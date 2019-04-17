Versie 4.1.5 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 4.1.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Release 4.1.5
Release 4.1.4
- On Win32, removed special handling of non-0 wParam to WM_PAINT.
- Implement high-priority idle on Win32 to make redraw smoother and more efficient.
- Add vertical bookmark symbol SC_MARK_VERTICALBOOKMARK. Feature #1276.
- Set default fold display text SCI_SETDEFAULTFOLDDISPLAYTEXT(text). Feature #1272.
- Add SCI_SETCHARACTERCATEGORYOPTIMIZATION API to optimize speed of character category features like determining whether a character is a space or number at the expense of memory. Feature #1259.
- Improve the styling of numbers in Nim. Feature #1268.
- Fix exception when inserting DBCS text. Bug #2093.
- Improve performance of accessibility on GTK. Bug #2094.
- Fix text reported for deletion with accessibility on GTK. Bug #2095.
- Fix flicker when inserting primary selection on GTK. Bug #2087.
- Support coloured text in Windows 8.1+. Feature #1277.
- Avoid potential long hangs with idle styling for huge documents on Cocoa and GTK.
- Calltips implemented on Qt. Bug #1548.
- Block caret in overtype mode SCI_SETCARETSTYLE(caretStyle | CARETSTYLE_OVERSTRIKE_BLOCK). Feature #1217.
- SciTE supports changing caret style via caret.style property. Feature #1624.
- Lexer added for .NET's Common Intermediate Language CIL. Feature #1265.
- The C++ lexer, with styling.within.preprocessor on, now interprets "(" in preprocessor "#if(" as an operator instead of part of the directive. This improves folding as well which could become unbalanced.
- Fix raw strings in Nim. Feature #1253.
- Fix inconsistency with dot styling in Nim. Feature #1260.
- Enhance the styling of backticks in Nim. Feature #1261.
- Enhance raw string identifier styling in Nim. Feature #1262.
- Fix fold behaviour with comments in Nim. Feature #1254.
- Fix TCL lexer recognizing '"' after "," inside a bracketed substitution. Bug #1947.
- Fix garbage text from SCI_MOVESELECTEDLINESUP and SCI_MOVESELECTEDLINESDOWN for rectangular or thin selection by performing no action. Bug #2078.
- Ensure container notified if Insert pressed when caret off-screen. Bug #2083.
- Fix memory leak when checking running instance on GTK. Feature #1267.
- Platform layer font cache removed on Win32 as there is a platform-independent cache.
- SciTE for GTK easier to build on macOS. Bug #2084.