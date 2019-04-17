Microsoft heeft versie 16.0.1 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht, en enkele dagen eerder ook al versie 15.9.11 van Visual Studio 2017. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst veranderingen van de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes, voor de 2017-uitgave zijn er ook releasenotes. De wijzigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

Issues fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.0.1 Add option for Windows (UWP) platform when creating new Xamarin.Forms project from 'Mobile App (Xamarin.Forms)' project template.

Help > About window title in Visual Studio 2019 still shows 'RC' after upgrade.

When updating Visual Studio 2019 from RC to GA, RC shortcuts for Visual Studio are left behind.

Visual Studio 2019 Preview 1.1 cannot create a UWP xamarin form.

Package load failure starting Visual Studio 2019 after upgrade from Preview 4.4 to 16.0. Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2017 version 15.9.11 Access violation C++ /CLI 15.9.5 ISO C++ Latest Draft Standard since 15.9.5.

PGO Code Gen Bug - Vectorized instruction accessing memory OOB.

Visual Studio completely freezes when editing package.json.

An error occurred loading this property page (CSS & JSON).

Clicking on a web app URL in the Azure activity log now successfully publishes a Cloud Service Project.

You can now publish to a Function app even if you are not logged into the account that contains the function app.

We have fixed an unhandled exception in the HTML editor.

We have updated the scaffolding package to install Microsoft.VisualStudio.Web.CodeGeneration.Design package version 2.1.9 for .NET Core 2.1 and version 2.2.3 for .NET Core 2.2.

We have implemented a C++ compiler fix to correct exception handling support for code using setjmp/longjmp in Release mode.

We have implemented a C++ linker fix regarding information in PDB where the incorrect module info could result in heap corruption when producing a stripped PDB file either by PDBCopy.exe or by link.exe when option /PDBSTRIPPED is specified.

We have corrected dual signing of the ARM64 Visual C++ Redistributable installer.