Versie 3.4.10 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

This release fixes a forward compatibility issue with the I/O Graphs preferences.

The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:

The following bugs have been fixed:

OSS-Fuzz: Heap-use-after-free in ROS Issue 16342.

Allow for '\0' (NULL) character as filter instead of requiring 0x00 for the character match Issue 16525.

Dumpcap with threads reports double received count vs captured Issue 17089.

I/O Graphs values reset to default with 3.5 due to change of UAT Issue 17623.

HTTP2 dissector reports an assertion error on large data frames Issue 17633.

TShark stops capturing when capturing with multiple files and packet printing enabled Issue 17654.

Wireshark is unable to decode the IMSI IE received in BSSMAP Perform Location request Issue 17667.

WSLUA: Crash on reload if Proto has no fields Issue 17668.

Crash in flow analysis for TCP Issue 17722.

