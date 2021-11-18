Software-update: Proxmox VE 7.1

Proxmox VE logo (79 pix)Proxmox VE is een opensourceplatform voor virtualisatie gebaseerd op kvm en lxc-containers. Het kan via een webinterface worden beheerd, en daarnaast zijn een commandline en een rest-api beschikbaar. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en verschillende videotutorials kunnen op deze pagina worden bekeken. Het geheel wordt onder de agpl uitgegeven. Versie 7.1 is uitgebracht en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Proxmox VE 7.1 released!

we're excited to announce the release of Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.1. It's based on Debian 11.1 "Bullseye" but using a newer Linux kernel 5.13, QEMU 6.1, LXC 4.0, Ceph 16.2.6, and OpenZFS 2.1. and countless enhancements and bugfixes.

Proxmox Virtual Environment brings several new functionalities and many improvements for management tasks in the web interface: support for Windows 11 including TPM, enhanced creation wizard for VM/container, ability to set backup retention policies per backup job in the GUI, and a new scheduler daemon supporting more flexible schedules.

Here is a selection of the highlights
  • Debian 11.1 "Bullseye", but using a newer Linux kernel 5.13
  • LXC 4.0, Ceph 16.2.6, QEMU 6.1, and OpenZFS 2.1
  • VM wizard with defaults for Windows 11 (q35, OVMF, TPM)
  • New backup scheduler daemon for flexible scheduling options
  • Backup retention
  • Protection flag for backups
  • Two-factor Authentication: WebAuthn, recovery keys, multiple factors for a single account
  • New container templates: Fedora, Ubuntu, Alma Linux, Rocky Linux
  • and many more enhancements, bugfixes, etc.
As always, we have included countless bugfixes and improvements on many places; see the release notes for all details.

Proxmox VE

Versienummer 7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Proxmox
Download https://www.proxmox.com/en/downloads/item/proxmox-ve-7-1-iso-installer
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-11-2021 08:34
55 • submitter: Munchie

18-11-2021 • 08:34

55 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Proxmox

Update-historie

04-05 Proxmox VE 7.2 59
18-11 Proxmox VE 7.1 55
07-'21 Proxmox VE 7.0 90
04-'21 Proxmox VE 6.4 2
11-'20 Proxmox VE 6.3 46
05-'20 Proxmox VE 6.2 8
07-'19 Proxmox VE 6.0 17
05-'19 Proxmox VE 5.4 7
06-'18 Proxmox VE 5.2 9
07-'17 Proxmox VE 5.0 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

Proxmox VE

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (55)

-Moderatie-faq
-155054+147+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Bart_Smith
18 november 2021 08:46
Geen issues ondervonden bij de upgrade van versie 7.0.14+1 naar 7.1.5
Ik draai Proxmox al een paar jaar als virtualisatie server voor BV. PiHole, Xpenology, FreePBX en pfSense.
Tegenwoordig op een :
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
16GB
1x 256GB SSD 2x 5TB 2.5"
+1RuuddieBoy
@Bart_Smith18 november 2021 08:57
Weet je zo of er voordelen zijn om Proxmox te gebruiken i.p.v. VMware thuis? Een thuislicentie (kleine specs) is gratis bij VMware, dus in ieder geval niet de kosten. Heeft Proxmox bepaalde features of betere performance? Of is het vooral een kwestie van 'smaak'?
+1Tozz
@RuuddieBoy18 november 2021 09:12
Proxmox is een set tools op een reguliere Linux machine. Dat maakt - IMHO - beheer een stuk makkelijker.

