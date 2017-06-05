Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 5 juni 2017 17:50, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Rickard Johansson

Versie 12.11 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: