Door Bart van Klaveren, dinsdag 14 februari 2017 10:55, 1 reactie

Bron: Intel

Intel heeft versie 3.4.3 uitgebracht van zijn Solid State Drive Toolbox. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een ssd van Intel te beheren. Zo kan het informatie geven over de karakteristieken van de drive, kunnen er enkele diagnostische tests op de ssd worden losgelaten en kunnen de prestaties worden geoptimaliseerd. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de firmware bij te werken. Sinds versie 3.4.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: