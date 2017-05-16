Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Intel

Intel heeft voor zijn Joule compute module en Joule Developer Kit een nieuw bios uitgebracht met 1F1 als versienummer. De Joule compute module is in twee smaken beschikbaar, namelijk de 550x en 570x. De 550x heeft een 1,5GHz-cpu, 300MHz-gpu en 3GB werkgeheugen met 8GB emmc-flashopslag. De 570x heeft een 1,7GHz-cpu met een turboboost tot 2,4GHz, 450MHz-gpu met een 600MHz-Turbo en 4GB werkgeheugen met 16GB emmc-flashopslag. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de datasheet. De lijst met aanpassingen voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

BIOS Version #1F1:
  • Fix EEPROM binary won't validate, ever.
  • Fix UART S0ix programming in EEPROM default image.
  • Setup Type-C PD negotiations for Type-C PD chargers
  • Fix Flash.bat so it will accept a full path for the DNX IFWI binary
  • Fixed incorrect CPU frequency value in BIOS setup and MIG OS both
    - This was caused by saving data to the wrong PlatformInfo data structure pointer
  • Added a board check to the EEPROM code so it only runs on 570x/550x
  • Added code to tell the end-user what version of the EEPROM binary is being used
  • Added code to force using the BIOS EEPROM defaults if the GP button is pressed during POST
  • Added NVMe into the boot order. New boot order is: uSD, eMMC, NVMe, USB, PXE, Shell
  • Added VBT into the EEPROM image.
  • Add PXE boot and i210 networking stack to Joule BIOS
    • Confirmed that PXE boot works with a UEFI PXE server
    • Set BDS boot priority to uSD, eMMC, USB, Network, Shell
Known Issues:
  • The PMIC_PWRGOOD signal contains an ~20uS wide, low going pulse, which may result in unexpected behavior on some custom designed expansion/carrier boards.
Refer to Joule Expansion Board Design Guide (https://software.intel.com/en-us/node/731146) for additional information.

Intel Joule 570x DevKitIntel Joule 570x compute moduleIntel Joule 570x expansion board frontIntel Joule 570x expansion board met compute module

Versienummer 1F1
Releasestatus Final
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/26786/BIOS-for-Intel-Joule-Compute-Module?product=78586
Licentietype Freeware
