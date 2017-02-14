Intel heeft versie 3.4.3 uitgebracht van zijn Solid State Drive Toolbox. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een ssd van Intel te beheren. Zo kan het informatie geven over de karakteristieken van de drive, kunnen er enkele diagnostische tests op de ssd worden losgelaten en kunnen de prestaties worden geoptimaliseerd. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de firmware bij te werken. Sinds versie 3.4.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 3.4.3
This release of the tool includes detection of the firmware update for the Intel SSD DC D3700, DC D3600, DC P3700, DC P3600, DC P3608, and DC P3500 Series products.
Please use the Intel SSD Data Center Tool should you wish to receive the above mentioned firmware and bootloader updates.
- The latest firmware revision is 8DV101H0.
- The latest bootloader revision is 8B1B0133.
Changes in version 3.4.1
This release includes a firmware update for the Intel SSD DC S3610 and the Intel SSD DC S3710 Series products. The latest firmware version is G2010160. This firmware version includes support for the ACS-3 command set.
This release includes a firmware update for the Intel SSD 600p, Intel SSD Pro 6000p, Intel SSD E 6000p and the Intel SSD DC P3100 Series products. Users on Windows* 7 or 8.1 must use the Intel SSD Firmware Update Tool to receive the firmware update.
These firmware versions contain the following enhancements:
- For the Intel SSD 600p Series, the latest firmware revision is 109C.
- For the Intel SSD Pro 6000p Series, the latest firmware revision is 109P.
- For the Intel SSD E 6000p Series, the latest firmware revision is 109E.
- For the Intel SSD DC P3100 Series, the latest firmware revision is 109D.
These firmware versions contain fixes for the following issues:
- Optimized drive shutdown sequence for better handling during poor system shutdown
- Improved power on behavior when resuming from an unsafe shutdown.
- Improvements to PS3 resume behavior
- Improvements to PHY initialization process
- Improvements to PERST# and CLKREQ# detection for corner case issues
- Improved end of life management of bad blocks for better reliability
- Fixed potential issue of incorrect data may be read during resume from low power state