Door Bart van Klaveren, zondag 4 juni 2017 18:07, 5 reacties • Feedback

Bron: HeiDoc.net, submitter: MisterJD

Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool is een programma waarmee officiële iso's met installatiebestanden voor Windows versies 7 tot en met 10 inclusief Insider Previews en Office versies 2007 tot en met 2016 kunnen worden gedownload. In het programma moet een Windows- of Office-versie worden geselecteerd, daarna de gewenste taal en vervolgens worden links naar de juiste bestanden op de website van Microsoft opgezocht. Het programma is in .Net ontwikkeld en de download is dan ook nog geen twee megabyte groot. Sinds versie 4.33 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: