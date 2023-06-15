Winaero heeft kort achter elkaar versies 1.54 en 1.55 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het contextmenu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in Winaero Tweaker 1.55
What's new in Winaero Tweaker 1.54
- Added the option to restore the removed checkboxes back to Folder Options in Windows 11.Winaero Tweaker Make Checkboxes Visible
- Fixed a typo in the registry value for the Icon max cache size tweak.
- Fixed a memory leak in the Icon max cache size tweak.
- Fixed a crash when you preview the startup sound in the "Change Startup Sound" tweak.
- Added the UI for File Explorer options Microsoft has removed starting in Build 23481, so you can now manage them without editing the Registry. The options are:
- Hide Folder Merge conflict.
- Always show icons, never thumbnails.
- Display file icon on thumbnails.
- Display file size information on Folder tips.
- Hide protected OS files.
- Show drive letters.
- Show popup description for Folder and Desktop items.
- Show encrypted or compressed NTFS files in color.
- Use sharing wizard.
- Fixed a bug in "Hide Settings Pages". On Windows 10, it was not processing the "Mouse Pointer" page in the "Ease of Access" section.
- Made the Startup sound play asynchronously when you preview it. The app should not hang any longer.