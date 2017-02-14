Versie 4.13 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis lichtgewichtmediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Changed:
- Plugins: Information bar - an ability to show information bar via hotkey
Fixed:
- Common: Localization were updated
- Common: the FLAC codec has been updated to v1.3.2
- Common: the WavPack codec has been updated to v5.1.0
- Sound Engine: algorithm that calculates channels remapping matrix has been improved
- Sound Engine: Compatibility with external sound cards has been improved when playing using exclusive device access mode
- Music LIbrary: Grouping tree - search is now take into account only fully loaded node levels
- Music Library: Reports - limits of tables have been extended
- Music Library: Reports - the Artist tag field is now used instead of the AlbumArtist field
- Music Library: Table - memory consumption has been reduced for views with album arts
- Common - addons packages cannot be installed if one of files in the packages is not compressed
- Options Dialog - File Associations - first icon set are always selected in the dialog
- Options Dialog - Hotkeys - incorrect groups order in the table
- Options Dialog - Skins - installing update for the skin does not refresh information about the skin if options dialog is displaying
- Player - information about the playing track not updated on the screen, if internet radio station sends meta-data very often
- Player - app hangs in some cases during switching the tracks on radio, if internet radio capture is active
- Playlist - the file size field stores incorrectly to the AIMPPL4 file format, if the value is more than 2 GBytes
- Playlist - confirmation for the delete file physically action displays behind other windows if app is minimized to tray
- Audio Converter - command line switches processes incorrectly in some cases
- Tag Editor - command line switches processes incorrectly in some cases
- Tag Editor - the ANSI encoding is used instead of UTF8 for export the CUE / Lyrics fields to a file
- Tag Editor - cache not updated after calculating the BPM