VMWare is meer een eigen OS (wel gebaseerd op Linux/UNIX) wat bv. monitoring tools veel lastiger maakt om aan de gang te krijgen. Ook is VMWare naar mijn mening veel meer een blackbox. Je ziet niet echt wat ie doet, bij Proxmox is dat allemaal een stuk duidelijker.
+1smeerbartje
@Tozz18 november 2021 09:16
Eens; hier ook Proxmox op m'n thuis-servertje. Alleen wel met aanvullend node_exporter en wat andere tooling op de host zelf. Aangezien proxmox gewoon debian is, kun je dat prima (via ansible) installeren.
+1UncleMax
@Tozz18 november 2021 09:21
Daarbij is VMWare ook veel 'pickier' op gebruikte en ondersteunde hardware. Proxmox draait op bijna alles, zonder daar een probleem van te maken.
+1latka
@RuuddieBoy18 november 2021 10:05
Belangrijkste verschil met VMware: containers. Ik heb op 1 machine met 64Gb en een 4 core Xeon (met hyperthreading) 60 machines gedefinieerd (niet allemaal actief aan) en heb nog 20Gb vrij geheugen. Een container met 512Mb geheugen is geen enkel probleem en snoept dan ook nauwelijks meer dan die 512Mb op. Dit in tegenstelling tot een full-blown VM. Uiteraard werkt dat alleen als je ook linux gebruikt (dus Windows in een container zal niet werken). Als je ook nog backups wilt draaien: PBS (Proxmox Backup Server) in combinatie met Proxmox zorgt voor full deduplicated backups. Afaik heeft een free VMWare dit niet. Verder: performance van KVM voor volledige VMs is, in mijn ervaring, sneller dan wat VMWare weet neer te zetten (beetje afhankelijk van hoeveel host hardware je er tegenaan wilt gooien). Dus ik ben tegenwoordig volledig VMWare vrij en een stuk gelukkiger (hardware doet het gewoon en geen halfbakken management tools). Alles is aan te sturen via een REST api.
(en dan heb ik clustering/HA nog niet meegenomen wat in free VMWare niet zit)
+1MarcAngel0
@latka20 november 2021 00:25
(dus Windows in een container zal niet werken).
Weet je dat zeker?
Ik had enige tijd geleden een Linux server (Ubuntu server), waarop ik meerdere (LXC) containers draaide.

Op een gegeven moment had ik een Windows VM nodig. Mooi dat dat wel binnen een container kan draaien als je KVM in een container installeert 😊😉
0latka
@MarcAngel020 november 2021 01:18
Lol. Russian doll virtualisatie. Waarom? Omdat het kan!
0EverLast2002
@latka18 november 2021 14:34
Heb je naderhand weleens geprobeerd in een Ubuntu container je netwerk aan te passen...?
Gaat niet, directory "/etc/netplan" is leeg. Kwam ik achter toen ik mijn vpn gateway (Ubuntu container) wilde bewerken.
+1latka
@EverLast200218 november 2021 15:12
Via de proxmox UI lukt het toch wel? (ik neem aan dat je over containers spreekt).
En dat klopt inderdaad ook: bij een container moet de host de integratie (de bridge) regelen. Dus dat kan niet in de guest.
+1EverLast2002
@latka18 november 2021 15:17
Klopt zeker wat je zegt. Via de Proxmox UI kun je een IP adres geven aan de container.
Ik heb een paar keer een nieuwe Ubuntu container aangemaakt, daarin mbv nano het (aanwezige!) 00-cloud-init-yaml bestand kunnen aanpassen, en na een paar reboots is die file echt weg.
Inderdaad werkt een container anders dan een vm met aanspreken van hardware (dus ook een nic).
+1powerboat
@RuuddieBoy18 november 2021 09:21
Weet je zo of er voordelen zijn om Proxmox te gebruiken i.p.v. VMware thuis? Een thuislicentie (kleine specs) is gratis bij VMware, dus in ieder geval niet de kosten. Heeft Proxmox bepaalde features of betere performance? Of is het vooral een kwestie van 'smaak'?
Geen onderscheid tussen open source en enterprise version op support na. Je kan dus van features gebruiken maken.
+1klungeltweaker
@RuuddieBoy18 november 2021 09:23
Er is niet zo heel veel verschil.
Vmware heeft minder hardware support.
Proxmox draait op alle hardware waar Debian Bullseye op draait, mits je pc virtualisatie ondersteunt.
+1DrClaw
@RuuddieBoy18 november 2021 09:29
dus .. ik heb momenteel 1 NUC met daarop VMWare 7, en daarnaast 2 hosts met Proxmox (een microserver met een xeon cpu en een andere NUC). De 2e host heb ik kortgeleden ingericht, met de bedoeling om alle vm's van de NUC met VMWare naar proxmox te migreren, en deze host vervolgens ook naar proxmox te converteren.

