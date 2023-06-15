Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en crossplatform-videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. In versie 23.06 van Shotcut treffen we voornamelijk bugfixes aan.

New Bugs Fixed: Fixed H.264 output when using Export > Use hardware encoder with NVIDIA (h264_nvenc). (Note: please avoid changing Codec > B frames higher than 0.)

Fixed file dialogs in filters crash Shotcut in Linux AppImage or on KDE.

Fixed crash in Text: Rich > File > Open when choosing a text file.

Fixed crash changing Video Mode with Count generator with GPU Effects on.

Fixed crash when trying to Open MLT XML as Clip (nest project) with GPU Effects on.

Fixed loading JPEG images over 32 megapixels.

Fixed player not working if Settings > Player > External Monitor was used in a previous version.

Fixed Timeline > Replace on a clip breaks some of its video filters.

Fixed Keyframes > Add Keyframe in the Mask: Simple Shape filter.

Fixed changing Keyframe Type or a keyframe’s time position in the Mask: Simple Shape filter. Old Bugs Fixed: Fixed custom keyboard shortcuts for actions in the Timeline or Keyframes context (right-click) menu.

Fixed Properties > Copy Fill File Path uses incorrect directory separator on Windows.

Fixed chroma bleeding on some (e.g. Ut Video) interlaced 4:2:0 files. Improvements: Improved the smoothness of fast forward (up to 64x) playback.

Improved Timeline performance and automatic scrolling.