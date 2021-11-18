Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 7.1 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
Proxmox VE 7.1 released!
we're excited to announce the release of Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.1. It's based on Debian 11.1 "Bullseye" but using a newer Linux kernel 5.13, QEMU 6.1, LXC 4.0, Ceph 16.2.6, and OpenZFS 2.1. and countless enhancements and bugfixes.
Proxmox Virtual Environment brings several new functionalities and many improvements for management tasks in the web interface: support for Windows 11 including TPM, enhanced creation wizard for VM/container, ability to set backup retention policies per backup job in the GUI, and a new scheduler daemon supporting more flexible schedules.Here is a selection of the highlights
As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.
- Debian 11.1 "Bullseye", but using a newer Linux kernel 5.13
- LXC 4.0, Ceph 16.2.6, QEMU 6.1, and OpenZFS 2.1
- VM wizard with defaults for Windows 11 (q35, OVMF, TPM)
- New backup scheduler daemon for flexible scheduling options
- Backup retention
- Protection flag for backups
- Two-factor Authentication: WebAuthn, recovery keys, multiple factors for a single account
- New container templates: Fedora, Ubuntu, Alma Linux, Rocky Linux
- and many more enhancements, bugfixes, etc.