Waarom? Allereerst de API. Deze is naar mijn weten alleen beschikbaar als je ook VCenter draait; individuele hosts zijn niet via een API te managen. De API wil ik gebruiken icm terraform, en ook om m'n dashboards mee aan te sturen.

Daarnaast, de hardware compatibility. Dit is uiteraard eerder mijn probleem dan het probleem van VMWare, maar ik probeer een home lab in de lucht te houden, en geen MKB of groter datacenter. Mijn budget is ook weer niet zo ruim dat ik elke X jaar een hardware refresh kan doen, en aan de andere kant van het spectrum was de networkchip in mijn NUC10i7FNH destijds te nieuw om direct in de update packages meegenomen te worden, met een aardig complex repackaging proces tot gevolg (virten.net to the rescue).

Clouds beheren doe ik niet voor m'n beroep dus het is niet zo dat ik met m'n homelab marketable skills aan het opdoen ben. Ik wil enkel wat vm's voor m'n thuisgebruik draaien (tvheadend, home assistant, mn bastion hosts, al m'n netwerkservices, m'n ubooquity host, gitlab, enzovoort. Ohh en wat testservertjes dus voor allerhande projectjes)
+1squaddie
@RuuddieBoy18 november 2021 09:34
Bij de gratis licentie van ESXi zijn de enterprise features uitgeschakeld bij Proxmox staan ze aan, echter de kans is klein dat de thuisgebruiker met een enkel servertje tegen deze beperking aanloopt. Wat ik persoonlijk een nadeel van vindt van de gratis ESXi is dat ook de backup api gelimiteerd is en niet eenvoudig een backup van een VM kan maken.

Mocht je veel met containers willen (gaan) doen zit je beter bij Proxmox omdat de gratis ESXi niet native containers kan doen.

Het grootste voordeel van Proxmox is dat het Linux is en als je ervaring hebt met Linux kan je ook vrij soepel onderzoek doen bij een issue, VMware volgt het Linux stramien grotendeels, maar hier en daar kiest het zn eigen weg.

In mijn opinie is het vooral smaak.
+1eltweako
@RuuddieBoy18 november 2021 10:01
Zelf ook een tijd in de weer geweest van VMware naar Proxmox en weer terug.
Ik werk zelf dagelijks met vSphere Clusters en ik vond Proxmox wat rommelig ogen, kwestie van wat je gewend bent denk ik.
Persoonlijk vind ik ESXi prettiger werken.
Wel is het geheugenverbruik van Proxmox lager dan VMWare, belangrijk als je het op een systeem met beperkt geheugen wilt draaien.
EXi laat zich pas vanaf 8GB installeren, Proxmox al vanaf 4GB.
Een kale installatie van Proxmox VE 7.1 verbruikt zo'n 900MB Geheugen wat idle kan groeien naar zo'n 1GB.
Een kale installatie van ESXi 7 verbruikt zo'n 1.2GB geheugen, dit blijft wel stabiel en groeit vervolgens niet meer.
+1Bart_Smith
@RuuddieBoy18 november 2021 10:02
Voordeel is dat Proxmox geheel gratis is en je alleen KAN betalen voor support.

Ik heb Proxmox, VMWare en HyperV gedraaid in een test opstelling op verschillende servers en zijn toen overgestapt op Proxmox in productie.
Ik ben zeer te spreken over de backup functie, en tegenwoordig de backup server van Proxmox.
Eenvoudig in te stellen, zoals het hoort te zijn.
+1MarcAngel0
@RuuddieBoy20 november 2021 00:32
Weet je zo of er voordelen zijn om Proxmox te gebruiken i.p.v. VMware thuis? Een thuislicentie (kleine specs) is gratis bij VMware, dus in ieder geval niet de kosten.
Waarschijnlijk doel je daarmee op VMWare ESXi.
Da's voor thuis gebruik inderdaad gratis verkrijgbaar. Je krijgt er gratis en licentie voor.
De gratis versie heeft echter wel een aantal beperkingen.

Belangrijkste is CPU.
In de gratis versie kun je maar 1 fysieke CPU gebruiken, dus wanneer jou machine meer dan 1 CPU heeft, kunnen de extra CPU's in de gratis versie niet worden gebruikt.
Beetje zonde.

Wil je dat wel, dan moet je dus een licentie kopen om dat beschikbaar te maken.

Bij Proxmox verdienen ze eigenlijk vooral aan de support. Het product zelf is opgebouwd uit open source producten en gratis te gebruiken.

Als jij dan een machine hebt met meerdere CPU's vind Proxmox dat geen probleem en kun je van alle CPU's binnen het systeem gebruik maken.

Gratis...

En de nieuwe versie beschikt zelfs over virtuele TPM chips, waardoor je zelfs Windows 11 zonder problemen in een Virtual Machine kunt installeren.
+1mailis
@Bart_Smith18 november 2021 10:33
Zelf vind ik het jammer om een hele SSD aan Proxmox op te offeren. Zeker omdat ik een kleine mini PC draai met weinig aansluitingen. Daarom ben ik nu XCP-ng aan het proberen, die gewoon een deel reserveert op de SSD en de rest voor andere VM's beschikbaar stelt.
+1copujunk
@mailis18 november 2021 11:50
Dat kan met proxmox ook hoor. Je moet alleen wel de ongebruikte space vrij maken. (https://www.youtube.com/w...Q&ab_channel=NetworkChuck)
Zelf draai ik een proxmox op een klein machientje met maar 1 schijf er in voor mijn Pi-Hole, mijn Load Balanceer en PFSense en dat werkt prima
+1mailis
@copujunk18 november 2021 22:55
NetworkChuck heb ik wel vaker bekeken, maar deze had ik gemist - thanks!

Zelf had ik eerst de hoop om Proxmox op een USB te draaien, maar toen zag ik snel dat dit vanwege de hoeveelheids logs niet handig is (logisch) en dat je enkel met dergelijke fixes dat kan doen. Vandaar dat ik verder ging kijken, omdat ik minder thuis ben met een CLI of Linux in algemeen.

Nu wil ik voornamelijk een home-router gaan knutselen (met PfSense of OPNsense / PiHole / etc.), en bij dit overzicht werd oa. de configuratie van Networking via de GUI als positief beoordeelt (en ik heb geen 31 network interface ;) ).
0latka
@mailis20 november 2021 01:24
Ik gebruik altijd de Debian installer route. Voor een kleine machine: kies in de installer voor lvm en dan bij de vraag hoeveel van de disk je wilt gebruiken antwoord je 20gb. Dan wordt er een lvm aangemaakt voor de hele disk en is er maar 20gb in gebruik. De overige GBs kun je dan binnen proxmox gebruiken door de lvm te koppelen binnen proxmox.
+1Bart_Smith
@mailis18 november 2021 14:55
Proxmox gebruikt maar een klein deel van de SSD ( default installatie ) de rest is voor de VM's
De 2 5TB disks zijn NAS opslag disks, toegevoegd bij Xpenology met hun disk ID's
qm set {VM-ID} -{free SATA port} {/dev/disk/by-id/DISK-ID}
Hierdoor kan ik de disks ook in andere systemen toevoegen zolang deze EXT3 filesystem ondersteund.
0westlym
@Bart_Smith19 november 2021 14:48
Hm. Ik ga het ook hier installeren op een amd systeem, met pfsense.
+1Hydranet
18 november 2021 10:23
Wat is het voordeel van ProxMox ten opzichte van Cockpit behalve dat de laatste een interface is voor je hele systeem?
+1valhalla77
@Hydranet18 november 2021 10:42
Correct me if I am wrong maar cockpit is een server mgmt tool. Proxmox is een hypervisor ala esxi en xcp-ng.
+1Hydranet
@valhalla7718 november 2021 10:44
Ik bedoel je kan op een systeem ook gewoon QEMU/KVM draaien en dan daarboven Cockpit om de vm's te managen. Proxmox is volgens mij ook gewoon een front-end omdat het onderhuids ook QEMU/KVM draait dus ik vroeg mij af wat is het voordeel van Proxmox over Cockpit voor het managen van vm's enz?
+1valhalla77
@Hydranet18 november 2021 11:01
Klopt, als je het van die kant bekijkt wel. Maar van origine is/was cockpit bedoelt om als centrale mgmt tool te gebruiken om je servers (VM of fysiek) te kunnen managen. Maar wellicht dat dit door de jaren heen is veranderd. Ik weet dat proxmox specifiek als hypervisor is gebouwd, vandaar mijn comment.
Maar zoals zo vaak, leiden er meer wegen naar Rome om je doel te bereiken.
+1Hydranet
@valhalla7718 november 2021 11:04
Cockpit heeft tegenwoordig een aantal modules waaronder een manier om vm's te managen.
cockpit-machines.noarch : Cockpit user interface for virtual machines
Ik wil misschien een systeem gaan opzetten als hypervisor, ik ben meer bekend met RHEL en ik dacht gelezen te hebben dat Proxmox Debian onderwater is. Ik kan natuurlijk wel met Debian overweg maar ik blijf liever RHEL/clones gebruiken. Dus als Proxmox bepaalde voordelen heeft die je met Cockpit niet hebt dan is dat wel een punt om voor mij over na te denken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 18 november 2021 15:03]

