Versie 3.6.0 van de TeamSpeak-client is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt gebruikers in staat om met elkaar te communiceren. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS en Android. TeamSpeak is vooral populair onder gamers, die het gebruiken om tijdens onlinegamen met teamgenoten te kunnen overleggen. In deze uitgave de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Client Release 3.6.0 Plugin API increased to 26 as workaround for Qt update incompatibility

Added option to automatically select channel chat tabs after connecting to a TeamSpeak Server.

Added support for OS dark mode stylesheet extensions (<style>_darkmode.qss). This also supports platform specific extensions (<style>_mac_darkmode.qss).

Improved overall compatibility with TeamSpeak Server version 5 and newer.

Tweaked icons based on user feedback.

myTeamSpeak sync now utilizes push service instead of polling periodically.

Certain Microsoft specific URL schemes will no longer considered to be valid when using [URL] bbCode tags.

Additional Linux dependencies:

sudo apt install libxcb-xinerama0 libatomic1 pulseaudio fontconfig libxcb-icccm4 libxcb-image0 libxcb-keysyms1 libxcb-render-util0 libxcb-xkb1 libxkbcommon-x11-0

sudo apt install libxcb-xinerama0 libatomic1 pulseaudio fontconfig libxcb-icccm4 libxcb-image0 libxcb-keysyms1 libxcb-render-util0 libxcb-xkb1 libxkbcommon-x11-0 Disabled server list browser

Fixed a crash on macOS versions 11.3 and newer.

Fixed an issue with duplicate names for cached badge icons.

Fixed an issue where channel groups were not shown in client context menus when an inherited group has been set. Other notes for this release We dropped the support for Linux 32-bit. The updater itself will offer you the update but will fail. Please consider to move to a 64 Bit operation system.

MacOS clients will show OS X. We leave that in there for compatibility of the TS3 SDK

MacOS clients are now notarized again.

The server weblist was removed from client.

The topic is not dead but we get too many tickets about a broken weblist. Until we start the weblist again, we won't add this feature back to TS3 clients.

Whoever wants to know why we took it offline can read this statement.