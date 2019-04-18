Er is een nieuwe versievan Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. Sinds versie 1.7 build 13963 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 1.7 build 18344:
Changes in version 1.7 build 17508:
- Added the ability to include mouse cursor in Game Capture
- Fixed seeking problem with certain MKV files
- Fixed an issue where playlist items could not be sorted by size
- Fixed an issue that causes TTML subtitle characters to be ignored
- Fixed an issue that causes File Navigator to crash in certain situations
- Fixed a problem that causes the program to run slowly with playback of certain files
- Fixed a problem that causes screen to broken when playing certain H.264 files
- Improved AV1 decoding performance
- Fixed an abnormal behavior when playing certain MP4 files
- Improved ZIP/RAR playback
Changes in version 1.7 build 16291:
- Added the ability to update extensions
- Added the ability to edit subtitles in Subtitle Browser
- Modified saving of SMI subtitles to keep the original as much as possible
- Fixed an abnormal behavior when using D3D11 OSC mode in certain situations
- Fixed an issue where the PotScreenSaver could not be turned off with mouse
- Changed default skin option of context menu to style defined in skin
Changes in version 1.7 build 14804:
- Added online subtitles database tab into browser window
- Added the ability to keep playback speed changes
- Fixed an issue that prevents to create thumbnail image when Bluesky Frame Rate Converter is used
- Fixed an issue that aspect ratio was abnormal when rotate function is used
- Fixed a problem where some MP4 files were playing fast
- Improved playback of HTTP streams
- Fixed a problem where styles in certain SSA/ASS subtitle files was incorrectly parsed
- Fixed a problem that can not play WMV/ASF files on certain PCs
- Improved subtitle searching to match the video
- Improved speed of loading skin files
- Fixed a problem that occurs when playing certain MKV files
- Fixed an issue where times in certain SRT subtitle files was incorrectly handled
- Improved the option "remember playback positions within a playlist" so that it can be set individually in each playlist
- Added support for bitmap based subtitles into Subtitle Browser
- Added the ability to prevent window from being dragged outside of title bar
- Added support for AV1 video format
- Improved online subtitle download/upload features
- Improved handling of online subtitle translation
- Fixed a problem that prevents to show album art/cover pictures in FLAC files when seamless playback function is used
- Fixed an issue that causes the program to launch a new instance when a file is added into playlist from Windows Explorer
- Fixed an issue where some settings related to built-in WASAPI audio renderer were not saved
- Fixed a problem that occurs with decoding MJPEG files
- Fixed a problem that no sound while playing certain TS files
- Fixed a problem that prevents playback of certain AVI/OGG files
- Fixed an issue that prevents playback from being smooth on a rotated monitor