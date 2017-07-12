Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Proxmox VE 5.0

Door , 1 reactie, submitter: FREAKJAM, bron: Proxmox Server Solutions

Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan beheerd worden via een web-interface en daarnaast is er ook een commandline beschikbaar en een rest-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina bekeken worden. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 5.0 is onlangs uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Proxmox VE 5.0
  • Based on Debian Stretch 9.0
  • Kernel 4.10.15
  • QEMU 2.9
  • LXC: update to 2.0.8
  • New asynchronous Storage Replication feature (needs ZFS, technology preview)
  • New/updated LXC templates (Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, Fedora, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux, Gentoo and Alpine)
  • Updated/improved noVNC console]
  • Ceph v12.1.0 Luminous (technology preview), packaged by Proxmox
  • live migration with local storage
  • GUI improvements
    • USB und Host PCI address visibility
    • improved bulk and filtering options
  • Improved installation ISO
  • Importing Qemu/KVM_Virtual_Machines#_importing_virtual_machines_from_foreign_hypervisors
  • improved reference documentation with screenshots
  • countless bug fixes and package updates (for all details see bugtracker and GIT)
Proxmox VE 5.0 beta2
  • Based on Debian Stretch
  • Kernel 4.10
  • Update to QEMU 2.9
  • Improved handling of re-used disks in installer
  • Improved handling of network devices in installer
  • Many small improvements and bug fixes
Proxmox VE 5.0 beta1
  • Based on Debian Stretch
  • Kernel 4.10
  • Many small improvements and bug fixes

Versienummer 5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Proxmox Server Solutions
Download https://www.proxmox.com/en/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Lees meer

Proxmox VE nog geen prijs
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (1)

Reactiefilter:-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
0 Locke_
12 juli 2017 11:09
Mooi, ik zie een maintenance window thuis aankomen :D
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*