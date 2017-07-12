Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan beheerd worden via een web-interface en daarnaast is er ook een commandline beschikbaar en een rest-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina bekeken worden. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 5.0 is onlangs uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Proxmox VE 5.0 Based on Debian Stretch 9.0

Kernel 4.10.15

QEMU 2.9

LXC: update to 2.0.8

New asynchronous Storage Replication feature (needs ZFS, technology preview)

New/updated LXC templates (Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, Fedora, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux, Gentoo and Alpine)

Updated/improved noVNC console]

Ceph v12.1.0 Luminous (technology preview), packaged by Proxmox

live migration with local storage

GUI improvements USB und Host PCI address visibility improved bulk and filtering options

Improved installation ISO

Importing Qemu/KVM_Virtual_Machines#_importing_virtual_machines_from_foreign_hypervisors

improved reference documentation with screenshots

countless bug fixes and package updates (for all details see bugtracker and GIT) Proxmox VE 5.0 beta2 Based on Debian Stretch

Kernel 4.10

Update to QEMU 2.9

Improved handling of re-used disks in installer

Improved handling of network devices in installer

Many small improvements and bug fixes Proxmox VE 5.0 beta1 Based on Debian Stretch

Kernel 4.10

Many small improvements and bug fixes