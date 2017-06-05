Intel heeft versie 3.4.6 uitgebracht van zijn Solid State Drive Toolbox. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een ssd van Intel te beheren. Zo kan het informatie geven over de karakteristieken van de drive, kunnen er enkele diagnostische tests op de ssd worden losgelaten en kunnen de prestaties worden geoptimaliseerd. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de firmware bij te werken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 3.4.6:
- This release of the Intel SSD Toolbox includes support for the Intel SSD DC P4501 Series products.
- This revision adds a firmware update for the Intel Optane Memory, the Intel SSD 600p, Pro 6000p, E 6000p, 540s, Pro 5400s and E 5400s Series, Intel SSD DC P3100 and DC S3100 Series.
- For the Intel Optane Memory, the latest firmware revision is K3110310.
- This firmware version contains fixes for intermittent enumeration issues.
- For the Intel SSD 600p Series, the latest firmware revision is 121C.
- For the Intel SSD Pro 6000p Series, the latest firmware revision is 121P.
- For the Intel SSD E 6000p Series, the latest firmware revision is 121E.
- For the Intel SSD DC P3100 Series, the latest firmware revision is 119D.
- These firmware versions contain the following enhancements:
- Improved link initializations
- These firmware versions contain fixes for the following issues:
- Drive hangs intermittently after Format NVM command.
- Format NVM command occasionally failing with PCIe* ASPM enabled.
- Data miscompare caused by intermittent data corruption during heavy write workload with small file transfer size.
- Incorrect drive behavior for command with Forced Unit Access setting.
- (Pro 6000p only) Mitigates a security vulnerability CVE-2017-5694
- For the Intel SSD 540s Series, the latest firmware revision is 041C.
- For the Intel SSD Pro 5400s Series, the latest firmware revision is 041P.
- For the Intel SSD E 5400s Series, the latest firmware revision is 041E.
- For the Intel SSD DC S3100 Series, the latest firmware revision is 041D.
- These firmware versions contain the following enhancements:
- Optimized SATA signal integrity
- Optimized behavior entering and resuming from low-power states
- These firmware versions contain fixes for the following issues:
- Intermittent errors when resuming from unsafe shutdown
- Fixed issues around use in Connected Standby
- Fixes to intermittent boot error in Linux*
- Mitigates a security vulnerability CVE-2017-5695
- Intel SSD Toolbox version 3.4.5 and newer mitigate a security vulnerability (see Intel Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00074).