Versie 6.7.1 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziek center en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internet radio stations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit worden afgespeeld. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:
moOde 6.7.1Updates
Bug fixes
- Bump to librespot v0.1.2 with gapless support
- Use aplay names in MPD Audio output dropdown
- Use new dtoverlay names for pi3-disable-wifi/bt
- Improve method to change Browser title
- Change "Reboot" to "Restart" in notifications
- Volume knob showing -1 in certain edge case
- Driver option enable causes IC fail
moOde 6.7.0Updates
Radio stations
- Bump to Linux kernel 5.4.51 build #1325
- Support new ALSA card assignment scheme
- Improved HDMI display support
- Improved USB audio hot plug handling
- Help text on System Config for 64-bit kernel option
- Device name for Merus Amp HAT ZW
- Setup guide to reflect changes
Bug fixes
- Playable url for NME 1 and 2 to 256K streams
- Playable url for Soho Radio London to 320K stream
- Index search position for Tag view Album column on mobile
- Logo path for BBC 320K stations
- Missing 'kbps' label for BBC 320K stations
moOde 6.6.0New features
Updates
- Radio station batch import/export
- Option to display sample rate or HD badge in Library
- Filter Library by sample rate and/or audio format
- Option to adjust the number of thumbnail columns
- First use help for Playback/Playbar switch
- Airplay and Spotify renderers output via Bluetooth
- Support for Browser native image lazy load
- Custom scroll bars replace default white scroll bars
- 64-bit ASIX and CF-912AC drivers for Allo USBridge SIG
Radio stations
- Upgrade to RaspiOS Buster Lite 2020-05-27 10.4 (New image only)
- Bump to Linux kernel 5.4.49 build #1323
- Bump to PHP-FPM 7.3.14 (New image only)
- Bump to bluez-alsa 2.1.0-49ad348
- Bump to MPD 0.21.24 (Default)
- Bump to MPD 0.22~git-4d88bdd (Test)
- Bump to upmpdcli 1.4.12-7ea91f5d
- Use MusicBrainz date tags if present in track
- Use check mark style on Library menu
- Add X-Large font size option to Appearance
- Add album count to Tag view
- Improve browsing in Tag view
- Improve renderer active and restart/shutdown overlays
- Improve fetch for cover image files
- Improve thumbnail generator
- Improve software update check
- Larger top buttons in Radio/Folder views for mobile
Bug fixes
- Hi On Line - Classical
- Hi On Line - France
- Hi On Line - Gold
- Hi On Line - Jazz
- Hi On Line - Latin
- Hi On Line - Lounge
- Hi On Line - Pop (320K)
- Hi On Line - Pop (FLAC)
- Hi On Line - World
- Radio Paradise - Main Mix
- Radio Paradise - Mellow
- Radio Paradise - Rock
- Radio Paradise - World
- Soma FM - Heavyweight Reggae
- Playable url for 4ZZZ FM
- Station logos for Absolut stations
- Station logos for KUVO stations
- Station logo for Soma FM - DEF CON
- Station logo for Maschinengeist Radio
- Station logo for Morow - Retro Progressive Rock
- Station logo for Roots Legacy Radio - Dub UK & Roots Reggae
- Change Koffee to smooth Chill
- DEL: MPR - Minnesota Public Radio (playable URL fail)
- DEL: JB Radio 2 FLAC (stops after song ends)
- Bluez-alsa hangs at end of Playlist
- Unhandled "Database locked" error in vol.sh and rotvol.sh
- Playlist line 2 left alignment in mobile portrait
- Wrong cover artist when album header clicked in Tag view
- Header text for "Recently added" being set incorrectly
- Empty search filter not resetting lib header
- No media query for Pi Touch 443 x 799 viewport (Sq Pixels)
- Knob text and play controls not scaling
- Tag view tracklist show/hide state when switching to Library
- Rotary encoder driver (rotenc.py) not checking volume_mpd_max