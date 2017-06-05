Versie 12.11 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Updated highlighters
Updated several highlighters (C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, VB.NET).
File Commander
Added new toolbar buttons for navigation and view styles beside the drop down lists.
Made several visual changes and fixed a few issues.
Tab document menu
Added a menu item to open the current file in the default program.
Tree views
Made several visual changes to all tree views in the program, e.g. text clips panel tree. They should look better now using themes and on high DPI displays.
Syntax Editor
Made several changes to the syntax editor program.
Misc
- Variables are now listed when adding class/tag completion entries.
- All option tree components have been replaced.
- Fixed several issues.
Fixed
- Minor visual changes and fixes.
- Minor changes in the preview title bars.
- Regular expression when finding block end in syntax files.
- Fold highlight issue with comment blocks.
- Script selection issue.
- Reopen last open files issue when using dual view and a project is opened.
- Draw issue with matching braces and scrolling at the same time.
- Minor draw issues in find/replace dialog window.
- An issue with find in files when using the find/replace dialog window.
- Undo issue.
- Issue with default save folder when saving new files.
- Fixed a few issues in the text clips panel.