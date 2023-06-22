Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 8.0 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

We're very excited to announce the major release 8.0 of Proxmox Virtual Environment! It's based on the great Debian 12 "Bookworm" but using a newer Linux kernel 6.2, QEMU 8.0.2, LXC 5.0.2, and OpenZFS 2.1.12.

Here is a selection of the highlights of the Proxmox VE 8.0 final version: