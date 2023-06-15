Software-update: Winaero Tweaker 1.55

Winaero Tweaker logo Winaero heeft kort achter elkaar versies 1.54 en 1.55 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het contextmenu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in Winaero Tweaker 1.55
  • Added the option to restore the removed checkboxes back to Folder Options in Windows 11.Winaero Tweaker Make Checkboxes Visible
  • Fixed a typo in the registry value for the Icon max cache size tweak.
  • Fixed a memory leak in the Icon max cache size tweak.
  • Fixed a crash when you preview the startup sound in the "Change Startup Sound" tweak.
What's new in Winaero Tweaker 1.54
  • Added the UI for File Explorer options Microsoft has removed starting in Build 23481, so you can now manage them without editing the Registry. The options are:
    • Hide Folder Merge conflict.
    • Always show icons, never thumbnails.
    • Display file icon on thumbnails.
    • Display file size information on Folder tips.
    • Hide protected OS files.
    • Show drive letters.
    • Show popup description for Folder and Desktop items.
    • Show encrypted or compressed NTFS files in color.
    • Use sharing wizard.
  • Fixed a bug in "Hide Settings Pages". On Windows 10, it was not processing the "Mouse Pointer" page in the "Ease of Access" section.
  • Made the Startup sound play asynchronously when you preview it. The app should not hang any longer.

Winaero Tweaker

Versienummer 1.55
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Winaero
Download https://winaero.com/winaero-tweaker/#download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-06-2023 21:59 11

15-06-2023 • 21:59

11

Bron: Winaero

Update-historie

26-02 Winaero Tweaker 1.65 9
03-12 Winaero Tweaker 1.64 6
07-'24 Winaero Tweaker 1.63 0
02-'24 Winaero Tweaker 1.62 3
02-'24 Winaero Tweaker 1.60 1
06-'23 Winaero Tweaker 1.55 11
06-'23 Winaero Tweaker 1.53 11
05-'23 Winaero Tweaker 1.52 1
06-'22 Winaero Tweaker 1.40 12
10-'21 Winaero Tweaker 1.33 0
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Reacties (11)

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djfox741 16 juni 2023 20:40
Wat ik jammer vind is dat ik dacht dat deze tool de haakjes van de iconen af kon halen op het buroblad, bij de eerste keer vlogen ze er inderdaad vanaf maar een reset wat het buroblad zelf deed zaten ze er weer op.

Kan doen wat ik wil maar het lukt niet meer om ze eraf te krijgen. Nu heb je natuurlijk ook Windows 11 Manager van YamicSoft kost wel geld maar vraag mij dan af of die het wel zal lukken, vroeger bij XP en later bij Win7 deed dat programma dat wel maar als Winaero het niet lukt?
Tourmaline @djfox74118 juni 2023 14:35
Is er geen "trial" periode zodat je het even kunt uittesten?
Wat bedoel je precies met "haakjes"? De box om het icoon?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 22 juli 2024 16:19]

djfox741 18 juni 2023 18:11
@Tourmaline Op snelkoppelingen op Windows11 zitten op hoekjes aan de onderkant, rechts of links, haakjes, rondjes of wat er dan aan zit.

Dat heb ik altijd weg kunnen krijgen met Windows Manager van YamicSoft op XP, Win7 en 10. Omdat ik nu een ander programma ben tegengekomen die Winaero die dat ook zou kunnen maar niet lukt.

Die Windows11 Manager van YamicSoft heb ik idd een trail geprobeerd maar op het moment dat de trail-periode over was en hem eruit gooide, waren doodleuk ook die haakjes of wat er dan opzit, weer terug.

Windows geeft elke snelkoppeling die op het buroblad word gezet/staat een herkennings-aanduiding zodat het duidelijk is dat het een snelkoppeling is.

Dat mensen zich misschien vergissen of weten dat het een snelkoppeling is, ja leuk allemaal ik heb daar geen behoefte aan.

Dat dus.
Tourmaline @djfox74119 juni 2023 20:12
Ah, je bedoelt die pijltjes naar recht die aangeven dat het een snelkoppeling is.

In Windows 10 werkt het nog wel, heb het net nog even getest. Het lijkt dus een Windos 11 probleem te zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 22 juli 2024 16:19]

Tourmaline 19 juni 2023 20:22
zal ook nog even op Windows 11 testen morgen.
Ik heb nog wel een registerhack gevonden hiervoor:
https://ik4.es/nl/hoe-pij...ppelingen-te-verwijderen/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 22 juli 2024 16:19]

djfox741 @Tourmaline20 juni 2023 02:02
Dankjewel, heb het artikel gelezen en ben benieuwd naar jou bevindingen ben zelf nog niet in de gelegenheid geweest om het uit te voeren.

Ook word dus die Winaero aanbevolen maar ik heb dat precies gedaan hoe het word uitgelegd maar bij mij gingen ze er idd ook van af [eerste keer] maar bij een refresh van het buroblad stonden ze er weer op en lukte het mij niet meer wat ik ook probeerde met dat proggie.

Dus ben ik benieuwd naar die register-setting, lees het graag.
Bedankt tot zover.
Tourmaline @djfox74120 juni 2023 17:17
Ga het eerst even proberen met Winaero Tweaker op windows 11.
djfox741 20 juni 2023 17:32
Kee, ben benieuwd of het bij jou lukt en dat het blijft :)
djfox741 24 juni 2023 14:21
@Tourmaline Heb die website geprobeerd toe te passen maar vind het behoorlijk onduidelijk wat er staat, kom er niet uit en heb het maar gelaten, zoals...

Klik met de rechtermuisknop op de partitienaam in Verkenner, selecteer Maken - Partitie in het contextmenu en geef de naam op Shell pictogrammen voor het nieuwe gedeelte.

Wat er nu met "partitienaam" bedoeld word snap ik niet.

Ben jij daar ook nog mee bezig geweest en snap jij het wel? Laat mij het aub dan ff weten.
Tourmaline @djfox74124 juni 2023 14:35
Ben er helaas nog niet aan toe gekomen. er is nog wel een ander programma hiervoor:
ShortcutArrow Changer:
https://www.softpedia.com...ortcutArrow-Changer.shtml

Deze schijnt ook te werken:

Vista Shortcut Manager:
https://download.cnet.com...3000-2072_4-10608910.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 22 juli 2024 16:19]

djfox741 24 juni 2023 19:31
Dankjewel, zal me melden als ik het heb geprobeerd :)

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