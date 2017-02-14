Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 1 reactie
Bron: Intel

Intel logo (60 pix)Intel heeft versie 3.4.3 uitgebracht van zijn Solid State Drive Toolbox. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een ssd van Intel te beheren. Zo kan het informatie geven over de karakteristieken van de drive, kunnen er enkele diagnostische tests op de ssd worden losgelaten en kunnen de prestaties worden geoptimaliseerd. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de firmware bij te werken. Sinds versie 3.4.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.4.3
This release of the tool includes detection of the firmware update for the Intel SSD DC D3700, DC D3600, DC P3700, DC P3600, DC P3608, and DC P3500 Series products.
  • The latest firmware revision is 8DV101H0.
  • The latest bootloader revision is 8B1B0133.
Please use the Intel SSD Data Center Tool should you wish to receive the above mentioned firmware and bootloader updates.

Changes in version 3.4.1
This release includes a firmware update for the Intel SSD DC S3610 and the Intel SSD DC S3710 Series products. The latest firmware version is G2010160. This firmware version includes support for the ACS-3 command set.
This release includes a firmware update for the Intel SSD 600p, Intel SSD Pro 6000p, Intel SSD E 6000p and the Intel SSD DC P3100 Series products. Users on Windows* 7 or 8.1 must use the Intel SSD Firmware Update Tool to receive the firmware update.
  • For the Intel SSD 600p Series, the latest firmware revision is 109C.
  • For the Intel SSD Pro 6000p Series, the latest firmware revision is 109P.
  • For the Intel SSD E 6000p Series, the latest firmware revision is 109E.
  • For the Intel SSD DC P3100 Series, the latest firmware revision is 109D.
These firmware versions contain the following enhancements:
  • Optimized drive shutdown sequence for better handling during poor system shutdown
  • Improved power on behavior when resuming from an unsafe shutdown.
  • Improvements to PS3 resume behavior
  • Improvements to PHY initialization process
  • Improvements to PERST# and CLKREQ# detection for corner case issues
  • Improved end of life management of bad blocks for better reliability
These firmware versions contain fixes for the following issues:
  • Fixed potential issue of incorrect data may be read during resume from low power state

Intel SSD Toolbox screenshot

Versienummer 3.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Intel
Download https://downloadmirror.intel.com/26574/eng/Intel%20SSD%20Toolbox%20-%20v3.4.3.exe
Bestandsgrootte 73,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (1)
Vorig artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities
Intel

Gerelateerde producten

Intel SSD Toolbox geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (1)

-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
0 forsel
14 februari 2017 10:57
Zijn er mensen die dit programma gebruiken? Zorgt het daadwerkelijk voor (merkbare) betere performance?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*