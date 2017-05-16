Door Japke Rosink, dinsdag 16 mei 2017 18:22, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Intel

Intel heeft voor zijn Aero compute board en Aero ready to fly drone een nieuw board support package uitgebracht met 1.3.1 als versienummer. Het bordje beschikt over een Intel Atom x7-Z8750-quadcore, 4GB lpdrd3-1600-werkgeheugen en embedded 32GB emmc-opslaggeheugen. Hetzelfde bordje wordt gebruikt in de ready to fly-drone, waarbij je zelf dus niet meer hoeft te knutselen om aan de slag te gaan. De lijst met aanpassingen voor deze bsp-uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: