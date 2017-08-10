Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb / cifs -netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domain controller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben een nieuwe uitgave klaargezet, met de volgende aankondiging en lijst van aanpassingen:

Samba 4.6.7 Available for Download



This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.6 release series.



The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. A patch against Samba 4.6.6 is also available. See the release notes for more info.



Changes since 4.6.6: BUG 12836: s3: smbd: Fix a read after free if a chained SMB1 call goes async.

BUG 11392: s4-cldap/netlogon: Match Windows 2012R2 and return NETLOGON_NT_VERSION_5 when version unspecified.

BUG 12885: s3/smbd: Let non_widelink_open() chdir() to directories directly.

BUG 12910: s3/notifyd: Ensure notifyd doesn't return from smbd_notifyd_init.

BUG 12840: vfs_fruit: Add fruit:model = parametric option.

BUG 12911: vfs_ceph: Fix cephwrap_chdir().

BUG 12720: idmap_ad: Retry query_user exactly once if we get TLDAP_SERVER_DOWN.

BUG 12927: s3: libsmb: Fix use-after-free when accessing pointer *p.

BUG 12925: smbd: Fix a connection run-down race condition.

BUG 12782: winbindd changes the local password and gets NT_STATUS_WRONG_PASSWORD for the remote change.

BUG 12890: s3:smbd: consistently use talloc_tos() memory for rpc_pipe_open_interface().

BUG 12937: smbcacls: Don't fail against a directory on Windows using SMB2.

BUG 11392: s4-dsdb/netlogon: Allow missing ntver in cldap ping.

BUG 12813: dnsserver: Stop dns_name_equal doing OOB read.

BUG 12886: s3:client: The smbspool krb5 wrapper needs negotiate for authentication.

BUG 12898: ctdb-common: Set close-on-exec when creating PID file.