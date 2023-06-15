Software-update: TeamSpeak 3.6.0

TeamSpeak logo (80 pix) Versie 3.6.0 van de TeamSpeak-client is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt gebruikers in staat om met elkaar te communiceren. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS en Android. TeamSpeak is vooral populair onder gamers, die het gebruiken om tijdens onlinegamen met teamgenoten te kunnen overleggen. In deze uitgave de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Client Release 3.6.0
  • Plugin API increased to 26 as workaround for Qt update incompatibility
  • Added option to automatically select channel chat tabs after connecting to a TeamSpeak Server.
  • Added support for OS dark mode stylesheet extensions (<style>_darkmode.qss). This also supports platform specific extensions (<style>_mac_darkmode.qss).
  • Improved overall compatibility with TeamSpeak Server version 5 and newer.
  • Tweaked icons based on user feedback.
  • myTeamSpeak sync now utilizes push service instead of polling periodically.
  • Certain Microsoft specific URL schemes will no longer considered to be valid when using [URL] bbCode tags.
  • Additional Linux dependencies:
    sudo apt install libxcb-xinerama0 libatomic1 pulseaudio fontconfig libxcb-icccm4 libxcb-image0 libxcb-keysyms1 libxcb-render-util0 libxcb-xkb1 libxkbcommon-x11-0
  • Disabled server list browser
  • Fixed a crash on macOS versions 11.3 and newer.
  • Fixed an issue with duplicate names for cached badge icons.
  • Fixed an issue where channel groups were not shown in client context menus when an inherited group has been set.

Other notes for this release

  • We dropped the support for Linux 32-bit. The updater itself will offer you the update but will fail. Please consider to move to a 64 Bit operation system.
  • MacOS clients will show OS X. We leave that in there for compatibility of the TS3 SDK
  • MacOS clients are now notarized again.
  • The server weblist was removed from client.
    The topic is not dead but we get too many tickets about a broken weblist. Until we start the weblist again, we won't add this feature back to TS3 clients.
    Whoever wants to know why we took it offline can read this statement.

Teamspeak

Versienummer 3.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TeamSpeak
Download https://teamspeak.com/en/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 107,80MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-06-2023 22:39 28

15-06-2023 • 22:39

28

Bron: TeamSpeak

Update-historie

01-'24 TeamSpeak 3.6.1 7
06-'23 TeamSpeak 3.6.0 28
11-'20 TeamSpeak Client 3.5.5 29
04-'20 TeamSpeak Client 3.5.2 21
04-'19 TeamSpeak Client 3.2.5 8
10-'18 TeamSpeak 3 Server 3.5.0 17
06-'18 TeamSpeak Client 3.1.10 0
05-'18 TeamSpeak Server 3.2.0 0
01-'18 TeamSpeak Client 3.1.8 1
12-'17 TeamSpeak Client 3.1.7 23
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Reacties (28)

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GerardVanAfoort 15 juni 2023 23:07
De layout veranderd ook niks, alweer versie 3.6.0.

NK-Genisys | Red Dark Theme
https://www.myteamspeak.c...11-464a-ac64-fa546db30aa7

[Reactie gewijzigd door GerardVanAfoort op 22 juli 2024 15:04]

ChopperGunnerNL @GerardVanAfoort15 juni 2023 23:35
Teamspeak 5 heeft wel een nieuwe layout maar deze is helaas al meer dan 4 jaar in gesloten bèta fase. Zelf heb ik wel toegang tot deze beta en de nieuwe lay-out is een enorme verbetering.
CrownVictoria @ChopperGunnerNL16 juni 2023 12:28
Weinig reden om naar 5 te upgraden in mijn optie.
Juist de fijne dingen van Teamspeak (Namelijk simpel, overzichtelijk) zijn verdwenen voor een meer Discord aanvoelende UI.

Overigens is de geluidskwaliteit superieur te noemen van Teamspeak als je even op Discord hebt gebruikt.
lololig @ChopperGunnerNL16 juni 2023 07:45
TS5 is inmiddels vrij snel te downloaden als je je aanmeld
sploony @GerardVanAfoort15 juni 2023 23:11
Wees blij. Ik dacht eerst "Team Viewer" te lezen..

