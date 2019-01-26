Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool is een programma waarmee officiële iso's met installatiebestanden voor Windows versies 7 tot en met 10, inclusief Insider Previews, en Office versies 2010 tot en met 2016 kunnen worden gedownload. In het programma moet een Windows- of Office-versie worden geselecteerd, daarna de gewenste taal en vervolgens worden links naar de juiste bestanden op de website van Microsoft opgezocht. Het programma is in .Net ontwikkeld, de download is dan ook maar drie megabyte groot, en laat advertenties zien wanneer het open staat. Sinds versie 6.04 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 8.00: Renamed assembly to avoid spaces in file name

New versioning scheme (major.minor.build.revision)

Added Windows 10 S (DELL)

Added more DELL models and images

Added Visio 2010 Premium

Added Insider and developer versions up to build 18317

Added Office 2019 Business Pro for Mac

Added Office 2019 for Mac build 16.21

Added product pictures to DELL downloads

Tidied side navigation

Updated Bootstrap to version 4.2.1

Improved error handling

Updated localization for Italian and Latvian

Font Awesome attribution. Changes in version 7.35: Removed obsolete downloads for Office for Mac 2016/2019

Added Window 7 Ultimate Retail. Changes in version 7.34: Bugfix in Office for Mac 2016/2019 link generation

Option to close the video player after 2 minutes. Changes in version 7.33: Bugfix in Office 2013/2016/2019 link generation. Changes in version 7.32: Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 18298

Completed Spanish localization. Changes in version 7.31: Added Office 2019 for Mac build 16.20

Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 18290

Completed Brazilian localization

Various small bug fixes. Changes in version 7.30: Replaced Luminati SDK with Video Intelligence Player

Added DELL tools

Added Ubuntu images to DELL downloads

Updated and improved localization. Changes in version 7.20: Added Windows 7 Home Basic

Added Dell OEM images (experimental)

Added Office 2019 for Mac builds 16.18 and 16.19

Removed warning from October 2018 Update

Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 18282

Removed XDK permanently

Updated Luminati API

Improved German localization

Default security protocol TLS 1.2

Updated donation link

Hash calculation for large files optional. Changes in version 7.11: Fixed links for Office 2019 for Mac

Added button to the new YouTube channel

Added link to the new blog post about our legal dispute with Amazon.com

Moved Windows 10 October 2018 Update underneath April 2018 Update, and added a warning. Changes in version 7.10: Added Office 2019

Added Office 2019 for Mac

Fixed links for Office for Mac build 16.17

Moved builds 16.16 and 16.17 under Office 2019 for Mac

Replaced links for update installers of individual applications for Mac with full installers

Added Windows 10 October 2018 Update

Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17763. Changes in version 7.00: Added new "ISO Tools" with hash verifier and ei.cfg and cversion.ini remover

Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17758

Added Office 2016 for Mac build 16.17

Added placeholder for Office 2019. Changes in version 6.22: Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17749

Fixed all display and functional issues with Internet Explorer 8 and 9

New minimum requirement IE 8

Updated to Bootstrap 4.1.3. Changes in version 6.21: Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17744

Added Office 2016 for Mac build 16.16

Added Office 2010 Personal. Changes in version 6.20: Redesigned side bar

Improved localization and accessibility

Fixed missing login to Microsoft account and other display issues

Temporarily removed XDK

Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17728. Changes in version 6.15: Added Windows 7 Professional COEM

Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17723. Changes in version 6.14: Added Excel 2010. Changes in version 6.13: Fixed another issue in digital signature

Added back XDK. Changes in version 6.12: Fixed issue in digital signature. Changes in version 6.11: Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17713

Added Office 2016 for Mac builds 16.14 and 16.15

Removed Office 2016 for Mac builds 15.xx

Temporarily removed XDK

Renamed Project Honolulu to Windows Admin Center

Fixed issues in Estonian localization

Updated to Bootstrap 4.1.2

Improvements and bugfixes in styles

Updated Luminati component

Localized info screen for Luminati in available regions. Changes in version 6.10: Added back Spring Creators Update

Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17677

Added Office 2016 for Mac build 16.13

Added Microsoft Expression

Moved XDK and Project Honolulu to new tab

Fixed bug in copying link to clipboard

Application signed with more secure certificates

Improved localization

Added Lithuanian localization

Improvements for users of IE 7 and 8 (experimental)

Updated to Bootstrap 4.1.1.