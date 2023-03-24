Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 7.4 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.4 is based on Debian 11.6 "Bullseye" but using a newer Linux kernel 5.15 or 6.2, QEMU 7.2, LXC 5.0.2, and ZFS 2.1.9. Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.4 comes with a new dark theme "Proxmox Dark".



Here is a selection of the highlights