entire IT infrastructure.

Unique! Backup of XenServer, Linux KVM, Red Hat Enterprise, Virtualization, and Oracle VM Server for complete protection of any virtual environment.

Support for tape drives, autoloaders, and tape libraries for off-site storage to ensure compliance with company regulations.

Off-host backup management operations, including staging (moving), replication (copying), validation, and retention (cleanup) of backups.

Unified, web-based, touch-friendly, centralized management console to reduce management complexity.

Unique! Protection for VMware vSphere ESX(i) and Microsoft Hyper-V hosts and VMs for complete protection of any virtual workload.

VMware VM replication with WAN optimization for faster disaster recovery

Unique! Acronis Instant Restore (Run Backup as a VM) and vmFlashback for VMware & Hyper-V to reduce recovery time objectives (RTOs).

SAN storage snapshots support for VMware backups to reduce ESXi resource utilization.

Remote and automated bootable media for significant reduction of the RTO of remote systems and data centers. Issues fixed in Update 1



Installation and upgrade [ABR-133396] In some cases after upgrading from Acronis Backup 12/11.5/11.7, new backup plans cannot be created. The following error appears: "Failed to add account in user profile."

[ABR-132880] After upgrading from Acronis Backup 11.7, the "Internal server error 100011" message may appear in the backup console.

[ABR-132756] Upgrading backup plan activities may fail during upgrade from Acronis Backup 11.7 Advanced. The following error appears: "POR: Cannot access property by path '.MachineAddress'."

[ABR-132350] After upgrading from Acronis Backup 12, e-mail notifications of successful backups are not sent.

[ABR-131984] In some cases, upgrading from Acronis Backup 11.7 hangs on 90% for a very long time.

[ABR-131872] Acronis Backup Management Server fails to run on the same machine with VMware vCenter Server due to the 8089 port conflict.

[ABR-131343] After upgrading from Acronis Backup 11.5/11.7, the user cannot open or mount an archive file in Windows Explorer.

[ABR-130913] After upgrading from Acronis Backup 11.5/11.7, the default e-mail notification settings are not preserved.

[ABR-122292] Recovering from Microsoft Exchange CDP archives that were created by Acronis Backup 11.5 / 11.7 fails. The following error appears: "The operation is not supported." Common [ABR-132794] An Active Protection plan cannot be applied to a machine with the Universal license assigned due to improperly applied licensing restrictions.

[ABR-131006] The update notification indicator (Settings > Agents tab) shows an incorrect number of agents that need to be updated.

[ABR-130967] The backup deletion fails if the backup is located on a USB flash drive. The following error appears: "An unsupported URI is specified."

[ABR-130477] Backing up to Acronis Cloud Storage fails and does not re-try properly when the computer loses connection to a selected Wi-Fi network and connects to a different Wi-Fi network.

[ABR-130115] Conversion of a BIOS-based operating system to UEFI is not performed when using the backup console to recover a machine to dissimilar hardware.

[ABR-126484] The Capacity column shows incorrect information about the space occupied by backups for managed locations on network shares.

[ABR-126042] The backup validation activity shows an incorrect progress indicator.

[ABR-121569] The backup splitting option is not applied when the backup format is set to Version 12. Roles and units management [ABR-131855] The "AccountServer.UserGroupNotFound" error appears when clicking the Administrators tab if there are deleted Windows accounts/groups in the list.

[ABR-124308] When installing a backup agent or Acronis Storage Node, the list of units is not sorted on the Select unit dialog. Dashboard, reports and alerting [ABR-122810] Alerts generated upon plan execution failure are not displayed on the Alerts tab for plans other than backup plans. The issue affects separate Validation, Backup replication and Conversion to VM plans. Acronis Notary (ASign) [ABR-129554] Files from encrypted backups located in Acronis Cloud Storage cannot be signed with the Sign this file version command. Virtualization [ABR-130030] Conversion of a backup into a Hyper-V virtual machine fails if the backup is created by using direct volumes selection. The following error appears: "No free space."

[ABR-125939] After Agent for Hyper-V is installed, virtual machines from the Hyper-V host may appear on the Devices tab in the backup console with a 10-minute delay. Tape management [ABR-129951] File recovery from a tape-based location may result in a warning if the following conditions are met: the disk-level backup has the Version 12 format and the Use a disk cache to accelerate the recovery recovery option is enabled. The following message appears: "Internal error: not supported." In fact, the disk cache is not used during the recovery operation. Application support [ABR-133093] Searching for elements within Office 365 backups returns all e-mails instead of the ones that match the search criteria.

[ABR-133091] Mailbox recovery from backups of Exchange 2016 Cumulative Update 5 does not work.

[ABR-129938] Acronis Managed Machine service may not stop properly on a machine running Microsoft Exchange. Issues fixed in Acronis Backup 12.5



This section describes issues that have been fixed in Acronis Backup 12.5, as compared to Acronis Backup 12 Update 3.



Common [ABR-108446] After upgrading from Acronis Backup 11.5/11.7, the backup plans that replicate backups to two or more locations fail. The problem does not affect backup plans with one additional backup location defined (second destination).

[ABR-110899, ABR-108804] Starting a trial is not possible when backing up SQL Server databases.

[ABR-110713] Low performance when copying files from a .tib file that is opened via the Windows Explorer shell extension.

[ABR-108066] Recovery of physical machine to virtual (P2V) performed by Agent for VMware or Agent for Hyper-V completes successfully, but the activity contains the warning "Failed to get the object's property 'ManagedHost'."

[ABR-107545] The message about missing licenses remains on the backup plan creation panel even after adding valid licenses.

[ABR-88247] Search by device name on the Activities tab is case-sensitive. Virtualization [ABR-111052] Backing up a VMware vSphere 6.5 virtual machine with an NVMe controller fails. The following error appears: "You do not have access rights to this file."

[ABR-117801] After recovering a virtual machine with the PVRDMA network adapter to a new virtual machine, the recovered virtual machine has the VMXNET3 network adapter.

[ABR-119508] After replicating to an existing encrypted virtual machine, the replicated virtual machine cannot be powered on. The following error appears: "Module 'Nvman' power on failed."

[ABR-119529] VMware vSphere 6.5 virtual machines that reside on VMFS 6.0 datastores cannot be backed up by using the SAN transport mode.

[ABR-104133] Email notification options are missing when creating a VM replication plan.

[ABR-90170] Backup activities may not be shown when you select a virtual machine and click Activities. Application support [ABR-104004] A contact name is shown twice in "Business address", when browsing Exchange mailbox items in a database backup.

[ABR-102816] Acronis Management Server consumes excessive amount of RAM during recovery of large number of Exchange mailboxes (200+).