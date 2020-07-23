Intel heeft versie 3.5.14 uitgebracht van zijn Solid State Drive Toolbox. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een ssd van Intel te beheren. Zo kan het informatie geven over de karakteristieken van de drive, kunnen er enkele diagnostische tests op de ssd worden losgelaten en kunnen de prestaties worden geoptimaliseerd. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de firmware bij te werken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This tool version contains fix for the following issue: Fix for system crash that may occur under certain conditions when running performance booster For Intel Optane™ Solid State Drive 905P/900P Series Fix for drive fails to set correct Native Max LBA when forcing max ddress capacity to smaller one

Fix for media errors + E2E error increments after coming back to the native capacity

Fix for drive sometimes fails PCIe training during reboots resulting in reduced link width or speed

Fix Link width degrades during link disable/enable on some platforms

Fix for Serial number is all zeroes after U.2 drive hotplug operation

Fix for Quality Reliability Test encountered Cold ECC Failure

Addresses CVE-2020-0584, CVE-2020-12309, CVE-2020-12310 and CVE-2020-12311 For Intel Solid State Drive Pro 7600p Series, 760p Series and E 6100p Series Fixes SSD FW hang seen during D3 entry for Windows Modern Standby that may cause system timeout

Improves power during D3 state for Windows Modern Standby

Fixes SSD DRAM training error during FW boot that may cause system timeout during device low power resume

Fixes stability of SSD during system boot causing occasional system timeout

Addresses CVE-2020-0584, CVE-2020-12309, CVE-2020-12310 and CVE-2020-12311 For Intel Solid State Drive 660p Series Fixes SSD FW hang seen during D3 entry for Windows Modern Standby that may cause system timeout

Improves power during D3 state for Windows Modern Standby

Fixes for drive NDA during heavy workload that may cause system timeout

Fixes for FW hang cause by host request for device wake up when device transitioning between low power states

Addresses CVE-2020-0584, CVE-2020-12309, CVE-2020-12310 and CVE-2020-12311 For Intel Solid State Drive Pro 5400s Series Optimizations for NAND data refresh algorithms

Addresses CVE-2020-0584, CVE-2020-12309, CVE-2020-12310 and CVE-2020-12311 For Intel Solid State Drive 540s Series and E 5400s Series Optimizations for NAND data refresh algorithms For Intel Solid State Drive Pro 5450s Series, E 5100s Series and Pro 6000p Series Addresses CVE-2020-0584, CVE-2020-12309, CVE-2020-12310 and CVE-2020-12311