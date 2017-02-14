Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: AIMP

AIMP logo (75 pix)Versie 4.13 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis lichtgewichtmediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Plugins: Information bar - an ability to show information bar via hotkey
Changed:
  • Common: Localization were updated
  • Common: the FLAC codec has been updated to v1.3.2
  • Common: the WavPack codec has been updated to v5.1.0
  • Sound Engine: algorithm that calculates channels remapping matrix has been improved
  • Sound Engine: Compatibility with external sound cards has been improved when playing using exclusive device access mode
  • Music LIbrary: Grouping tree - search is now take into account only fully loaded node levels
  • Music Library: Reports - limits of tables have been extended
  • Music Library: Reports - the Artist tag field is now used instead of the AlbumArtist field
  • Music Library: Table - memory consumption has been reduced for views with album arts
Fixed:
  • Common - addons packages cannot be installed if one of files in the packages is not compressed
  • Options Dialog - File Associations - first icon set are always selected in the dialog
  • Options Dialog - Hotkeys - incorrect groups order in the table
  • Options Dialog - Skins - installing update for the skin does not refresh information about the skin if options dialog is displaying
  • Player - information about the playing track not updated on the screen, if internet radio station sends meta-data very often
  • Player - app hangs in some cases during switching the tracks on radio, if internet radio capture is active
  • Playlist - the file size field stores incorrectly to the AIMPPL4 file format, if the value is more than 2 GBytes
  • Playlist - confirmation for the delete file physically action displays behind other windows if app is minimized to tray
  • Audio Converter - command line switches processes incorrectly in some cases
  • Tag Editor - command line switches processes incorrectly in some cases
  • Tag Editor - the ANSI encoding is used instead of UTF8 for export the CUE / Lyrics fields to a file
  • Tag Editor - cache not updated after calculating the BPM

AIMP 4.00 screenshot

Versienummer 4.13 build 1886
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AIMP
Download http://www.aimp.ru/index.php?do=download
Bestandsgrootte 9,08MB
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (0)
Vorig artikel Volgend artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
Design en multimedia

Gerelateerde producten

AIMP geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*