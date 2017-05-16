Door Japke Rosink, dinsdag 16 mei 2017 18:28, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Intel

Intel heeft versie 3.4.5 uitgebracht van zijn Solid State Drive Toolbox. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een ssd van Intel te beheren. Zo kan deze informatie geven over de karakteristieken van de drive, kunnen er enkele diagnostische tests op de ssd worden losgelaten en kunnen de prestaties worden geoptimaliseerd. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de firmware bij te werken. De changelog voor versie 3.4.5 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien: