Versie 3.4.10 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
What’s New
- This release fixes a forward compatibility issue with the I/O Graphs preferences.
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2021-07 Bluetooth DHT dissector crash. Issue 17651. CVE-2021-39929.
- wnpa-sec-2021-08 Bluetooth HCI_ISO dissector crash. Issue 17649. CVE-2021-39926.
- wnpa-sec-2021-09 Bluetooth SDP dissector crash. Issue 17635. CVE-2021-39925.
- wnpa-sec-2021-10 Bluetooth DHT dissector large loop. Issue 17677. CVE-2021-39924.
- wnpa-sec-2021-11 PNRP dissector large loop. Issue 17684.
- wnpa-sec-2021-12 C12.22 dissector crash. Issue 17636. CVE-2021-39922.
- wnpa-sec-2021-13 IEEE 802.11 dissector crash. Issue 17704. CVE-2021-39928.
- wnpa-sec-2021-14 Modbus dissector crash. Issue 17703. CVE-2021-39921.
- wnpa-sec-2021-15 IPPUSB dissector crash. Issue 17705. CVE-2021-39920.
The following bugs have been fixed:
Updated Protocol Support
- OSS-Fuzz: Heap-use-after-free in ROS Issue 16342.
- Allow for '\0' (NULL) character as filter instead of requiring 0x00 for the character match Issue 16525.
- Dumpcap with threads reports double received count vs captured Issue 17089.
- I/O Graphs values reset to default with 3.5 due to change of UAT Issue 17623.
- HTTP2 dissector reports an assertion error on large data frames Issue 17633.
- TShark stops capturing when capturing with multiple files and packet printing enabled Issue 17654.
- Wireshark is unable to decode the IMSI IE received in BSSMAP Perform Location request Issue 17667.
- WSLUA: Crash on reload if Proto has no fields Issue 17668.
- Crash in flow analysis for TCP Issue 17722.
- BT HCI_ISO
- BT SDP
- BT-DHT
- C12.22
- CAN FD
- CSN1
- EAPOL-MKA
- EVS
- GSM BSSMAP LE
- HTTP2
- IDMP
- IEEE 1905.1a
- IEEE 802.11
- IPPUSB
- Modbus
- PNRP
- TCP
New and Updated Capture File Support
- pcap
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.4.10 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.4.10 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.4.10 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.4.10 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.4.10 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD