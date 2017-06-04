Cookies op Tweakers

Door
Bron: HeiDoc.net, submitter: MisterJD

Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool logo (75 pix) Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool is een programma waarmee officiële iso's met installatiebestanden voor Windows versies 7 tot en met 10 inclusief Insider Previews en Office versies 2007 tot en met 2016 kunnen worden gedownload. In het programma moet een Windows- of Office-versie worden geselecteerd, daarna de gewenste taal en vervolgens worden links naar de juiste bestanden op de website van Microsoft opgezocht. Het programma is in .Net ontwikkeld en de download is dan ook nog geen twee megabyte groot. Sinds versie 4.33 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 5.00:
  • New branding
  • Added Windows 10 build 16293 SDK and others
  • Added Office 2016 for Mac
  • Temporarily removed Windows 7 and Office 2007/2010/2011
  • Fixed issues in Italian localization
  • Added Live login button to access Windows Insider Preview ISO files
  • Fixed issue in mailing list to include all file descriptions of new downloads
  • Added version information to title bar.
Version 4.37:
  • Renewed certificate keys
  • Added Office 2016 Professional Plus and Office 2016 Personal
  • Fixed links for Serbian Office 2013 and Office 2016.
Version 4.36:
  • Added Windows 10 builds 15209, 16188, 16190 and 16193
  • Fixed link to privacy policy
  • Fixed bug in "new additions" radio button.
Version 4.35:
  • Added link to HeiDoc.net privacy policy
  • Updated jQuery component
  • Improved home screen localization
  • Improved error handling for Office 2013/2016 download button.
Version 4.34:
  • Modernized home screen.
  • Bugfixes and improved error handling in form submission for the mailing list subscription.

Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.00
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website HeiDoc.net
Download https://heidoc.net/php/Windows%20ISO%20Downloader.exe
Bestandsgrootte 1,50MB
Licentietype Freeware
+1 Ramoncito
4 juni 2017 18:34
Eigenlijk is het jammer dat er een dergelijke tool moet worden gemaakt om een officiële WIndows ISO te kunnen downloaden. Ik heb hem ook moeten gebruiken voor oa een Windows 8.1, toen ik destijds een key op eBay kocht. Had alles liever gewoon gemakkelijk via MS rechtstreeks gedownload.
+2 maarud
@Ramoncito4 juni 2017 18:35
Kan ook gewoon bij Microsoft hoor. Deze tool is niets anders dan een mooiere GUI en bespaart je evt. zoekwerk. Hij haalt de .iso's immers van de Microsoft servers :)
0 Ramoncito
@maarud4 juni 2017 18:37
Ik weet dat wel, maar het is zo'n gedoe geworden...
0 Koenstrijder
@maarud4 juni 2017 19:06
Helaas kan dat niet als je een studenten key hebt. Dan kan je hem alleen downloaden via een .exe..... Waar je dus Windows voor nodig hebt.
0 blazez
4 juni 2017 19:09
Toch even de tekst aanpassen. Windows 7 kan je er (tijdelijk) niet mee downloaden. Op de Windows site kan je hem ook alleen maar downloaden als je eerst je key opgeeft.
