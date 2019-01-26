Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool is een programma waarmee officiële iso's met installatiebestanden voor Windows versies 7 tot en met 10, inclusief Insider Previews, en Office versies 2010 tot en met 2016 kunnen worden gedownload. In het programma moet een Windows- of Office-versie worden geselecteerd, daarna de gewenste taal en vervolgens worden links naar de juiste bestanden op de website van Microsoft opgezocht. Het programma is in .Net ontwikkeld, de download is dan ook maar drie megabyte groot, en laat advertenties zien wanneer het open staat. Sinds versie 6.04 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 8.00:
Changes in version 7.35:
- Renamed assembly to avoid spaces in file name
- New versioning scheme (major.minor.build.revision)
- Added Windows 10 S (DELL)
- Added more DELL models and images
- Added Visio 2010 Premium
- Added Insider and developer versions up to build 18317
- Added Office 2019 Business Pro for Mac
- Added Office 2019 for Mac build 16.21
- Added product pictures to DELL downloads
- Tidied side navigation
- Updated Bootstrap to version 4.2.1
- Improved error handling
- Updated localization for Italian and Latvian
- Font Awesome attribution.
Changes in version 7.34:
- Removed obsolete downloads for Office for Mac 2016/2019
- Added Window 7 Ultimate Retail.
Changes in version 7.33:
- Bugfix in Office for Mac 2016/2019 link generation
- Option to close the video player after 2 minutes.
Changes in version 7.32:
- Bugfix in Office 2013/2016/2019 link generation.
Changes in version 7.31:
- Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 18298
- Completed Spanish localization.
Changes in version 7.30:
- Added Office 2019 for Mac build 16.20
- Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 18290
- Completed Brazilian localization
- Various small bug fixes.
Changes in version 7.20:
- Replaced Luminati SDK with Video Intelligence Player
- Added DELL tools
- Added Ubuntu images to DELL downloads
- Updated and improved localization.
Changes in version 7.11:
- Added Windows 7 Home Basic
- Added Dell OEM images (experimental)
- Added Office 2019 for Mac builds 16.18 and 16.19
- Removed warning from October 2018 Update
- Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 18282
- Removed XDK permanently
- Updated Luminati API
- Improved German localization
- Default security protocol TLS 1.2
- Updated donation link
- Hash calculation for large files optional.
Changes in version 7.10:
- Fixed links for Office 2019 for Mac
- Added button to the new YouTube channel
- Added link to the new blog post about our legal dispute with Amazon.com
- Moved Windows 10 October 2018 Update underneath April 2018 Update, and added a warning.
Changes in version 7.00:
- Added Office 2019
- Added Office 2019 for Mac
- Fixed links for Office for Mac build 16.17
- Moved builds 16.16 and 16.17 under Office 2019 for Mac
- Replaced links for update installers of individual applications for Mac with full installers
- Added Windows 10 October 2018 Update
- Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17763.
Changes in version 6.22:
- Added new "ISO Tools" with hash verifier and ei.cfg and cversion.ini remover
- Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17758
- Added Office 2016 for Mac build 16.17
- Added placeholder for Office 2019.
Changes in version 6.21:
- Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17749
- Fixed all display and functional issues with Internet Explorer 8 and 9
- New minimum requirement IE 8
- Updated to Bootstrap 4.1.3.
Changes in version 6.20:
- Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17744
- Added Office 2016 for Mac build 16.16
- Added Office 2010 Personal.
Changes in version 6.15:
- Redesigned side bar
- Improved localization and accessibility
- Fixed missing login to Microsoft account and other display issues
- Temporarily removed XDK
- Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17728.
Changes in version 6.14:
- Added Windows 7 Professional COEM
- Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17723.
Changes in version 6.13:
- Added Excel 2010.
Changes in version 6.12:
- Fixed another issue in digital signature
- Added back XDK.
Changes in version 6.11:
- Fixed issue in digital signature.
Changes in version 6.10:
- Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17713
- Added Office 2016 for Mac builds 16.14 and 16.15
- Removed Office 2016 for Mac builds 15.xx
- Temporarily removed XDK
- Renamed Project Honolulu to Windows Admin Center
- Fixed issues in Estonian localization
- Updated to Bootstrap 4.1.2
- Improvements and bugfixes in styles
- Updated Luminati component
- Localized info screen for Luminati in available regions.
- Added back Spring Creators Update
- Added the latest developer and Insider versions up to build 17677
- Added Office 2016 for Mac build 16.13
- Added Microsoft Expression
- Moved XDK and Project Honolulu to new tab
- Fixed bug in copying link to clipboard
- Application signed with more secure certificates
- Improved localization
- Added Lithuanian localization
- Improvements for users of IE 7 and 8 (experimental)
- Updated to Bootstrap 4.1.1.