+1Mraedis
@Hydranet18 november 2021 18:15
Proxmox is ook niet _enkel_ een web interface, maar dat is wel het zichtbaarste deel er van.

Kan je met Cockpit bv. high-availability opzetten? Of een Ceph-cluster over meerdere servers, zonder van server web interface te wisselen? ;)
+1Hydranet
@Mraedis18 november 2021 18:51
Ik weet dat jet met virt-manager een remote connectie kan opzetten naar een externe/custom locatie dus vanuit daar kan je meerdere systemen beheren dus omdat Cockpit de vervanger van virt-manager moet gaan zijn moet die dat volgens mij ook kunnen. Ceph cluster niet omdat je normaal een filesystem setup doet via de command-line, dus dat is iets wat Cockpit dan niet kan.

Ik heb verder nog nooit en high-availablity cluster hoeven opzetten voor QEMU/KVM maar verwacht dat het wel mogelijk zal zijn gezien Proxmox gebruik maakt van QEMU/KVM maar niet via een mooie interface. De situatie die jij beschrijft is meer voor een bedrijf set-up, ik probeer te weten te komen of Proxmox voor een thuis situatie nog voordelen heeft over Cockpit ;)
0Andre_J
18 november 2021 08:41
Oef... nu moet ik toch maar eens upgraden zit nog op een 2 node cluster in de 6.x reeks.
+2stefklep
@juliank18 november 2021 09:18
Waarom is de 6.x volgens jou niet meer aan de orde ?

https://pve.proxmox.com/wiki/FAQ

Versie 6.x
Proxmox EOL - > 2022-07
+1Marekie
@juliank18 november 2021 09:12
Ik ben wellicht onvoldoende op de hoogte maar waarom eigenlijk? Wanneer een versie voor iemand werkt en geen vervelende uitdagingen kent, dan is er toch geen probleem? (Hier 2 clusters met 5.4.x zonder issues). Ik ben juist vaak wat meer afwachtend met betrekking tot de nieuwste versies van software.
+1UncleMax
@Marekie18 november 2021 09:42
In den basis geen probleem, alleen is 5.x al wel EOL (End of life 2020-07) en krijgt geen ondersteuning meer. Daar zitten veiligheidsrisico's aan, daar er geen updates/patches meer verschijnen.

Dan is updaten naar de volgende versie wel aangeraden. Aangezien versie 6.x nog support heeft tot 2022-07 kan je daar nog wel even mee vooruit. De vraag is echter of je daar dan de gewenste stap mee zet, aangezien die versie in iets meer dan een half jaar ook weer EOL is.

