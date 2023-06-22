Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 8.0 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
Proxmox VE 8.0 released!
We're very excited to announce the major release 8.0 of Proxmox Virtual Environment! It's based on the great Debian 12 "Bookworm" but using a newer Linux kernel 6.2, QEMU 8.0.2, LXC 5.0.2, and OpenZFS 2.1.12.
Here is a selection of the highlights of the Proxmox VE 8.0 final version:
As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.
- Debian 12, but using a newer Linux kernel 6.2
- QEMU 8.0.2, LXC 5.0.2, ZFS 2.1.12
- Ceph Server:
- Ceph Quincy 17.2 is the default and comes with continued support.
- There is now an enterprise repository for Ceph which can be accessed via any Proxmox VE subscription, providing the best stability for production systems.
- Additional text-based user interface (TUI) for the installer ISO.
- Integrate host network bridge and VNet access when configuring virtual guests into the ACL system of Proxmox VE.
- Add access realm sync jobs to conveniently synchronize users and groups from an LDAP/AD server automatically at regular intervals.
- New default CPU type for VMs: x86-64-v2-AES
- Resource mappings: between PCI(e) or USB devices, and nodes in a Proxmox VE cluster.
- Countless GUI and API improvements.