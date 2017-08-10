Fujifilm heeft voor zijn X-Pro2- digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 3.11 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat x-trans-cmos-iii-beeldsensor van 24,3 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 51MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De beknopte lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 3.11
Version 3.10
- The phenomenon is fixed that in the MF and OVF modes, repeated halfway shutter pressing can shift the focus point under a specific exposure condition.
- Options of "-6" and "-7" are added in the EVF BRIGHTNESS setting. With the additional options, even in an extremely low-light condition, the brightness of the EVF does not distract you from shooting.
- Function assignment to the Rear Command Dial. You can assign a specific function to be activated when the Rear Command Dial is pressed.