Kijkende naar versie 7.x, er zijn meer gebruikers die de 7.0.x overslaan en pas updaten bij de eerste x.1 release, dus in dit geval 7.1.x. Hiermee trachten ze te voorkomen dat ze last krijgen van bugs in een major-versie upgrade.

Wellicht nu het juiste moment om over te stappen naar de volgende major-versie met weer een lange support termijn.
Proxmox VE versions are supported at least as long as the corresponding Debian Version is oldstable. Proxmox VE uses a rolling release model and using the latest stable version is always recommended.
Versie 7.x heeft nog geen end-of-life datum meegekregen, maar kijkend naar de history (punt 10), schat ik in dat dit rond 2024-07 wordt. Maar het is uiteindelijk afhankelijk van wat Debian vaststelt.

Er wordt wel aangeraden om dat in 2 stappen te doen, in upgrades van 1 major-versie per keer. Dus eerst van 5.x naar 6.x en daarna van 6.x naar 7.x.

[Reactie gewijzigd door UncleMax op 18 november 2021 09:50]

0MarcAngel0
@UncleMax20 november 2021 01:29
Weet je misschien welke apt source ik moet gebruiken om een distro-upgrade van 6.4 naar 7.1 te kunnen doen?

Ik gebruik nu 2 identieke machines met Proxmox 6.4 in een cluster. Kan ik ze na elkaar upgraden?
+1Andre_J
@juliank18 november 2021 09:02
Er zijn ook mensen die thuis gewoon Proxmox draaien...
+1appollonius333
@juliank18 november 2021 09:13
Het is redelijk normaal dat een hosting een paar versies achterloopt dan op de huidige versie. Dit heeft met name te maken om de dingen die kunnen veranderen in een bepaalde patch.
Bij mijn bedrijf met Openshift gaan wij nu ook pas migreren naar versie 4.7 terwijl versie 4.9 al uit is. Dit doen we omdat we dan zeker weten dat alle bugs en eventueel productieverstoringen zijn verholpen.

Daarom zal het mij ook niks verbazen als er zelfs hosting bedrijven met Proxmox zijn die de laatste versie in de 5.x reeks draaien.

Want ga jezelf maar eens na, als jij een feature gebruikt binnen jouw hosting en die hosting beslist naar een nieuwere versie te gaan zonder deze feature, bij welke partij klop jij dan aan? Je hosting toch?
+1dcm360

@juliank18 november 2021 09:21
Draaien op software waar nog officieel support op gegeven wordt tot juli volgend jaar is inderdaad een schande.
+1xSNAKEX
@juliank18 november 2021 09:27
Binnen 6.x wordt ook gewoon ge-update en de laatste feature release (6.4) is uit April dit jaar. Binnen die feature release komen gewoon netjes security updates en is er geen noodzaak om te upgraden totdat je misschien nieuwere features nodig hebt.
Net zoals er nog zat Windows server 2016 (of 2012) installaties draaien die nog gesupport worden en niet iedereen al is ge-upgrade naar Windows server 2022 is dit dus geen probleem.
+1sky-
@juliank18 november 2021 09:43
Zijn maar weinig hostingbedrijven die edge draaien hoor. Beetje kortzichtig van je.
+13raser
@juliank18 november 2021 13:38
Ik draai ook nog versie 6 omdat ik liever eerst even een upgrade van versie 7 afwacht zodat de fouten eruit zijn. Als jij zo eager bent om direct de laatste versie te installeren dan krijg je daar waarschijnlijk ook de fouten bij waar je niet op zit te wachten.
+1himlims_
@Andre_J18 november 2021 09:36
zojuiswt alle upodates geharkt via;

deb http://download.proxmox.com/debian/pve bullseye pve-no-subscription

maar ik kom niet op deze build uit
//edit
dist-upgrade :F

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 18 november 2021 09:46]

