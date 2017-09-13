Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Intel SSD Toolbox 3.4.7

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Intel

Intel logo (60 pix)Intel heeft versie 3.4.7 uitgebracht van zijn Solid State Drive Toolbox. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een ssd van Intel te beheren. Zo kan het informatie geven over de karakteristieken van de drive, kunnen er enkele diagnostische tests op de ssd worden losgelaten en kunnen de prestaties worden geoptimaliseerd. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de firmware bij te werken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.4.7:
  • This revision adds a firmware update for the 256GB and 512GB Intel SSD 540s and Pro 5400s Series products as well as firmware updates for the Intel SSD 545s and DC S3520 Series drives.
  • For the 256GB and 512GB Intel SSD 540s Series, the latest firmware revision is 015C.
  • For the 256GB and 512GB Intel SSD Pro 5400s Series, the latest firmware revision is 015P.
  • For the Intel SSD 545s Series, the latest firmware revision is 002C.
  • For the Intel SSD DC S3520 Series, the latest firmware revision is N2010121.

Versienummer 3.4.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/downloads/eula/27130/Intel-Solid-State-Drive-Toolbox?httpDown=https%3A%2F%2Fdownloadmirror.intel.com%2F27130%2Feng%2FIntel%20SSD%20Toolbox%20-%20v3.4.7.exe
Bestandsgrootte 75,19MB
Licentietype Freeware

Vorige download

Reacties

