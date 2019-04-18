JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2019.1.1 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Here are notable changes since PhpStorm 2019.1: Fixed: Caret is put into the class name on opening a file regardless of its last position (WI-46109)

Fixed: code completion for protected/private members is not shown on the first invocation for views (WI-21267)

expectedArguments and expectedReturnValues for overridden/implemented methods (WI-45824)

Unused declarations: allow to exclude getters/setters or patterns (WI-45633)

Blade: suppress useless php inspections in Blade elements (WI-45897)

Fixed: Run | Debug configuration: Environment Variables doesn’t allow to paste Name or Value separately for a variable (IDEA-206952 +34)

Fixed: Plugin Management: Updating plugins in an offline environment no longer works with the new marketplace and custom plugin repository (IDEA-205032 +29)

Fixed: When I open a task with “create branch” option checked IDE tires to create a branch twice in a row (IDEA-205194 +26)

Fixed: JVM crashes when creating a VCS diff window (IDEA-208708 +21)

Fixed: cucumber.js support only sees steps written as regular expressions (WEB-15600 +27)

Fixed: TypeScript / JavaScript: allow relative imports for files under path mappings (WEB-31972 +19)

Fixed: Escape doesn’t move focus back to the Editor from Terminal tool window (IDEA-116221 +10)