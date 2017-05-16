Intel heeft versie 3.4.5 uitgebracht van zijn Solid State Drive Toolbox. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een ssd van Intel te beheren. Zo kan deze informatie geven over de karakteristieken van de drive, kunnen er enkele diagnostische tests op de ssd worden losgelaten en kunnen de prestaties worden geoptimaliseerd. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de firmware bij te werken. De changelog voor versie 3.4.5 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Version 3.4.5
This release of the Intel SSD Toolbox includes support for the Intel Optane Memory products. When using Intel Optane Memory as a system accelerator, expect an extra Volume tab in the SSD Toolbox due to accelerator configuration. Also, several features are disabled in Toolbox when system acceleration is configured. Support has also been added for the Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X Series, and the Intel SSD DC P4600 and P4500 Series.
This release also includes firmware updates for the Intel SSD DC S3520, 750 and Pro 5400s (80/120GB) Series products. For the Intel SSD DC S3520 Series, the latest firmware revision is N2010112.
For the Intel SSD 750 Series, the latest firmware revision is 8EV101H0. The latest bootloader revision is 8B1B0133.
This firmware version contains fixes for the following issues:
For the Intel SSD Pro 5400s (80/120GB), the latest firmware revision is 36P. For firmware fix details, please see release note from September 2016.
- XN022 Assert Fixes
- Sequential read performance improvement at end of life from firmware 8EV101F0
- Misc. sightings closure and improvement on product health.