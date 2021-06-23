Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 4.07

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 4.07 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 4.07:
  • IMDb Import: Fixed importing titles with & in the new dark mode pages (e.g. Fast & Furious).
  • IMDb import: Fixed importing of Metacritic scores in the new dark mode pages.
  • IMDb Import: Fixed importing of durations shorten than 1 hour in the new dark mode pages.
  • User interface: Added an option in the Add/ Edit screen to view, add, update or remove the backdrops.
  • User Interface: Show IMDb Metascore setting was not saved.
  • Rotten Tomatoes: Update for TV Series was not working.
  • Translations: Translated the Help screen in TV Mode.
  • TV mode: Fixed font size when setting a large font size on a not that high resolution (e.g 150% @ 1920x1080).
  • TV mode: Fixed playing media files on external disks.
  • Translations: Fixed the translations of bit depth the items in the dropdown in the Add / Edit screen.
  • Add from hard disk: Year is now removed from folder name when using folder name to query IMDb / TheMovieDb.
  • Rename media files: The root folder of TV Series was renamed by accident.
  • TV Mode: For now help is shown when TV Mode is started as a lot of users don't know how to use it yet (even showing the help ;-).
  • User interface: Added bit depth as selectable column.
  • Export / Print: Added bit depth as column to export / print.
  • Add movies: Improved detection of duplicates if new movie has TheMovieDb Id and existing ones in the database still have IMDb Ids.
  • User interface: Fixed detection of HD / 4K movies based on resolution didn't always work.
  • Database: Added 2160p to the predefined resolutions.
  • Translations: Updated the German, French, Swedish, Simplified Chinese, Arabic and Dutch translations.

Versienummer 4.07
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 5,27MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

