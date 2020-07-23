sluiten

Software-update: Intel SSD Toolbox 3.5.14

Intel logo (60 pix)Intel heeft versie 3.5.14 uitgebracht van zijn Solid State Drive Toolbox. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een ssd van Intel te beheren. Zo kan het informatie geven over de karakteristieken van de drive, kunnen er enkele diagnostische tests op de ssd worden losgelaten en kunnen de prestaties worden geoptimaliseerd. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de firmware bij te werken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This tool version contains fix for the following issue:
  • Fix for system crash that may occur under certain conditions when running performance booster
For Intel Optane™ Solid State Drive 905P/900P Series
  • Fix for drive fails to set correct Native Max LBA when forcing max ddress capacity to smaller one
  • Fix for media errors + E2E error increments after coming back to the native capacity
  • Fix for drive sometimes fails PCIe training during reboots resulting in reduced link width or speed
  • Fix Link width degrades during link disable/enable on some platforms
  • Fix for Serial number is all zeroes after U.2 drive hotplug operation
  • Fix for Quality Reliability Test encountered Cold ECC Failure
  • Addresses CVE-2020-0584, CVE-2020-12309, CVE-2020-12310 and CVE-2020-12311
For Intel Solid State Drive Pro 7600p Series, 760p Series and E 6100p Series
  • Fixes SSD FW hang seen during D3 entry for Windows Modern Standby that may cause system timeout
  • Improves power during D3 state for Windows Modern Standby
  • Fixes SSD DRAM training error during FW boot that may cause system timeout during device low power resume
  • Fixes stability of SSD during system boot causing occasional system timeout
  • Addresses CVE-2020-0584, CVE-2020-12309, CVE-2020-12310 and CVE-2020-12311
For Intel Solid State Drive 660p Series
  • Fixes SSD FW hang seen during D3 entry for Windows Modern Standby that may cause system timeout
  • Improves power during D3 state for Windows Modern Standby
  • Fixes for drive NDA during heavy workload that may cause system timeout
  • Fixes for FW hang cause by host request for device wake up when device transitioning between low power states
  • Addresses CVE-2020-0584, CVE-2020-12309, CVE-2020-12310 and CVE-2020-12311
For Intel Solid State Drive Pro 5400s Series
  • Optimizations for NAND data refresh algorithms
  • Addresses CVE-2020-0584, CVE-2020-12309, CVE-2020-12310 and CVE-2020-12311
For Intel Solid State Drive 540s Series and E 5400s Series
  • Optimizations for NAND data refresh algorithms
For Intel Solid State Drive Pro 5450s Series, E 5100s Series and Pro 6000p Series
  • Addresses CVE-2020-0584, CVE-2020-12309, CVE-2020-12310 and CVE-2020-12311

Intel SSD Toolbox screenshot

Versienummer 3.5.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/29723/Intel-Solid-State-Drive-Toolbox?v=t
Bestandsgrootte 82,86MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

23-07-2020 • 15:07

23-07-2020 • 15:07

3 Linkedin

Bron: Intel

Update-historie

07-'20 Intel SSD Toolbox 3.5.14 3
05-'19 Intel SSD Toolbox 3.5.11 0
03-'19 Intel SSD Toolbox 3.5.9 1
09-'18 Intel SSD Toolbox 3.5.4 3
09-'17 Intel SSD Toolbox 3.4.7 0
06-'17 Intel SSD Toolbox 3.4.6 6
05-'17 Intel SSD Toolbox 3.4.5 0
02-'17 Intel SSD Toolbox 3.4.3 12
11-'16 Intel SSD Toolbox 3.4.0 1
06-'16 Intel SSD Toolbox 3.3.6 5
Meer historie

Reacties (3)

23 juli 2020 16:04
Wat betreft de firmware van Intel`s SSD
ik las via de volgende link dat de ssd toolbox er binnenkort mee stopt
zie de beschrijvingen bij : Detailed Description

https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/29723?v=t
@IJsselman24 juli 2020 12:42
Goed om te weten en handig als je en DC versie gebruikt (als non-enterprise user):
Intel® MAS is a new tool with a redesigned interface that contains that same functionality and features as the Intel® SSD Toolbox, but adds firmware update support for Datacenter drives.
+1latka
23 juli 2020 15:13
"Addresses CVE-2020-0584, CVE-2020-12309, CVE-2020-12310 and CVE-2020-12311" helaas zijn die nog niet openbaar. Maar wel vreemd dat er een software update is die specifiek iets voor deze SSDs doet en niet voor de overige. Dan neem ik aan dat het niet de SSD toolbox zelf is die lek is, maar iets met de firmware wat misbruikt kan worden specifiek op deze SSDs. Iemand iets gehoord over firmware problemen met Intel SSDs?

