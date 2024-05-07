Software-update: Windows Terminal 1.20.11271.0

Windows Terminal logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 1.20 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. In versie 1.20 is onder meer de nieuwe renderingengine als standaard ingesteld. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Windows Terminal v1.20.11271.0

It feels like just a few days ago that 1.20 got updated in the preview channel! How strange...

Here are the highlights:

  • The new rendering engine is enabled by default for everyone!
  • We've rewritten resizing so that it's faster and more reliable.
  • Alternate Scroll Mode is on by default, so you can scroll pagers like less with the mouse wheel.
Important

The new rendering engine is enabled by default, and the original one will be removed in 1.21. Please see the following release notes for additional details.

Note that scrollbar marks and shell integration features are still considered experimental and
are not included in this stable release! However, they are slated for inclusion in 1.21 when it is released to the stable channel. In addition, automatic search highlighting has been disabled for this release.

Windows Terminal

Versienummer 1.20.11271.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/terminal/releases/tag/v1.20.11271.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Microsoft

beerse
7 mei 2024 22:26
Het zou mooi zijn als andere terminal applicaties ook rechtstreeks in de terminal kunnen draaien. Een ssh client bijvoorbeeld. Dan kunnen die wel worden aangeboden waar een lokale prompt niet gewenst is.
Umbrah @beerse7 mei 2024 22:50
Je kunt zoveel toevoegen als je wilt, custom shells toevoegen is vrij eenvoudig. De meeste WSL distro's die je installeert (kali, ubuntu, etc...) pluggen ook naadloos in. Dan heb je een linux-native SSH client. In C:\Windows\System32\OpenSSH staat de standaard Win10/11 SSH client, waarmee je door de juiste parameters (hostname -l username etc...) een custom SSH prompt kan toevoegen, maar anders is het niet zo lastig om gewoon via de standaard windows powershell promt SSH te starten, en als de shortkeys daar weird zijn, doe je het vanuit een WSL prompt.
CH4OS
@beerse7 mei 2024 22:28
Maar je kunt in Windows tegenwoordig (vanaf Windows 10) ook de SSH client gewoon installeren. Dan is deze beschikbaar via cmd, Windows Powershell als de nieuwe Powershell? :)
Jerie @CH4OS7 mei 2024 22:46
Vroeger installeerde je Cygwin om OpenSSH client (ssh.exe) te installeren. Eerder had je een bedrijf of organisatie welke specifiek OpenSSH geport had en die bundelde Cygwin erbij. Cygwin was trouwens overgenomen door RedHat.

Of je gebruikte PuTTY. Want nog eenvoudiger.

Enige nadeel van de gebundelde OpenSSH is dat deze enigszins is verouderd.

Vervolgens kon en kun je middels ssh inloggen (ik zou bijna willen zeggen: op een echt OS ;) maar dan denk ik meer aan de stabiliteit of veiligheid van Windows 9x) en dan met bijvoorbeeld screen of tmux al je applicaties remote (blijven) benaderen.
pennywiser @CH4OS7 mei 2024 23:04
Windows 11 heeft default SSH al geïnstalleerd.
Sp3ci3s8472 @beerse8 mei 2024 02:08
Ik gebruik op mijn Win10 klant laptop gewoon Alacritty, om daarmee naar mijn Linux omgeving te sshen. Ik gebruikte eerder MobaXterm maar die heeft geen gpu versnelling is daardoor behoorlijk traag op een wide screen :P.

Daarnaast werkt remote ssh in vscode ook redelijk; ik blijf het geen fijne editor vinden maar je moet wat.
proatjeboksem @Sp3ci3s84728 mei 2024 08:28
gpu versnelling? in ssh? Of gebruik je het ook om X11 te forwarden/redirecten?
Maar dank voor de tip, ik kende 'm nog niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door proatjeboksem op 22 juli 2024 19:28]

GeroldM @Sp3ci3s84729 mei 2024 05:24
Zelf maak ik tegenwoordig gebruik van WindTerm. Gebruikte eerst MobaXTerm om te SSH'en naar mijn Linux servers, maar sindsdien ik WindTerm heb ontdekt, heb ik geen moment meer omgekeken.

Je kan WindTerm ook gebruiken in combinatie met PowerShell en de standaard Windows command-line. De WindTerm interface heeft wel wat weg van de interface van VSCode. Het is open source en zowel als installeerbare executable als PortableApp te gebruiken.

Doe er je voordeel mee...of niet natuurlijk ;)
CH4OS
7 mei 2024 22:27
De 1.21 preview versie is ook released: https://github.com/micros...releases/tag/v1.21.1272.0
Lizard 7 mei 2024 23:03
Note

This version began rolling out to the Dev, Canary and Beta Windows Insider channels on 2024-05-07. Other channels will be released
as our reliability numbers indicate that we haven't broken anything. If you want to update to this release directly, download it below!
Dus kan nog even duren voordat die bij de store update komt.
gfroberg 7 mei 2024 23:09
Volgens mij is de download link niet juist?
Die wijst naar v1.19.11213.0; de juiste download link zou moeten zijn: https://github.com/microsoft/terminal/releases/latest
of (als je hem wel naar deze specifieke versie wilt linken)
https://github.com/micros...eleases/tag/v1.20.11271.0
(note: als de editor dit al gewijzigd heeft; dan kan dit bericht genegeerd worden)
justinkb 8 mei 2024 07:48
Het viel me al op dat mijn terminal font er een tikkie kleiner uitzag. Vroeg me nog af of ik het me verbeelde, maar zal door de nieuwe rendering engine komen
Bielie993 7 mei 2024 22:38
Is er uberhaubt al iets van een terminal die in de buurt komt in die van mac?
CH4OS
@Bielie9937 mei 2024 22:46
En welke terminal doel je dan op? Er is - ook op Mac - volgens mij niet 1 "standaard" app voor een terminal. De een zweert bij iTerm(2), de ander weer bij wat anders. :)
PrimusIP @CH4OS7 mei 2024 23:36
Je hebt terminal.app. Die is standaard ingebouwd en geleverd met MacOS. Die gebruikt sinds de laatste versies de zsh Shell, maar je kunt ook nog gewoon bash gebruiken als je wilt.

Ja, het werkt prima, maar als terminal emulator zie ik niet direct wat het zoveel geweldiger maakt dan die van Windows of Linux.
Zer0 @PrimusIP8 mei 2024 08:19
De terminal.app gebruikt geen zsh, maar dat is gewoon de default shell op MacOS.
MainframeX @Bielie9937 mei 2024 23:30
Ja, dat is Windows terminal :). Ik heb net iets meer dan een jaar als Linux beheerder met een Windows machine gewerkt i.c.m. met WSL2 en Windows terminal. Dat werkte echt helemaal prima. Alle belangrijke features die in iterm2 zitten, zitten in Windows terminal ook.
hottestbrain @Bielie9938 mei 2024 10:06
Typend vanaf mijn mac:Ik zou willen dat de mac terminal ook maar in de buurt kwam bij de windows terminal.
MrCuddles @Bielie9938 mei 2024 10:39
Het is in ieder geval flink te customizen en mooi te maken.
https://www.hanselman.com...-and-the-windows-terminal
macfreak1306 8 mei 2024 14:42
Link klopt niet volgens mij... Als ik erop klik probeert mijn browser "https://github.com/micros...eleases/tag/v1.20.11271.0" te laden, inclusief de "..." Under de hyperlink zit dus niet de volledige link, maar de afgekorte tekst zoals deze wordt weergegeven.

