Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software integreren met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en mdm-software van Microsoft, Apple, Good, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 6.11.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
New Feature/Expanded Platform Support
Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Nessus Pro and Manager frontend mirror Tenable.io frontend
- Differential plugin updates
- Add multiple agents to a group at once
- Automatically unlink agents after a period of inactivity
- Add support for SNI TLS extensions
- Pagination for AWS pre-auth scanner for VPC peering support
- AWS scanners automatically apply security updates
- Proxy support for fetching updates for Amazon Linux
- WannaCry template adjustment to disable brute force
- Resolved issue updating plugins through proxy