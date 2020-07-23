Adguard Home versie 0.103.1 is uitgekomen en wegens een vervelende bug in de rules matching ook meteen 0.103.2. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Adguard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSDen is verder ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft het parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De release notes voor versie 0.103.1 zien er als volgt uit:

Bet you spend a lot of time here. You just can't resist, can you? I surely can't. The more important it's for the query log to look slick, and even more important to be super informative. Luckily, the updated query log ticks all the boxes.

One of the advantages of adblock-style syntax (and the reason we prefer it to 'hosts' files) is extensibility. Let us demonstrate it once again by extending the syntax with a new modifier. Now you can narrow rules scope to a specific client(s).

A couple of examples:

@@||*^$client=127.0.0.1 — unblock everything for localhost;

— unblock everything for localhost; ||example.org^$client='Frank\'s laptop' — block example.org for the client named Frank's laptop only. Sorry Frank, no example.org for you today. Note that the name must be enclosed in quotes and the quote character must be escaped.

Here you can find more examples.

This new update channel is for you if you really like living on the edge want to use the LATEST version of AdGuard. It is updated daily and this is the closest thing to the master branch you can get. And if even that's not enough for you... check out our job listings, I guess. Here you can learn how to install it.

Instead of a multitude of arch-specific tags, we now publish multi-arch images to Docker Hub. So if you were using some arm64-latest tag, don't do that anymore and simply switch to latest .

Please read the changelog to learn about API changes.