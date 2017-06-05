Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: Intel, submitter: RGG

Intel logo (60 pix)Intel heeft versie 3.4.6 uitgebracht van zijn Solid State Drive Toolbox. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een ssd van Intel te beheren. Zo kan het informatie geven over de karakteristieken van de drive, kunnen er enkele diagnostische tests op de ssd worden losgelaten en kunnen de prestaties worden geoptimaliseerd. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de firmware bij te werken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.4.6:
  • This release of the Intel SSD Toolbox includes support for the Intel SSD DC P4501 Series products.
  • This revision adds a firmware update for the Intel Optane Memory, the Intel SSD 600p, Pro 6000p, E 6000p, 540s, Pro 5400s and E 5400s Series, Intel SSD DC P3100 and DC S3100 Series.
  • For the Intel Optane Memory, the latest firmware revision is K3110310.
  • This firmware version contains fixes for intermittent enumeration issues.
  • For the Intel SSD 600p Series, the latest firmware revision is 121C.
  • For the Intel SSD Pro 6000p Series, the latest firmware revision is 121P.
  • For the Intel SSD E 6000p Series, the latest firmware revision is 121E.
  • For the Intel SSD DC P3100 Series, the latest firmware revision is 119D.
  • These firmware versions contain the following enhancements:
    • Improved link initializations
  • These firmware versions contain fixes for the following issues:
    • Drive hangs intermittently after Format NVM command.
    • Format NVM command occasionally failing with PCIe* ASPM enabled.
    • Data miscompare caused by intermittent data corruption during heavy write workload with small file transfer size.
    • Incorrect drive behavior for command with Forced Unit Access setting.
    • (Pro 6000p only) Mitigates a security vulnerability CVE-2017-5694
  • For the Intel SSD 540s Series, the latest firmware revision is 041C.
  • For the Intel SSD Pro 5400s Series, the latest firmware revision is 041P.
  • For the Intel SSD E 5400s Series, the latest firmware revision is 041E.
  • For the Intel SSD DC S3100 Series, the latest firmware revision is 041D.
  • These firmware versions contain the following enhancements:
    • Optimized SATA signal integrity
    • Optimized behavior entering and resuming from low-power states
  • These firmware versions contain fixes for the following issues:
    • Intermittent errors when resuming from unsafe shutdown
    • Fixed issues around use in Connected Standby
    • Fixes to intermittent boot error in Linux*
    • Mitigates a security vulnerability CVE-2017-5695
  • Intel SSD Toolbox version 3.4.5 and newer mitigate a security vulnerability (see Intel Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00074).

Intel SSD Toolbox screenshot

Versienummer 3.4.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Intel
Download https://downloadmirror.intel.com/26837/eng/Intel%20SSD%20Toolbox%20-%20v3.4.6.exe
Bestandsgrootte 72,29MB
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (0)
Vorige download

Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities
Intel

Gerelateerde producten

Intel SSD Toolbox geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*