Door Bart van Klaveren, dinsdag 16 mei 2017 19:11, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Asuswrt-Merlin, submitter: teo1966

Asus gebruikt voor zijn nieuwere routers, zoals de RT-AC66U en RT-AC87U, van Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert toe te voegen aan de code. Versie 380.66 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: