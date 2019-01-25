Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 2.92 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. Sinds versie 2.91 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New:
Changes:
- Added support for silent uninstalls. (#44196)
- Added support for MP4 E-AC3.
- Added advanced configuration option to toggle listing chapters as separate files (disabled by default). (#19589, #42399, #43935, #44112, #44127)
- Added support for reading and removing QuickTime chapter information. (#17978)
- Added information fields %_subsong% (subsong index) and %_subsong_count% (number of subsongs).
- Added Tag-Panel field size Smaller (i.e., smaller than Small). (#42119, #43525, #44015)
- Added support for MP4 HEVC (hvc1 codec). (#43877)
- Added %_video_width% and %_video_height% for Matroska video files. (#43969)
- Added support for MP4 HEVC (hev1 codec). (#43877)
- Added option to configure size of multiline tag fields. (#15943)
Fixed:
- Removed installer option to pin Mp3tag to taskbar. (#44116, #44117)
- Further compatibility improvements regarding language identifiers when reading and writing ID3v2 USLT frames. (#44167)
- Compatibility improvements for raw AAC that now also supports reading and writing of ID3v2 tags.
- Compatibility improvements regarding language identifiers when reading and writing ID3v2 USLT frames. (#44167)
- Import from text file now detects if file is UTF-8 also if it has no BOM. (#14842)
- Added even more mappings for special MusicBrainz fields for ID3v2 and MP4. (#43846)
- Enabling mouse wheel in dropdown fields after edit by opening the list (besides pressing keys arrow up or arrow down). (#16423, #43754)
Updated language files:
- MP4 fields TVEPISODE, TVSEASON and ITUNESCATALOGID were not written correctly (since v2.91a). (#44294)
- Configuration option to toggle listing chapters as separate files did not work in all cases. (#44300)
- Occasional runtime error when pasting metadata.
- Tag Panel row calculation for mutliple fields of size Smaller was incorrect in some cases. (#44015)
- Current selection of files was incorrect after disabling filter in some cases. (#18259, #42896)
- Enabling and disabling Tag-Panel fields via context menu was limited to 40 fields. (#44012)
- Enabling and disabling Tag-Panel fields via context menu reverted some customization settings. (#44012)
- Empty album artwork placeholder image was blurry on high DPI screens. (#43899)
- Action to import text file did not apply new field content if first value was identical. (#16091)
- Global placeholders were parsed incorrectly when used inside scripting functions at export. (#12378)
- Loading files from drive root directory did not work anymore (since v2.91a). (#43902)
- Parsing error for export filenames that contained escaped parentheses. (#43826)
- Files from recycle bin were displayed when loading drive root directory. (#17833)
- Editing of cuesheets was no longer possible (since v2.90c). (#43809)
- Auto-complete for Tag-Panel fields was case sensitive (since v2.90e). (#43743)
- Bulgarian
- Czech
- French
- Slovak