Oracle heeft de derde update voor versie 6.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following items were fixed and/or added: Virtualization core: nested AMD virtualization fixes

User interface: fixed copying directories in file manager

User interface: fixed operation progress in file manager when copying content

User interface: fixed operation progress when deleting snapshots

User interface: fixed unattended installation of recent Ubuntu guests

User interface: various additional improvements

Storage: fixed loading saved states for LsiLogic devices (6.0.0 regression; bug #18263)

Storage: fixed fixed reading certain QCOW2 images and support version 3 of the format readonly

Storage: Improved IDE PCI emulation to allow NetWare IDE drivers to use bus-mastering

Graphics: Improved VMSVGA support to work with old X servers which previously showed only a badly scrambled screen

Graphics: fixed invisible mouse cursor with VMSVGA emulation and without mouse integration (bug #18239)

Graphics: make EFI work with VMSVGA emulation (bug #18282)

Graphics: remember last guest screen size VMSVGA emulation

Graphics: fix RDP to guests using VMSVGA emulation

Graphics: various additional VMSVGA emulation fixes

Audio: implemented audio device enumeration for the DirectSound backend

Network: fixed unwanted padding bytes in Windows host adaptor network packets (bug #18202 and bug #18355)

Serial: fixed possible crash on Windows when using a host device (6.0.0 regression; bug #18319)

Serial: fixed loopback handling in the emulation causing garbage to be sent during boot with Linux guests (6.0.0 regression; bug #18319)

Shared folders: fixed duplicate folders after restoring a saved state (bug #18373 and other)

Drag and drop: fixed copying files from guest host (bug #18305)

Recording: fixed modifying settings via VBoxManage (bug #18494)

VBoxManage: crash fix (bug #18341)

Fixed hangs during failed virtual machine start-up

Windows host: fix unwanted wake-ups from standby (bug #18549)

Windows host: disallow Pause as a host key (bug #18482)

Linux host and guest: support Linux 5.0 and 5.1, thank you Valdis Kletnieks (see also bug #18515)

Linux host: support kernel 4.4.169 (bug #18315)

Linux host: fix logging when building Linux kernel modules (bug #18226)

Linux host: clarified building Linux host drivers with secure boot (bug #18312)

FreeBSD host: compilation fixes

Installers: reduced size of packages

Web services: work with Java 11

LibreSSL compilation fix, thank you Stefan Strogin

Windows guests: fixed running applications which use complex display topologies with WDDM driver, fixed Skype for Business hangs (bug #17092)

Windows guests: fixed an occasional guest crash with WDDM driver and VBoxSVGA adapter (bug #18369)

Windows guests: shared folder file creation detection issue (bug #9276)

Linux guests: shared folder performance and reliability improvements and missing features (bugs #17360, #819)

OS/2 guests: shared folder fixes (bug #18376 and bug #18379)