Software-update: Proxmox VE 7.4

Proxmox VE logo (79 pix)Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 7.4 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Proxmox VE 7.4 released!

Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.4 is based on Debian 11.6 "Bullseye" but using a newer Linux kernel 5.15 or 6.2, QEMU 7.2, LXC 5.0.2, and ZFS 2.1.9. Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.4 comes with a new dark theme "Proxmox Dark".

Here is a selection of the highlights

  • Debian 11.6 "Bullseye", but using a newer Linux kernel 5.15 or 6.2
  • QEMU 7.2, LXC 5.0.2, and ZFS 2.1.9
  • Ceph Quincy 17.2.5 and Ceph Pacific 16.2.11
  • A fully-integrated "Proxmox Dark" theme variant
  • Display of detailed Ceph OSD information in GUI and API
  • Download task logs as text files
  • Sorting of resource tree by name or VMID
  • HA manager: Added CRM command to switch an online node manually into maintenance (without reboot).
As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.

Proxmox VE

Versienummer 7.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Proxmox
Download https://proxmox.com/en/downloads/category/iso-images-pve
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

24-03-2023
15

24-03-2023 • 06:49

15

Submitter: grwl

Bron: Proxmox

Mich 24 maart 2023 15:50
Ik kreeg 7.3 met geen mogelijkheid geïnstalleerd met een raptor Lake cpu met de onboard graphics. Niet de juiste i915 drivers ofzo. Ga met deze nog een poging wagen.
EverLast2002 @Mich24 maart 2023 16:11
Is dit een mogelijke oplossing :
https://forum.proxmox.com...d-770-not-working.121072/
Jorco @Mich29 maart 2023 12:59
Zelf ook als beginneling aan begonnen (n100). Na tig pogingen de SSD uit de NUC gehaald en aangesloten op de laptop. USB stick met installer op een andere poort, booten via bios, na voltooiing SSD terugzetten, opstarten en waarschijnlijk alleen nog IP corrigeren. Alles bij elkaar minder dan een half uurtje werk.
stijnos1991 24 maart 2023 19:21
Het dark theme is echt een verademing! Plus labels voor al je VM's en containers. Leuke update!
smerko 24 maart 2023 19:26
Het is me nog niet gelukt de Intel ARC A380 werkend te krijgen in Proxmox. Al rond gevraagd op het Proxmox forum en Reddit, zonder succes. Hopen het redelijk snel toch wat makkelijker wordt
cdnl 24 maart 2023 07:51
Nice Dark Theme.
DeeD2k2 @cdnl24 maart 2023 08:35
Ik vind Discord Dark nog steeds prettiger, maar het is absoluut winst dat ik niet na iedere upgrade het theme weer hoef aan te passen.
Yzord 24 maart 2023 18:57
Na 10 jaar toch eens de community upgrade genomen voor mijn servers en ben er zeer content mee. Ik draaide altijd de gratis versies, maar dat was een crime om te updaten elke keer. Kan zomaar dat er iets niet goed ging en de boel niet meer op gang te krijgen was.
rbr320 @Yzord25 maart 2023 15:04
Welke problemen liep je met de gratis versie tegenaan dan? Het is in beide gevallen toch eigenlijk gewoon een Debian installatie met een extra repo/packages?
Laagheim 24 maart 2023 19:24
Ik ben een proxmox beginneling, draai het nu 2 maandjes op een topton bakkie, en heb zonder erbij na te denken op upgraden geklikt. Nu lees ik hier dat upgraden nogal eens problemen geeft. Een volgende keer wacht ik ff met klikken 😁(overigens ging de upgrade zonder problemen)
DeeD2k2 @Laagheim24 maart 2023 20:18
Ik upgrade meestal niet op de dag van de release, maar kort daarna (paar dagen tot een week) en heb nog nooit problemen gehad…

… mijn advies: gewoon bij houden. Zo nu en dan apt update & apt upgrade en een reboot.
randommen @DeeD2k225 maart 2023 13:33
dist-upgrade ;)

Nog nooit issues gehad en ik draai nogal wat installaties...
DeeD2k2 @randommen25 maart 2023 22:50
Als ik apt (ipv apt-get) gebruik, heb ik nog nooit dist-upgrade nodig gehad (begonnen bij 7.0). Ook de apt equivalent full-upgrade geeft geen nieuwe acties…
randommen @DeeD2k226 maart 2023 13:25
apt of apt-get maakt niet zo uit afaik.
Het is vooral echt dat dist-upgrade belangrijk is i.p.v. upgrade, heb even geen goede bron, google staat er vol mee en to be fair, nog nooit zonder geprobeerd :)

Dus apt update en daarna apt dist-upgrade.
DeeD2k2 @randommen26 maart 2023 15:00
Ik was altijd in de veronderstelling dat apt upgrade net iets anders werkt dan apt-get upgrade. Dat is inderdaad niet zo. apt is niet meer dan een wrapper (met vriendelijkere output) van de functies van APT package manager. apt-vs-apt-get

Het verschil tussen upgrade en dist-upgrade (apt-get) / full-upgrade (apt) is dat de eerste geen packages verwijderd of nieuwe toevoegt en de tweede wel. Daarmee kan de eerste geen upgrade uitvoeren als er afhankelijkheden veranderen.

apt-get manpage
upgrade
upgrade is used to install the newest versions of all packages currently installed on the system from the sources enumerated in /etc/apt/sources.list. Packages currently installed with new versions available are retrieved and upgraded; under no circumstances are currently installed packages removed, or packages not already installed retrieved and installed. New versions of currently installed packages that cannot be upgraded without changing the install status of another package will be left at their current version. An update must be performed first so that apt-get knows that new versions of packages are available.

dist-upgrade
dist-upgrade in addition to performing the function of upgrade, also intelligently handles changing dependencies with new versions of packages; apt-get has a "smart" conflict resolution system, and it will attempt to upgrade the most important packages at the expense of less important ones if necessary. The dist-upgrade command may therefore remove some packages. The /etc/apt/sources.list file contains a list of locations from which to retrieve desired package files
Mijn ervaring met specifiek Proxmox 7.x is dat een upgrade altijd is gelukt met apt upgrade.

