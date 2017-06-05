Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 5 juni 2017 18:28, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Intel, submitter: RGG

Intel heeft versie 3.4.6 uitgebracht van zijn Solid State Drive Toolbox. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een ssd van Intel te beheren. Zo kan het informatie geven over de karakteristieken van de drive, kunnen er enkele diagnostische tests op de ssd worden losgelaten en kunnen de prestaties worden geoptimaliseerd. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de firmware bij te werken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: