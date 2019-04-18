Versie 3.2.5 van de TeamSpeak-client is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt gebruikers in staat om met elkaar te communiceren. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, FreeBSD en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS en Android. TeamSpeak is vooral populair onder gamers, die zo tijdens het onlinegamen kunnen overleggen met teamgenoten. Sinds versie 3.1.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Client Release 3.2.5: Fixed Qt security vulnerability Client Release 3.2.3: Fixed a crash in audio playback. Client Release 3.2.2: Fixed client freeze when plugins are using voice callbacks.

Cancel myTeamSpeak ID validation if there is no encryption key present.

Fixed problems with myTeamSpeak ID update.

Fixed Sync state handling if encryption was not set up.

myTeamSpeak ID is now properly updated after using sync fallback. Client Release 3.2.0: Dropped support for pre 3.1.0 TeamSpeak servers.

Introducing myTeamSpeak integrations for Twitch. Link your Twitch account with your myTeamSpeak account and enjoy special benefits on TeamSpeak servers of your subscribed Twitch streamers. This requires sending along your myTeamSpeak ID, enabling the server to check if your account is subscribed to the Streamer.

improved server tree performance.

fixed bug where the client show the wrong client info if the client loads multiple icons

Various myTeamSpeak Sync bug fixes and improvements.

Client does not show a myTeamspeak ID error anymore when connecting to a pre 3.3.0 server.

minor fix in myTeamSpeak ID creation if requested by multiple clients.

Added proper error handling for integrations if the TeamSpeak server has a huge time difference.

Server integration cache is updated properly even if the integration was deleted and added again while connected.

Fixed problem assigning the desired groups when logging in to an account while connected to a TeamSpeak server.

Updated handling in myTeamSpeak options tab in case of connection issues.

Fixed sorting of groups in server integration drop down box.

Privilege key error dialog now only appears once when using an invalid key.

Improved server integration management dialog. Does not resize to the content anymore.

Fixed german translation.

Fixed behavior where the client didn't show an error message if a problem occurs while manipulating server integrations.

Made styling for server integration management dialog possible.

Fixed crash that occures when the client request the Twitch subscription status.

Fixed error where the client does not handle a myTeamSpeakID update properly.

Smaller updates in connection initialisation handling.