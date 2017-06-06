Door Bart van Klaveren, dinsdag 6 juni 2017 07:09, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: OpenELEC

Versie 8.0.4 van het Open Embedded Linux Entertainment Center is uitgekomen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. OpenELEC is eenvoudig te installeren, onderhouden en gebruiken, en is verder klein en razendsnel. Overigens rommelt het in OpenELEC-land en een groot aantal ontwikkelaars zijn uit het project weggelopen en hebben een fork onder de naam LibreELEC opgezet. In OpenELEC versie 8 is onder meer de overstap naar Kodi 17 gemaakt en zijn er een groot aantal onderdelen uit het os bijgewerkt. In deze update zijn verder nog enkele kleine problemen verholpen.