Er zijn updates verschenen voor versies 7, 8.5 en 8.6 van Drupal, die een kwetsbaarheid in jQuery moeten verhelpen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een development-framework. Meer informatie over de kwetsbaarheid kan hieronder worden gevonden:

jQuery 3.4.0 includes a fix for some unintended behavior when using jQuery.extend(true, {}, ...). If an unsanitized source object contained an enumerable __proto__ property, it could extend the native Object.prototype. This fix is included in jQuery 3.4.0, but patch diffs exist to patch previous jQuery versions.

It's possible that this vulnerability is exploitable with some Drupal modules. As a precaution, this Drupal security release backports the fix to jQuery.extend(), without making any other changes to the jQuery version that is included in Drupal core (3.2.1 for Drupal 8 and 1.4.4 for Drupal 7) or running on the site via some other module such as jQuery Update.