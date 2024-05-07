Microsoft heeft versie 1.20 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. In versie 1.20 is onder meer de nieuwe renderingengine als standaard ingesteld. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

It feels like just a few days ago that 1.20 got updated in the preview channel! How strange...

Here are the highlights:

The new rendering engine is enabled by default for everyone!

We've rewritten resizing so that it's faster and more reliable.

Alternate Scroll Mode is on by default, so you can scroll pagers like less with the mouse wheel.

The new rendering engine is enabled by default, and the original one will be removed in 1.21. Please see the following release notes for additional details.

Note that scrollbar marks and shell integration features are still considered experimental and

are not included in this stable release! However, they are slated for inclusion in 1.21 when it is released to the stable channel. In addition, automatic search highlighting has been disabled for this release.