+1UncleMax
@himlims_18 november 2021 09:43
Heb je de systemen wel ge-reboot? Pas dan verschijnt ook deze versie in de summary van je nodes.
+1himlims_
@UncleMax18 november 2021 09:56
blijft 'hangen' op;

update-initramfs: Generating /boot/initrd.img-5.13.19-1-pve
+1EverLast2002
18 november 2021 12:12
Wat ze in 7.x nog steeds niet hebben gefixed is de correcte weergave van het geheugenverbruik van een vm. (ik heb er al melding van gemaakt en een topic op het forum loopt).
Uitleg: geheugenverbruik in het webmenu/paneel is veel hoger dan het "echte" geheugenverbruik wanneer je dit opvraagt in een vm met free -h.
(In versie 6.x is dit wel correct)
+1Scally
@EverLast200218 november 2021 12:19
Klopt, dat viel mij ook op. Gelukkig heb ik daarvoor een Zabbix appliance draaien die alle VM's monitort.
+1tmaniac
18 november 2021 09:58
ik draai een NUC met proxmox 6.4 (voor homeassistant en MQTT)

Binnenkort maar eens upgrade naar 7.1 voorbereiden.

Heb nog een Poweredge R630 in de schuur hangen met Win2k16 hyper-v en diverse virtuals.
Ben al een tijdje aan het overwegen om de windows hypervisor te vervangen voor proxmox.

Maargoed, eerst maar eens wat geld sparen om m'n HDD-raid array te vervangen voor SSD's, December gaat al duur genoeg worden 8)7
+1Power2All
18 november 2021 10:21
Proxmox is geweldig.
Ik gebruik het ook al sinds 2013, echt super nice.
Draai zelf op 2 machines een cluster netwerk in een datacenter, en heb bij een paar bedrijven hun infra mogen inrichten met Proxmox.

Vroeger begonnen met VMware en XenServer, maar kwam al gauw achter dat Proxmox de betere keuze was, vooral kwa customization en simpelheid. (en vooral het upgraden was super simpel)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Power2All op 18 november 2021 10:22]

+1craftdax
18 november 2021 11:04
Net zonder problemen m'n Proxmox setup geüpgraded van 7.0 naar 7.1 binnen een kwartiertje. Ging weer prima vanuit de GUI (die doorlinkt naar cli maar goed) en alles startte weer netjes zonder problemen op na reboot :)
+1Scally
18 november 2021 11:42
Ik had met Proxmox nog wel wat moeite om de e-mail notificaties werkend te krijgen. Na wat zoeken vond ik de 'Proxmox Toolbox' op Github. Aanrader om makkelijk wat zaken in te stellen d.m.v. scripting.

https://github.com/Tontonjo/proxmox_toolbox

Hoop dat ik iemand hier ook blij mee kan maken :)
Wordt ook regelmatig ge-update volgens mij.
+1Tr1pke
18 november 2021 13:54
Heb sinds een 2tal weken Proxmox, zeer leuke virtualisatie.
Was altijd een trouwe gebruiker van VMware. (wij hebben een overheids contract dus onze thuis rack was een actieve enterprice versie)

Op men werk hebben we een 700a800 actieve VMware machines wereldwijd dus ik ken VMware zowat op men duim,
Dus een twee tal weken geleden toch eens ProxMox geinstalleerd om te testen op men home rack en verrast hoe makkelijk dit ging. (ook vm's van VMware importeren naar Proxmox was vrij easy en snel met en 10gb switch)

Ik was snel overtuigd door 1. het was Debian (mijn fieldjob) en 2. simpelweg omdat het backuppen van VM's zoooooooo makkelijk is, er is letterlijk een knop BACKUP ingebouwd!, waar dit in VMware toch een hele bedoeling is.
Ook hardwarematig waar VMware weer eens moeilijk kan doen heeft Proxmox geen moeite.
Als er debian op draait draait er wel proxmox op.
+1marigo
18 november 2021 21:18
En je kunt met een simpele handeling alle metrics die worden gebruikt door Proxmox naar een influxdb sturen zodat je zelf mbv Grafana jouw eigen dashboards kan maken.

https://pve.proxmox.com/wiki/External_Metric_Server
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee