Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 7.4 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
Proxmox VE 7.4 released!
Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.4 is based on Debian 11.6 "Bullseye" but using a newer Linux kernel 5.15 or 6.2, QEMU 7.2, LXC 5.0.2, and ZFS 2.1.9. Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.4 comes with a new dark theme "Proxmox Dark".
Here is a selection of the highlights
As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.
- Debian 11.6 "Bullseye", but using a newer Linux kernel 5.15 or 6.2
- QEMU 7.2, LXC 5.0.2, and ZFS 2.1.9
- Ceph Quincy 17.2.5 and Ceph Pacific 16.2.11
- A fully-integrated "Proxmox Dark" theme variant
- Display of detailed Ceph OSD information in GUI and API
- Download task logs as text files
- Sorting of resource tree by name or VMID
- HA manager: Added CRM command to switch an online node manually into maintenance (without reboot).