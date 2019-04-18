Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ExifTool 11.37

Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.37 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Sinds versie 11.34 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 11.37
  • Added a new Sony AFAreaMode (thanks Jos Roost)
  • Decode GPS and other tags from Pittasoft Blackvue dashcam videos
  • Improved decoding of FujiFilm FlickerReduction
  • Ignore any garbage before an NMEA sentence when geotagging
  • Fixed bug which could result in loss of timed GPS metadata when writing MP4 videos
Changes in version 11.36
  • Added a number of new MacOS tags
  • Added a new CanonModelID (thanks Laurent Clévy)
  • Added some new Canon EasyMode and AFAreaMode values
  • Added two new Canon AspectRatio values (thanks LibRaw)
  • Decode a new Nikon tag (thanks LibRaw)
  • Decode some new FujiFilm tags
  • Updated Sony maker notes for the DSC-RX0M2 (thanks Jos Roost)
  • Hide the Nikon ShotInfo offset tags
  • Fixed problem decoding NikonCustom settings for some D810 firmware versions
  • Fixed typo in a warning message (thanks Hayo Baan)
Changes in version 11.35
  • Added print conversion for MDItemFSLabel
  • Added a new Sony LensType (thanks Jos Roost)
  • Added an additional -validate check for PNG images
  • Decode a few more FujiFilm RAF tags (thanks LibRaw)
  • Decode a couple more QuickTime tags
  • Allow "Copy0" to be specified as a group name for the copy number of the primary tag when extracting information
  • Improved the Composite ImageSize tag to report the RawImageCroppedSize for FujiFilm RAF images
  • Changed Composite ImageSize tag to use a space instead of "x" as a separator when the -n option is used
  • Fixed problem writing user-defined PhaseOne SensorCalibration tags
  • Fixed problem where a List-type tag may not be split into individual items with the -sep option when using the advanced-formatting "@" feature
  • API Changes:
    • Patched a potential pitfall if calling code used both the old List and ListSep options at the same time as the new ListJoin option

Versienummer 11.37
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Phil Harvey
Download https://www.sno.phy.queensu.ca/~phil/exiftool
Bestandsgrootte 6,03MB
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

18-04-2019 • 08:16

Bron: Phil Harvey

ExifTool

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (2)

0gielie
18 april 2019 08:39
Mooie Tool, toevallig gisteravond weer even mee aan de gang gegaan om mijn backup foto/video van de iCloud weer recht te zetten. Toch onbegrijpelijk dat exports vanuit iCloud de meta data verneukt.
Weet iemand of er een handige frontend/gui voor exiftool bestaat voor macos.
Reageer
0ehtweak

18 april 2019 09:00
ExifToolGUI werkt idd alleen onder Windows.

Is dit wat voor je:
http://hvdwolf.github.io/pyExifToolGUI/

of deze:
http://macintoshgarden.or...editing-new-tiger-version

Geen idee of het werkt op een actueel MacOS systeem (gebruik ik zelf niet).
_______________________________________________
Leuk weetje m.b.t. ExifTool:
With the addition of a few more MacOS tags, the next ExifTool release (version 11.36) will have definitions for more than 15000 unique tag names. Including tags with duplicate names, there will be more than 22550 tags defined.
Aldus Phil Harvey. 8-)
bron: http://u88.n24.queensu.ca...ex.php/topic,10034.0.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door ehtweak op 18 april 2019 09:08]

Reageer


