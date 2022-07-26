sluiten

Firmware-update: Nikon Z9 2.10

Nikon logo (60 pix)Nikon heeft voor haar Z9-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 2.10 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een fx-cmos-beeldsensor met 45,7 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Nikon Z-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 70MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes from “C” Firmware Version 2.00 to 2.10
  • [High-frequency flicker reduction] has been added to the roles that can be assigned to camera controls using Custom Setting f2 [Custom controls (shooting)]. For more information, see the Supplementary Firmware Update Manual.
  • Autofocus is now better at tracking small subjects.
  • Autofocus now produces more accurate results with human portrait subjects detected via eye/face-detection AF with [Continuous AF] selected for [Focus mode].
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in the camera focusing on the background when [Single-point AF], [Dynamic-area AF (S)], or [Dynamic-area AF (M)] was selected for [AF-area mode], or when [Wide-area AF (C1)] or [Wide-area AF (C2)] was selected with a custom focus-area size of [1×1].
  • You can now expect better results from vibration reduction during panning shots taken with the camera pointing up or down and an option other than [Off] selected for [Vibration reduction].
Fixed the following issues:
  • With certain Z mount lenses, choosing [Focus] for Custom Setting a1 [AF-C priority selection] with [Continuous AF] selected for [Focus mode] would sometimes disable the shutter release even when the subject was in focus.
  • Aperture lock] could not be selected for Custom Setting f4 [Control lock] in modes M and A when an F mount lens was attached.
  • Assigning [Recall shooting functions] to a control using Custom Setting f2 [Custom controls (shooting)] would render [Save current settings] unavailable when an F mount lens equipped with an aperture ring and power contacts was attached.
  • Auto distortion control would sometimes not be applied to pictures taken with [ON] selected for [Auto distortion control] in the [PHOTO SHOOTING MENU].
  • The camera would not recognize custom Picture Controls saved to a memory card using the Mac edition of Picture Control Utility 2.
  • Recalling shooting functions would sometimes result in unexpected changes to exposure if:
    • ISO sensitivity was set to a fixed value in mode M,
    • an option other than [Exposure maintenance off] was selected for Custom Setting b7 [Keep exp. when f/ changes], and
    • [Recall shooting functions] or [Recall shooting functions (hold)] was assigned to a control using Custom Setting f2 [Custom controls (shooting)] both with no option (or mode M only) selected for [Shooting mode] and with no check next to any of [Shutter speed], [Aperture], and [ISO sensitivity settings].
  • When [Recall shooting functions] or [Recall shooting functions (hold)] was assigned to a control using Custom Setting f2 [Custom controls (shooting)], subject detection would not function as expected if the setting for [AF subject detection options] recalled by pressing the control differed from the option currently selected for [AF subject detection options] in the [PHOTO SHOOTING MENU].
Versienummer 2.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Nikon
Download https://downloadcenter.nikonimglib.com/en/download/fw/454.html
Licentietype Freeware

Bron: Nikon

