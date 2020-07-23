Versie 6.7.1 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziek center en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internet radio stations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit worden afgespeeld. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde 6.7.1 Updates Bump to librespot v0.1.2 with gapless support

Use aplay names in MPD Audio output dropdown

Use new dtoverlay names for pi3-disable-wifi/bt

Improve method to change Browser title

Change "Reboot" to "Restart" in notifications Bug fixes Volume knob showing -1 in certain edge case

Driver option enable causes IC fail moOde 6.7.0 Updates Bump to Linux kernel 5.4.51 build #1325

Support new ALSA card assignment scheme

Improved HDMI display support

Improved USB audio hot plug handling

Help text on System Config for 64-bit kernel option

Device name for Merus Amp HAT ZW

Setup guide to reflect changes Radio stations Playable url for NME 1 and 2 to 256K streams

Playable url for Soho Radio London to 320K stream Bug fixes Index search position for Tag view Album column on mobile

Logo path for BBC 320K stations

Missing 'kbps' label for BBC 320K stations moOde 6.6.0 New features Radio station batch import/export

Option to display sample rate or HD badge in Library

Filter Library by sample rate and/or audio format

Option to adjust the number of thumbnail columns

First use help for Playback/Playbar switch

Airplay and Spotify renderers output via Bluetooth

Support for Browser native image lazy load

Custom scroll bars replace default white scroll bars

64-bit ASIX and CF-912AC drivers for Allo USBridge SIG Updates Upgrade to RaspiOS Buster Lite 2020-05-27 10.4 (New image only)

Bump to Linux kernel 5.4.49 build #1323

Bump to PHP-FPM 7.3.14 (New image only)

Bump to bluez-alsa 2.1.0-49ad348

Bump to MPD 0.21.24 (Default)

Bump to MPD 0.22~git-4d88bdd (Test)

Bump to upmpdcli 1.4.12-7ea91f5d

Use MusicBrainz date tags if present in track

Use check mark style on Library menu

Add X-Large font size option to Appearance

Add album count to Tag view

Improve browsing in Tag view

Improve renderer active and restart/shutdown overlays

Improve fetch for cover image files

Improve thumbnail generator

Improve software update check

Larger top buttons in Radio/Folder views for mobile Radio stations Hi On Line - Classical

Hi On Line - France

Hi On Line - Gold

Hi On Line - Jazz

Hi On Line - Latin

Hi On Line - Lounge

Hi On Line - Pop (320K)

Hi On Line - Pop (FLAC)

Hi On Line - World

Radio Paradise - Main Mix

Radio Paradise - Mellow

Radio Paradise - Rock

Radio Paradise - World

Soma FM - Heavyweight Reggae

Playable url for 4ZZZ FM

Station logos for Absolut stations

Station logos for KUVO stations

Station logo for Soma FM - DEF CON

Station logo for Maschinengeist Radio

Station logo for Morow - Retro Progressive Rock

Station logo for Roots Legacy Radio - Dub UK & Roots Reggae

Change Koffee to smooth Chill

DEL: MPR - Minnesota Public Radio (playable URL fail)

DEL: JB Radio 2 FLAC (stops after song ends) Bug fixes Bluez-alsa hangs at end of Playlist

Unhandled "Database locked" error in vol.sh and rotvol.sh

Playlist line 2 left alignment in mobile portrait

Wrong cover artist when album header clicked in Tag view

Header text for "Recently added" being set incorrectly

Empty search filter not resetting lib header

No media query for Pi Touch 443 x 799 viewport (Sq Pixels)

Knob text and play controls not scaling

Tag view tracklist show/hide state when switching to Library

Rotary encoder driver (rotenc.py) not checking volume_mpd_max