Wat is daar aan de hand met layout? Ik vind het echt een hel
GerardVanAfoort @sploony15 juni 2023 23:20
Nu je het zegt bij TeamViewer "it's time for a new view"
frontline, tensor en remote. Ok een hoop new view dus
SirLenncelot @sploony15 juni 2023 23:21
Haha ik zat aan een call en kon niet eens snel vinden waar ik het ID moest invullen. Gelukkig zat er een terug-naar-oud button
cmegens @GerardVanAfoort16 juni 2023 09:16
Voor mijn gevoel is daar de grootste winst te behalen. Als je mensen van discord wil halen zul je minimaal een gelijkwaardige UI moeten hebben, Ipv een back to the 90s UI.
Dacuuu 15 juni 2023 23:51
Gebruik teamspeak 3 nog wekelijks. Host een eigen server, voice overdracht erg snel en stabiel. Ik hou er van.
Decarsul @Dacuuu16 juni 2023 08:22
Helemaal mee eens!
Zelf hosten, zelf niet het product zijn. Heerlijk
meowmofo @Decarsul16 juni 2023 09:39
Wij gebruiken daar sinds jaar en dag Mumble voor. Lekker opensource en licentie-vrij.
Decarsul @meowmofo16 juni 2023 09:41
ook een goed alternatief inderdaad.
Ben van oudsher opgegroeid met Teamspeak, dus ja... old hobbits die hard.
pakkiwakki @Decarsul16 juni 2023 10:17
Allebei gebruikt, maar ik ben begonnen met Ventrilo 2.1 en zeg nog altijd "Hey, Check comment" als ik een link post in teamspeak :)
Decarsul @pakkiwakki16 juni 2023 11:15
Herkenbaar.
Ik ben ook begonnen met Ventrillo. Maar in de vroege dagen was de codec bij Teamspeak gewoon vele malen beter dan Ventrillo...
bobslee6 16 juni 2023 00:43
gelukkig nog niet upgedate, kreeg wel de prompt maar 3 van mijn arma group helaas wel.
Conclusie TFAR, lokaal en radio spreken ingame, werkte niet
zij moesten met veel moeite de 3.5.6 versie download vinden, die staan niet op de site
al om al een slechte update
bennieboy53 @bobslee616 juni 2023 11:37
dit moet weer werken. vanuit tfar is er namelijk van de week al een update uitgebracht waarbij je de plugin opnieuw moet installeren, ten minste als je de beta gebruikt. met stable moet je een dll updaten. al is stable ook geen ondersteunde versie meer vanuit de ontwikkelaar achter de mod.
bobslee6 @bennieboy5316 juni 2023 16:19
dit werkte voor ons gister nog niet, en ja we zitten op de beta aangezien de originele naar mijn herennering al jaren niet meer ge update
bennieboy53 @bobslee616 juni 2023 17:25
de orginele wordt officieel gezien niet meer ondersteund nee, maar dedman, de dev erachter heeft wel een .dll beschikbaar gemaakt voor de oude plugin van stable. in beta zou je de plugin opnieuw moeten installeren maar dat zul je vast al wel gedaan hebben. en anders vindt je misschien geluk op de discord van tfar. wel raad ik aan, lees alles eerst goed door daar. een ban heb je namelijk zo op die discord. Dedman is daar heel hard in.
Jdewit 16 juni 2023 08:03
Ik ben weer terug bij teamspeak. Wat is discord een gedrocht geworden. Heel wat moeite moeten doen dat maten ook weer ts installeren
Gemmeke 16 juni 2023 09:13
Laatste keer dat ik TS3 gebruikte was in WoW 2014
Niels1232 16 juni 2023 10:49
Hoop dat ze eindelijk eens TS5 uit gaan brengen, mis dat mensen dan weer van discord af gaan stappen
siepeltjuh @Niels123216 juni 2023 12:16
Wat is er mis met discord? Gebruik het dagelijks. Echt super tevreden over. Vroeger veel ts2 gebruikt.
Niels1232 @siepeltjuh16 juni 2023 12:53
Dat ik het niet zelf kan hosten en volledig afhankelijk ben van een service waar ik als gebruiker het product geworden ben.
beerse 16 juni 2023 11:56
Hoe verhoudt deze teamspeak zich met jitsi (https://jitsi.org/about/) ?
Daar kwam ik weer bij via https://helmchat.eu/, wat blijkbaar een rebadge is van jitsi.org, draaiend op een eigen server.
marcelnooijen 16 juni 2023 12:29
Of te wel gewoonweg een Discord variant.
Boele009 @marcelnooijen16 juni 2023 16:39
Teamspeak bestond al veel eerder dan Discord...
kuurtjes 16 juni 2023 14:48
Ik heb mijn eigen teamspeak server nu al sinds 2016 draaien.

Prachtige software.
jjmoolenaar71 19 juni 2023 11:57
Ik krijg een foutmelding en ts word volledig afgesloten dus ik zit weer op de oude.

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