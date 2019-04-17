Poikosoft heeft versie 8.3 van EZ CD Audio Converter uitgebracht. EZ CD Audio Converter is een alles-in-een-programma voor het rippen, bewerken en converteren van audiobestanden en kan daarnaast ook worden gebruikt om cd's en dvd's te branden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor alle bekende audioformaten, waaronder mp3, aac, he aac, Dolby Pulse, Apple Lossless, flac, Vorbis, Opus en Windows Media Audio. Sinds versie 8.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 8.3 Opus 1.3.1 Codec Update

M4A rating tag Windows File Explorer compatibility

Improved CD player

Eject/Load buttons replaced with single Eject/Load button :)

Fixed the bug created in the previous update: Invalid pre-gap values were written to Cue Sheet if pre-gap detection was not used Changes in version 8.2.3 Apply de-emphasis when ripping audio CDs that have pre-emphasis

Option to enable/disable de-emphasis from the Audio CD Ripper settings (enabled by default)

Save pre-emphasis / de-emphasize status to the ripping log

Save pre-gap and pre-emphasis information to the local database (no need for rescan when the same CD is inserted again)

Option to Rip and Convert without metadata (no metadata tags written to the output files)

Convert Cue Sheets with more than 99 tracks

Bugfix: Decode Disc Images (Cue Sheet + Audio File) with file size over 4 GB correctly Changes in version 8.2.2 Amazon Cover Art Search now works again (change in Amazon Search URL) Higher resolution cover art from Amazon now available

Added BARCODE (UPC/EAN) and LABEL predefined metadata fields

Added context-sensitive Help buttons to Settings and Options Changes in version 8.2.1 Replaced CD Ripper error detection compatibility mode with two error detection reading methods Changes in version 8.2 Improved the Audio CD Ripper Secure Error Detection ripping mode Now works and correctly detects read/sync/data errors with the drives previously failing with read/sync errors and extremely slow ripping speeds Problem has occured with some drives manufactured by Lite-On (some of them rebranded as PLDS, Asus, Plextor)

UI improvement: Updated the integrated File Explorer Added Quick Access (Windows 10) / Favourites (Windows 7/8) (if enabled in Windows File Explorer) Navigate to/Select a file by typing the first letters of the file name Improved appearance Bug fixes

UI improvement: Track list and file list highlight focused item

Fix: Audio CD Ripper showed previous disc metadata if switching to Audio Converter or Disc Burner, changing the disc, and switching back to Audio CD Ripper

Codec update: Added WavPack 32-bit float PCM compression Changes in version 8.1.1 Improved Audio CD Ripper track-selection checkboxes behaviour

Color error indicators in Audio CD Ripper status window

Cancelling CD ripping in Verify Audio mode now properly deinitializes the output file

Improved ripping speed of the Error Detection / Compatibility mode

Included critical LAME MP3 encoder bugfix (https://sourceforge.net/p/lame/bugs/496/)

Improved/fixed CD-R / CD-RW disc supported write speeds detection

Improved AIFF format to support 4GB files (previous limit 2GB)

Added Wave64 (w64) output format

Added Wave64 metadata support

Added AU (au/snd) output format

Reverted back a change made to the device access layer in v8.0.2 (may have caused drive communication problems in some systems with incompatible miniport I/O drivers)

Removed unnecessary drive seeking preparation (added in v8.0.2) prior CD ripping (may have caused ripping issues with some drives)

Updated language translations