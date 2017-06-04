Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool is een programma waarmee officiële iso's met installatiebestanden voor Windows versies 7 tot en met 10 inclusief Insider Previews en Office versies 2007 tot en met 2016 kunnen worden gedownload. In het programma moet een Windows- of Office-versie worden geselecteerd, daarna de gewenste taal en vervolgens worden links naar de juiste bestanden op de website van Microsoft opgezocht. Het programma is in .Net ontwikkeld en de download is dan ook nog geen twee megabyte groot. Sinds versie 4.33 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Version 5.00:
Version 4.37:
- New branding
- Added Windows 10 build 16293 SDK and others
- Added Office 2016 for Mac
- Temporarily removed Windows 7 and Office 2007/2010/2011
- Fixed issues in Italian localization
- Added Live login button to access Windows Insider Preview ISO files
- Fixed issue in mailing list to include all file descriptions of new downloads
- Added version information to title bar.
Version 4.36:
- Renewed certificate keys
- Added Office 2016 Professional Plus and Office 2016 Personal
- Fixed links for Serbian Office 2013 and Office 2016.
Version 4.35:
- Added Windows 10 builds 15209, 16188, 16190 and 16193
- Fixed link to privacy policy
- Fixed bug in "new additions" radio button.
Version 4.34:
- Added link to HeiDoc.net privacy policy
- Updated jQuery component
- Improved home screen localization
- Improved error handling for Office 2013/2016 download button.
- Modernized home screen.
- Bugfixes and improved error handling in form submission for the mailing list subscription.