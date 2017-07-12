Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan beheerd worden via een web-interface en daarnaast is er ook een commandline beschikbaar en een rest-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina bekeken worden. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 5.0 is onlangs uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:
Proxmox VE 5.0
Proxmox VE 5.0 beta2
- Based on Debian Stretch 9.0
- Kernel 4.10.15
- QEMU 2.9
- LXC: update to 2.0.8
- New asynchronous Storage Replication feature (needs ZFS, technology preview)
- New/updated LXC templates (Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, Fedora, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux, Gentoo and Alpine)
- Updated/improved noVNC console]
- Ceph v12.1.0 Luminous (technology preview), packaged by Proxmox
- live migration with local storage
- GUI improvements
- USB und Host PCI address visibility
- improved bulk and filtering options
- Improved installation ISO
- Importing Qemu/KVM_Virtual_Machines#_importing_virtual_machines_from_foreign_hypervisors
- improved reference documentation with screenshots
- countless bug fixes and package updates (for all details see bugtracker and GIT)
Proxmox VE 5.0 beta1
- Based on Debian Stretch
- Kernel 4.10
- Update to QEMU 2.9
- Improved handling of re-used disks in installer
- Improved handling of network devices in installer
- Many small improvements and bug fixes
- Based on Debian Stretch
- Kernel 4.10
- Many small improvements and bug fixes