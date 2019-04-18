Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.37 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Sinds versie 11.34 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.37
Changes in version 11.36
- Added a new Sony AFAreaMode (thanks Jos Roost)
- Decode GPS and other tags from Pittasoft Blackvue dashcam videos
- Improved decoding of FujiFilm FlickerReduction
- Ignore any garbage before an NMEA sentence when geotagging
- Fixed bug which could result in loss of timed GPS metadata when writing MP4 videos
Changes in version 11.35
- Added a number of new MacOS tags
- Added a new CanonModelID (thanks Laurent Clévy)
- Added some new Canon EasyMode and AFAreaMode values
- Added two new Canon AspectRatio values (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode a new Nikon tag (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode some new FujiFilm tags
- Updated Sony maker notes for the DSC-RX0M2 (thanks Jos Roost)
- Hide the Nikon ShotInfo offset tags
- Fixed problem decoding NikonCustom settings for some D810 firmware versions
- Fixed typo in a warning message (thanks Hayo Baan)
- Added print conversion for MDItemFSLabel
- Added a new Sony LensType (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added an additional -validate check for PNG images
- Decode a few more FujiFilm RAF tags (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode a couple more QuickTime tags
- Allow "Copy0" to be specified as a group name for the copy number of the primary tag when extracting information
- Improved the Composite ImageSize tag to report the RawImageCroppedSize for FujiFilm RAF images
- Changed Composite ImageSize tag to use a space instead of "x" as a separator when the -n option is used
- Fixed problem writing user-defined PhaseOne SensorCalibration tags
- Fixed problem where a List-type tag may not be split into individual items with the -sep option when using the advanced-formatting "@" feature
- API Changes:
- Patched a potential pitfall if calling code used both the old List and ListSep options at the same time as the new ListJoin option