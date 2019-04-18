Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 2.95 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Changes:
- Added option to toggle file list columns via context menu on column header. (#43867)
- Added support for nested action menus via # menu delimiter in action name. (#44859)
- Added support for Discogs subtracks. (#18373, #42178, #43812, #44689)
Fixed:
- Added option to use current input as JSON input at web sources framework. (#16247)
- Object name is current output if json_select_object was successful at web sources framework. (#18214)
- Improved visibility of current selection focus for filtered file lists. (#44341)
Languages:
- Only one cover was supported for Apple MP4 tags (since v2.91a). (#45070)
- Cover-image mimetype was not reported for multiple covers in Nero MP4 tags. (#45041)
- Possible size inflation for MP4 files with garbage at end of file (e.g., ID3v1 tags). (#44879)
- Tag sources dialog used temporary fields from web sources in some cases.
- Perfomance issue when writing large custom ID3v2 tag fields. (#44837)
- Audio length of MP3s with Info header was wrong in some cases.
- File list selection mark was on wrong file in certain cases when auto-saving tags was enabled.
- Default value was not disabled when selecting _SEPARATOR as field on Tag Panel configuration.
- Multiple _SEPARATOR fields on the Tag Panel were not preserved (since v2.93a). (#44746)
- Runtime error when parsing certain invalid ID3v2 TCON frames.
- Creation of files and folders with reserved names (from the DOS-aera) was still possible under certain conditions.
- Updated Catalan, Hebrew and Norwegian translations.
- Fixed encoding issues in the Polish installer. (#44900)
- Added Tamil translation.