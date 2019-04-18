Er zijn updates verschenen voor versies 7, 8.5 en 8.6 van Drupal, die een kwetsbaarheid in jQuery moeten verhelpen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een development-framework. Meer informatie over de kwetsbaarheid kan hieronder worden gevonden:
Security risk: Moderately critical 10∕25 AC:Complex/A:Admin/CI:Some/II:Some/E:Theoretical/TD:Uncommon
Vulnerability: Cross Site Scripting.
Description: The jQuery project released version 3.4.0, and as part of that, disclosed a security vulnerability that affects all prior versions. As described in their release notes:
jQuery 3.4.0 includes a fix for some unintended behavior when using jQuery.extend(true, {}, ...). If an unsanitized source object contained an enumerable __proto__ property, it could extend the native Object.prototype. This fix is included in jQuery 3.4.0, but patch diffs exist to patch previous jQuery versions.
It's possible that this vulnerability is exploitable with some Drupal modules. As a precaution, this Drupal security release backports the fix to jQuery.extend(), without making any other changes to the jQuery version that is included in Drupal core (3.2.1 for Drupal 8 and 1.4.4 for Drupal 7) or running on the site via some other module such as jQuery Update.Solution: Install the latest version:
- If you are using Drupal 8.6, update to Drupal 8.6.15.
- If you are using Drupal 8.5 or earlier, update to Drupal 8.5.15.
- If you are using Drupal 7, update to Drupal 7.66.
Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.5.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.