Intel heeft voor zijn Aero compute board en Aero ready to fly drone een nieuw board support package uitgebracht met 1.5.1 als versienummer. Het bordje beschikt over een Intel Atom x7-Z8750-quadcoreprocessor, 4GB lpdrd3-1600-werkgeheugen en embedded 32GB emmc-opslaggeheugen. Hetzelfde bordje wordt gebruikt in de ready to fly-drone, waarbij je zelf dus niet meer hoeft te knutselen om aan de slag te gaan. De lijst met aanpassingen voor deze bsp-uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.5.1 Fixed a typo and make the hotspot connection name shorter;

Improvements in the first boot network configuration and factory reset scripts;

Apply the first boot network settings without requiring a reboot. Version 1.5 Integrated Cockpit Project (http://cockpit-project.org) which brings easier access and management of the platform. Included plugins: System overview Console Containers Aero-specific: “About”, showing versions of the installed components “Software Update”, allowing to trigger the installation of a new OS release

RNG now leverages hardware support;

FPGA firmware updated to route an extra I2C bus from the flight controller;

Switched wget from the busybox implementation to the more fully feature standard one;

Fixed issue on RPM which caused issues with signed packages;

DNF is now installed and pointing at official repository by default, allowing per-package updates to core components without waiting for a full release cycle

Added support for M.2 LTE modem (depends on BIOS Aero-01.00.13)

Switched from ConnMan to Network Manager (and ModemManager) in order to get better support for modem configuration as per above.

PX4 v1.6.5 and ArduPilot v3.5.1 + backports1 enabling additional I2C, both depend on FPGA firmware version 0xc1

BIOS and script (aero-bios-update) to install it added to image

New documentation website: https://intel-aero.github.io/