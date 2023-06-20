Deepwave heeft AirStack 0.5.6 uitgebracht. Dit is de softwareverzameling voor haar AIR-T, een software-defined-radio-bord met een Nvidia Jetson TX2-processor, een Xilinx Artix-7-fpga en een Analog Devices AD9371-wideband-rf-transceiver aan boord. Sdr is een systeem voor radiocommunicatie waarbij de implementatie in de software plaatsvindt, de signaalverwerking wordt dan door de cpu, gpu, fpga, etc. uitgevoerd en is dus 'eenvoudig' aan te passen zonder dat er nieuwe hardware ontwikkeld moet worden. Op de GPU Technology-conferentie heeft Deepwave een uitgebreide presentatie over de AIR-T gegeven. Ook de documentatie over de AIR-T en AirStack geeft veel informatie over de mogelijkheden. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

AirStack 0.5.6 Released



AirStack 0.5.6 is a minor release that brings multichannel synchronization to all sample rates when using the triggering functionality. Previously, this functionality was only available at the full 125 MSPS data rate. We hope that this fix alleviates problems customers were experiencing with non-deterministic hardware triggering.



Also, the Deepwave team would like to announce that AirStack 0.6 will be released sometime later this summer or early fall. Features in AirStack 0.6 will focus on support for TX triggering as well as support for timed streams (i.e., starting an RX capture at a particular time or transmitting a signal at a particular time). We appreciate your patience regarding support for these long requested features.



Patch Notes Reset firmware sample rate filters correctly to ensure deterministic timing when doing hardware triggering. Please note that upgrading from AirStack 0.5.0+ does not require a complete re-flash of the AIR-T. Upgrading from earlier releases does require a re-flash, however.



AirStack 0.5.5 Released



The Deepwave Digital team is happy to announce the release of AirStack 0.5.5, a minor release that addresses several bugs and increases frequency tuning performance. This upgrade may be performed in minutes without re-imaging the AIR-T system.



Patch Notes Corrected sample rate settings for AIR-T models 7201 and 8201 for certain corner cases.

Fixed the sample rate reported by getSampleRate() to be the actual sample rate applied by the device. Recommend calling getSampleRate() after setSampleRate() to check what sample rate was actually applied due to the supported precision of the firmware.

Dramatically reduced the amount of time to apply a new frequency setting (roughly 200–350 ms reduction in tuning time based on use case).

Fixed an issue where an exception would be raised when attempting to set the frequency while a stream was recovering from a data transfer error.

Corrected an issue where an initial set of samples would be corrupted when changing frequency with an active stream.

Report the master clock rate of the device based on the device clock of the AD9371.

Improve signal integrity of AIR8201-B model by disabling the low-band reference clock when low-band is not active.