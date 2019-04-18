Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Drupal 7.66 / 8.5.15 / 8.6.15

Drupal logo (75 pix) Er zijn updates verschenen voor versies 7, 8.5 en 8.6 van Drupal, die een kwetsbaarheid in jQuery moeten verhelpen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een development-framework. Meer informatie over de kwetsbaarheid kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Security risk: Moderately critical 10∕25 AC:Complex/A:Admin/CI:Some/II:Some/E:Theoretical/TD:Uncommon

Vulnerability: Cross Site Scripting.
Description: The jQuery project released version 3.4.0, and as part of that, disclosed a security vulnerability that affects all prior versions. As described in their release notes:

jQuery 3.4.0 includes a fix for some unintended behavior when using jQuery.extend(true, {}, ...). If an unsanitized source object contained an enumerable __proto__ property, it could extend the native Object.prototype. This fix is included in jQuery 3.4.0, but patch diffs exist to patch previous jQuery versions.

It's possible that this vulnerability is exploitable with some Drupal modules. As a precaution, this Drupal security release backports the fix to jQuery.extend(), without making any other changes to the jQuery version that is included in Drupal core (3.2.1 for Drupal 8 and 1.4.4 for Drupal 7) or running on the site via some other module such as jQuery Update.

Solution: Install the latest version:

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.5.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.

Versienummer 7.66 / 8.5.15 / 8.6.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-8.6.15.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

18-04-2019 12:52
submitter: Zidane007nl

18-04-2019 • 12:52

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Bron: Drupal

Drupal

Score: 5

Reacties (5)

+1kikker81
18 april 2019 13:41
Je zal het moeten onderhouden.
Hetzefde als Wordpress en Joomla en gelijksoortige molochs, het is gewoon super inefficiënt en alleen de moeite waard als je een kant en klare template pakt en zo snel en goedkoop mogelijk een website wil inclusief content management systeem.
In veel gevallen is het makkelijker om diegene die het onderhoud aan een website doet wat basis html te leren en gewoon een website op te zetten in plain html.
Reageer
0ViveUtVivas
@kikker8118 april 2019 13:46
Ja je moet het onderhouden, daar heb je gelijk in.
Ook als je een site hebt puur ter info met maar 5 pagina`s ofzo kan ik statisch basis html nog inzien.

Maar een site waarin je veel pagina`s hebt met veel verschillende onderwerpen/inhoud is een statische site maken echt een gedrocht.
Je moet dan alle links en dergelijke ook met de hand aan gaan maken.
Daarin zit de kracht van een CMS ook zie je dit veelal in combinatie met een webshop.
Reageer
0GebakkenEi
@ViveUtVivas18 april 2019 14:02
Yes! En niet te vergeten: herbruikbare content zoals nieuws of producten ("andere klanten die dit lazen vinden dit ook interessant"). Je krijgt dan een dynamische website die nog steeds makkelijker onderhoudbaar is.

En als je de indeling wijzigt in een Wordpress 9nieuwe huisstijl) dan ben je vaak klaar met een nieuw template en alle pagina's volgen netjes mee. Ja; dit kan ook met enkel CSS. Maar dat kan niet door een leek gedaan worden en is tijdrovend/foutgevoelig.

Een geheel statische site is een uitzondering aan het worden. Maar mocht je dat wel willen inclusief het gemak van een CMS die het voor je in elkaar zet: je kunt 'm maken met een WordPress. Gebruik een Cache-plugin zoals Swift performance en laat die de html pre-renderen. Copy/paste, wat HTaccess aanpassen en wat basis HTML aanpassen en klaar.
Reageer
0theduke1989
18 april 2019 13:41
Is het nouw mogleijk om Drupal ook als webshop los te gebruiken ipv een losse extension wat gekoppeld is aan de ''website''
Reageer
0Lennart

18 april 2019 13:47
Voor een klein, privé-winkeltje kan dit. Maar als je meer producten hebt, inzet op continuïteit en verschillende gebruikers, dan heeft een CMS zoals Drupal of alternatief zeker bestaansrecht.

Als je Drupal installeert, is het kaal. De modules maken het geheel flexibel. Niet voor niets wordt Drupal wel vergeleken met Lego. Elk stapje of elke functionaliteit moet je instellen. Dat kan heel frustrerend zijn, maar als je het éénmaal doorhebti, is het heerlijk om mee te werken.
Reageer


