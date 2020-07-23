sluiten

Banners op Tweakers zijn nu trackingvrij

De banners die je op Tweakers ziet, zijn vanaf nu volledig vrij van thirdpartytracking. Adverteerders kunnen je niet meer volgen en je kunt daarom met een gerust hart je adblocker uitzetten (als je die hebt).

Lees meer

Software-update: moOde audio player 6.7.1

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 6.7.1 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziek center en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internet radio stations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit worden afgespeeld. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde 6.7.1

Updates
  • Bump to librespot v0.1.2 with gapless support
  • Use aplay names in MPD Audio output dropdown
  • Use new dtoverlay names for pi3-disable-wifi/bt
  • Improve method to change Browser title
  • Change "Reboot" to "Restart" in notifications
Bug fixes
  • Volume knob showing -1 in certain edge case
  • Driver option enable causes IC fail

moOde 6.7.0

Updates
  • Bump to Linux kernel 5.4.51 build #1325
  • Support new ALSA card assignment scheme
  • Improved HDMI display support
  • Improved USB audio hot plug handling
  • Help text on System Config for 64-bit kernel option
  • Device name for Merus Amp HAT ZW
  • Setup guide to reflect changes
Radio stations
  • Playable url for NME 1 and 2 to 256K streams
  • Playable url for Soho Radio London to 320K stream
Bug fixes
  • Index search position for Tag view Album column on mobile
  • Logo path for BBC 320K stations
  • Missing 'kbps' label for BBC 320K stations

moOde 6.6.0

New features
  • Radio station batch import/export
  • Option to display sample rate or HD badge in Library
  • Filter Library by sample rate and/or audio format
  • Option to adjust the number of thumbnail columns
  • First use help for Playback/Playbar switch
  • Airplay and Spotify renderers output via Bluetooth
  • Support for Browser native image lazy load
  • Custom scroll bars replace default white scroll bars
  • 64-bit ASIX and CF-912AC drivers for Allo USBridge SIG
Updates
  • Upgrade to RaspiOS Buster Lite 2020-05-27 10.4 (New image only)
  • Bump to Linux kernel 5.4.49 build #1323
  • Bump to PHP-FPM 7.3.14 (New image only)
  • Bump to bluez-alsa 2.1.0-49ad348
  • Bump to MPD 0.21.24 (Default)
  • Bump to MPD 0.22~git-4d88bdd (Test)
  • Bump to upmpdcli 1.4.12-7ea91f5d
  • Use MusicBrainz date tags if present in track
  • Use check mark style on Library menu
  • Add X-Large font size option to Appearance
  • Add album count to Tag view
  • Improve browsing in Tag view
  • Improve renderer active and restart/shutdown overlays
  • Improve fetch for cover image files
  • Improve thumbnail generator
  • Improve software update check
  • Larger top buttons in Radio/Folder views for mobile
Radio stations
  • Hi On Line - Classical
  • Hi On Line - France
  • Hi On Line - Gold
  • Hi On Line - Jazz
  • Hi On Line - Latin
  • Hi On Line - Lounge
  • Hi On Line - Pop (320K)
  • Hi On Line - Pop (FLAC)
  • Hi On Line - World
  • Radio Paradise - Main Mix
  • Radio Paradise - Mellow
  • Radio Paradise - Rock
  • Radio Paradise - World
  • Soma FM - Heavyweight Reggae
  • Playable url for 4ZZZ FM
  • Station logos for Absolut stations
  • Station logos for KUVO stations
  • Station logo for Soma FM - DEF CON
  • Station logo for Maschinengeist Radio
  • Station logo for Morow - Retro Progressive Rock
  • Station logo for Roots Legacy Radio - Dub UK & Roots Reggae
  • Change Koffee to smooth Chill
  • DEL: MPR - Minnesota Public Radio (playable URL fail)
  • DEL: JB Radio 2 FLAC (stops after song ends)
Bug fixes
  • Bluez-alsa hangs at end of Playlist
  • Unhandled "Database locked" error in vol.sh and rotvol.sh
  • Playlist line 2 left alignment in mobile portrait
  • Wrong cover artist when album header clicked in Tag view
  • Header text for "Recently added" being set incorrectly
  • Empty search filter not resetting lib header
  • No media query for Pi Touch 443 x 799 viewport (Sq Pixels)
  • Knob text and play controls not scaling
  • Tag view tracklist show/hide state when switching to Library
  • Rotary encoder driver (rotenc.py) not checking volume_mpd_max
Versienummer 6.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Website Moode Audio
Download https://github.com/moode-player/moode/releases/download/r671prod/moode-r671-iso.zip
Bestandsgrootte 1,40GB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-07-2020 19:09
5 • submitter: bitlab

23-07-2020 • 19:09

5 Linkedin

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: Moode Audio

Update-historie

27-03 moOde audio player 8.0.2 1
20-03 moOde audio player 8.0.1 19
14-03 moOde audio player 8.0.0 12
19-12 moOde audio player 7.6.1 18
23-11 moOde audio player 7.6.0 3
10-11 moOde audio player 7.5.0 21
03-10 moOde audio player 7.4.1 22
26-09 moOde audio player 7.4.0 7
06-'21 moOde audio player 7.3.0 19
05-'21 moOde audio player 7.2.1 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

moOde audio player

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+13+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1cadsite
23 juli 2020 19:20
Ziet er wel leuk uit.
Momenteel heeft mijn rpi kodi via libreelec en ik dacht deze te gebruiken als radio, maar dan moet de tv aan om te zien wat er gebeurt.
Zou ik dit op eenhandig te gebruiken manier op dezelfde rpi kunnen zetten?
+2Adion
@cadsite23 juli 2020 20:33
Op Android kan je Yatse gebruiken om Kodi via je telefoon aan te sturen, dan moet je tv niet aan.
0cadsite
@Adion23 juli 2020 20:44
Oh, nog gemakkelijker.
Bedankt!
+1BushWhacker
23 juli 2020 19:29
Ik gebruik het al een tijdje en werkt erg goed op een rpi3.
Ook Spotify Connect en Cast werkt goed.

Ik heb er een IR-Oogje aan geknutseld en kan met een ouderwetse afstandsbediening de webradio-zenders wisselen via een Python programma.

Ik ben er heel tevreden over.

En er zit een webinterface bij waarmee je alles kunt beheren en bedienen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BushWhacker op 23 juli 2020 19:30]

0BushWhacker
24 juli 2020 21:29
Maar ik kan niet vinden hoe ik kan updaten.
Ik heb nu versie 6.4.x, maar de check-for-updates zegt dat hij up-to-date is....

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee