Proxmox VE logo (79 pix)Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 8.0 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Proxmox VE 8.0 released!

We're very excited to announce the major release 8.0 of Proxmox Virtual Environment! It's based on the great Debian 12 "Bookworm" but using a newer Linux kernel 6.2, QEMU 8.0.2, LXC 5.0.2, and OpenZFS 2.1.12.

Here is a selection of the highlights of the Proxmox VE 8.0 final version:

  • Debian 12, but using a newer Linux kernel 6.2
  • QEMU 8.0.2, LXC 5.0.2, ZFS 2.1.12
  • Ceph Server:
  • Ceph Quincy 17.2 is the default and comes with continued support.
  • There is now an enterprise repository for Ceph which can be accessed via any Proxmox VE subscription, providing the best stability for production systems.
  • Additional text-based user interface (TUI) for the installer ISO.
  • Integrate host network bridge and VNet access when configuring virtual guests into the ACL system of Proxmox VE.
  • Add access realm sync jobs to conveniently synchronize users and groups from an LDAP/AD server automatically at regular intervals.
  • New default CPU type for VMs: x86-64-v2-AES
  • Resource mappings: between PCI(e) or USB devices, and nodes in a Proxmox VE cluster.
  • Countless GUI and API improvements.
As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-06-2023 • 14:30
Bron: Proxmox

theduke1989 22 juni 2023 15:37
Is dit te beheren? Ik werk al vele jaren met VMware. Dus die ken ik uit me hoofd.

Hoe is dat met deze hypervisor? Is deze ook makkelijk te beheren en werken met VLAns en Opensense bijvoorbeeld.
Locke_ @theduke198922 juni 2023 15:44
Zeker, al zul je als je enkel VMware kent sommige dingen even moeten zoeken omdat ze meer “Linux”-achtig zijn verwerkt in de gui dan bij vSphere.
berryflash @theduke198922 juni 2023 15:44
Proxmox werkt perfect samen met Opnsense en VLAN's zolang je de tags (vlannr per VM of LXC) goed instelt werkt het probleem loos.

Ik draait proxmox met PFSense als VM met een Intel nic passthrough naar de PFsense VM al en aantal maanden zonder issue's.
beun92 @theduke198922 juni 2023 15:48
ik ben een aantal jaar geleven overgestapt van VMware naar Proxmox en het voelt echt als een verademing (voor thuis gebruik dan).
soms kan een beetje linux kennis wel van toepassing komen, maar eigenlijk voor alles is wel een oplossing gemaakt (inclusief VM's migreren van VMware naar Proxmox.

Proxmox kent net als VMware Vlans en Vswitches alleen word het niet zo grafisch weergegeven als in VMware. dit zal even wennen zijn.

OPNsense kan je gewoon als VM draaien hierin.

daarnaast is het ideaal om Proxmox Backup Server te gaan gebruiken voor de backups van al je VM's.
dit is ook gratis en werk zeer stabiel en efficiënt
stijnos1991 22 juni 2023 15:34
Ik ben benieuwd naar jullie ervaringen met het upgraden van de laatste 7.x naar deze 8. Ik kijk de kat nog even uit de boom.
bazzi @stijnos199122 juni 2023 15:38
test update gedaan in de proxmox die ik thuis draai. Dat ging zonder problemen. Ervaringen in dc heb ik nog niet, die moet ik inplannen ;-)
makooy @bazzi22 juni 2023 16:30
Hoe heb je de Proxmox VE 7.x geupdate naar 8 ?
Mraedis @makooy22 juni 2023 16:39
https://pve.proxmox.com/wiki/Upgrade_from_7_to_8

De wiki heeft altijd een uitgebreide gids.
Tijsbeer @stijnos199122 juni 2023 19:27
Zojuist de upgrade gedaan; verliep probleemloos.
Teun! @stijnos199122 juni 2023 16:04
Ik wacht zelf inderdaad ook nog even af
Marve79 22 juni 2023 15:22
Vraag me af waarom ze ceph meeleveren. Lijkt mij een giga slecht idee ceph te installeren op je hypervisors.
Cybermage @Marve7922 juni 2023 15:26
Ceph is voor clustering. Daar is het nuttig voor ja. Doe je het niet dan is het inderdaad snel het pakketje via apt afvoeren.
blinchik @Cybermage22 juni 2023 15:34
Nee, Ceph dient niet voor clustering. Clustering gebeurt in Proxmox door pvecm en corosync.

