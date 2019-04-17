Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.0.6

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de derde update voor versie 6.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • Virtualization core: nested AMD virtualization fixes
  • User interface: fixed copying directories in file manager
  • User interface: fixed operation progress in file manager when copying content
  • User interface: fixed operation progress when deleting snapshots
  • User interface: fixed unattended installation of recent Ubuntu guests
  • User interface: various additional improvements
  • Storage: fixed loading saved states for LsiLogic devices (6.0.0 regression; bug #18263)
  • Storage: fixed fixed reading certain QCOW2 images and support version 3 of the format readonly
  • Storage: Improved IDE PCI emulation to allow NetWare IDE drivers to use bus-mastering
  • Graphics: Improved VMSVGA support to work with old X servers which previously showed only a badly scrambled screen
  • Graphics: fixed invisible mouse cursor with VMSVGA emulation and without mouse integration (bug #18239)
  • Graphics: make EFI work with VMSVGA emulation (bug #18282)
  • Graphics: remember last guest screen size VMSVGA emulation
  • Graphics: fix RDP to guests using VMSVGA emulation
  • Graphics: various additional VMSVGA emulation fixes
  • Audio: implemented audio device enumeration for the DirectSound backend
  • Network: fixed unwanted padding bytes in Windows host adaptor network packets (bug #18202 and bug #18355)
  • Serial: fixed possible crash on Windows when using a host device (6.0.0 regression; bug #18319)
  • Serial: fixed loopback handling in the emulation causing garbage to be sent during boot with Linux guests (6.0.0 regression; bug #18319)
  • Shared folders: fixed duplicate folders after restoring a saved state (bug #18373 and other)
  • Drag and drop: fixed copying files from guest host (bug #18305)
  • Recording: fixed modifying settings via VBoxManage (bug #18494)
  • VBoxManage: crash fix (bug #18341)
  • Fixed hangs during failed virtual machine start-up
  • Windows host: fix unwanted wake-ups from standby (bug #18549)
  • Windows host: disallow Pause as a host key (bug #18482)
  • Linux host and guest: support Linux 5.0 and 5.1, thank you Valdis Kletnieks (see also bug #18515)
  • Linux host: support kernel 4.4.169 (bug #18315)
  • Linux host: fix logging when building Linux kernel modules (bug #18226)
  • Linux host: clarified building Linux host drivers with secure boot (bug #18312)
  • FreeBSD host: compilation fixes
  • Installers: reduced size of packages
  • Web services: work with Java 11
  • LibreSSL compilation fix, thank you Stefan Strogin
  • Windows guests: fixed running applications which use complex display topologies with WDDM driver, fixed Skype for Business hangs (bug #17092)
  • Windows guests: fixed an occasional guest crash with WDDM driver and VBoxSVGA adapter (bug #18369)
  • Windows guests: shared folder file creation detection issue (bug #9276)
  • Linux guests: shared folder performance and reliability improvements and missing features (bugs #17360, #819)
  • OS/2 guests: shared folder fixes (bug #18376 and bug #18379)

Versienummer 6.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-04-2019 14:156

17-04-2019 • 14:15

6 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+13+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1pepsiblik
17 april 2019 14:21
Werkt opzich goed, maar als er ook maar ergens Hyper-V op de host draait (Virtualization-Based Security bijvoorbeeld), dan gaat het hele spul in software emulatie modus en is het niet vooruit te branden. Het is niet de enige software die er last van heeft overigens. Maar men is er dus nog niet om VirtualBox naast Hyper-V te kunnen laten leven.
Reageer
+1ymoona
@pepsiblik17 april 2019 14:26
Er kan maar 1 app gebruiken maken van de hardware functies van je cpu. Dit is dus niet iets wat de schuld is van virtual box (of van hyoer-v)
Reageer
+1powerboat
@pepsiblik17 april 2019 14:33
Waarom zou je ook 2 hypervisors op een machine willen draaien ? :?
Reageer
0MrDrako
@powerboat17 april 2019 14:45
Zoals hij zelf aangeeft, Virtualization-Based Security is iets heel anders dan "gewoon" een hypervisor.
De 1 gebruik je voor het hosten van VM's en de ander om bijvoorbeeld geheugenisolatie toe te passen voor een applicatie.
Al kun je je dan afvragen wat virtual box op een systeem doet dat zo veilig moet zijn, maar als ontwikkel machine zou het best kunnen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrDrako op 17 april 2019 14:46]

Reageer
0Speeder
@MrDrako17 april 2019 14:58
Ja, maar het is dus nog steeds een hypervisor want gebaseerd op Hyper-V. Als dat aan staat dan vind Virtualbox dat niet zo leuk en dat is wat hij ook stelt. Maar het is ook niet aan te raden om die dingen naast elkaar te laten draaien omdat dan de een of de ander in software emulatie modus moet gaan draaien.
Reageer
0JustFogMaxi
@pepsiblik17 april 2019 14:49
Idd, jammer dat je voor Docker for Windows, hyperV moet hebben. Ik gebruik zelf Virtualbox het liefst voor losse VMs, pech hebben dus.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True