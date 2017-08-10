Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software integreren met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en mdm -software van Microsoft, Apple, Good, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 6.11.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

New Feature/Expanded Platform Support Nessus Pro and Manager frontend mirror Tenable.io frontend

Differential plugin updates

Add multiple agents to a group at once

Automatically unlink agents after a period of inactivity

Add support for SNI TLS extensions Bug Fixes and Improvements Pagination for AWS pre-auth scanner for VPC peering support

AWS scanners automatically apply security updates

Proxy support for fetching updates for Amazon Linux

WannaCry template adjustment to disable brute force

Resolved issue updating plugins through proxy