Ceph dient om high available storage te bouwen (en kan dus bv ook zonder proxmox draaien). In theorie zou je het dus bv. ook aan 1 proxmox host (geen cluster) kunnen aanbieden.

Het werkt echter seamless samen met Proxmox, is geintegreerd en kan zelfs beheerd worden vanuit de interface.
DaanHetEendje @Marve7922 juni 2023 15:40
Dat heet "Hyperconverged" infrastructuur en kan tegenwoordig prima.

Helemaal omdat Proxmox een product voor de kleine speler en hobbyist is.
Adm.Spock @DaanHetEendje22 juni 2023 16:32
Niet alleen voor de hobbyist en kleine spelers.

Proxmox schaalt ook erg goed voor toepassing binnen multinational omgevingen.
blinchik @Marve7922 juni 2023 15:30
Ceph is volledig geintegreerd in Proxmox en zorgt voor HA storage als je meerdere hosts hebt. Werkt echt heel goed. Vergelijk het een beetje met VMWare vSAN.

jurroen @Marve7922 juni 2023 16:21
ceph moet je nog wel installeren - die staat niet standaard aan
Yzord 22 juni 2023 15:31
Mooi, meteen even updaten. Heb sinds verleden jaar een paid subscription en ik ben er zeer content mee ondanks dat het best prijzig is als je meerdere cpu’s in je server hebt zitten.

Heb jaaaaaren de free version gebruikt, maar mijn ervaring is dat het updaten naar een nieuwe versie bijna altijd gedonder opleverde. Met een paid subscription ben ik wat zekerder dat het lukt :-)
Mraedis @Yzord22 juni 2023 16:31
Welk gedonder heb je dan? Gewoon release notes lezen en procedure volgen werkte bij mij al elke keer.
xoniq @Mraedis23 juni 2023 10:17
Ik update ook al jaren zonder problemen met free.

Ook toen ze officieel een dark mode toevoegden, direct geüpdatet zonder problemen.
Polderviking @Mraedis27 juni 2023 18:40
Ik heb al eens een server gehad die niet meer bootte vanwege een obscuur probleem met een AMD driver.
Mraedis @Polderviking28 juni 2023 08:33
Alright, maar ligt dat aan proxmox of de linux kernel zelf? :P
Polderviking @Mraedis28 juni 2023 10:12
Dat is verder niet zo heel relevant natuurlijk.
Het lag aan de proxmox kernel die wel via de free-updates meegestuurd werden maar niet de Enterprise branch. Dus op die subscription repo was ik hier niet tegenaan gelopen.
Brentjuh2000 22 juni 2023 14:35
handig om te weten voor de mensen die een UM690 gebruiken deze build kan je direct zonder poefpaf installeren en werkt out of the box
lvmeijer @Brentjuh200023 juni 2023 14:26
dank, goed om te weten!
TheProphet 22 juni 2023 16:02
Upgrade gedaan, zonder problemen alle containers weer up and running.
Nico de Vries 22 juni 2023 16:51
Zojuist twee servers van 7 naar 8 bijgewerkt. Ging vlekkeloos. Standaard installatie met verder weinig bijzonderheden.

1 waarschuwing (was ook al bij 6 naar 7): WARN: Found at least one CT (100) which does not support running in a unified cgroup v2 layout.

Dit betreft een CentOS 7 container. Deze zal voor Proxmox 9 naar Rocky moeten worden omgezet.
marcel19 23 juni 2023 13:50
Ik draai al enige tijd Proxmox na de overstap vanuit ESXI.
Ik heb in mijn Proxmox ook mijn OPNsense draaien. Kan ik dan wel updaten? want in feite moet ik de containers allemaal stopzetten of verplaatsen volgens de wiki: "If any VMs and CTs need to keep running for the duration of the upgrade, migrate them away from the node that is being upgraded."

EDIT: Ja dit kan dus. Net geupgrade en zit nu op 8.0.3 :)

Samplex 22 juni 2023 17:22
Site ligt plaat, iso niet te downloaden :(
Arrogant @Samplex22 juni 2023 18:32
De site is wat traag, maar misschien lukt het via de torrent-link: https://www.proxmox.com/e...3b2f1f0978500530ff9a240c4
zx9r_mario 22 juni 2023 15:56
Ik gebruik Proxmox al 14 jaar voor de hosting business. Met Proxmox Backup een ideale combo.

