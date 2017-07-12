Intel heeft voor zijn Aero compute board en Aero ready to fly drone een nieuw board support package uitgebracht met 1.4 als versienummer. Het bordje beschikt over een Intel Atom x7-Z8750-quadcore, 4GB lpdrd3-1600-werkgeheugen en embedded 32GB emmc-opslaggeheugen. Hetzelfde bordje wordt gebruikt in de ready to fly-drone, waarbij je zelf dus niet meer hoeft te knutselen om aan de slag te gaan. De lijst met aanpassingen voor deze bsp-uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.4 Updated to Yocto Project 2.3

New misc packages installed: rsync to easily copy and synchronize directories with host computer Valgrind Command line tools like tar, ps, top, etc are not provided by busybox anymore dmidecode to debug information provided by BIOS

Packages removed: ModemManager is temporarily removed. Users of LTE functionality are advised not to update. opkg: it’s now replaced by dnf ROS: now to be used inside a container Dronekit: now to be used inside a container dnsmasq: functionality replaced by ConnMan sysklogd: functionality replaced by systemd-journal

systemd-networkd now creates a usb-ethernet network and manages a DHCP server in it; this allows to simply - plug a usb cable and have a network connection with Aero (working on Linux and Mac, work in progress on Windows)

Migrate init to use systemd

Kernel updated to 4.4.67 including all major fixes from upstream stable tree

ConnMan is the connection manager for the WiFi interface allowing to easily switch back and forth between “hotspot” and “client” modes.

Included support for docker containers. More detailed documentation can be found on the wiki page.

Meta-ros is no longer included as part of the distribution, as officially supported ROS docker images are provided by the OSRF as part of Docker Hub.

Package cleanup on meta-intel-aero;

New inclusions: Camera Streaming Daemon and Collision Avoidance Library. More information can be found on the wiki.

PX4 firmware for aerofc on RTF has been updated to v1.6.4 from upstream and is now located in /etc/aerofc/px4

ArduPilot firmware for aerofc on RTF has been added containing version v3.5-rc9 with additional patches that will be available on v3.5-rc10. It’s available in /etc/aerofc/ardupilot

MicroSD is now automatically mounted.

Add support for devices from Movidius

Experimental support for package updates using dnf (disabled by default via a configuration file)