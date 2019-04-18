Er is een nieuwe versievan Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. Sinds versie 1.7 build 13963 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 1.7 build 18344: Added the ability to include mouse cursor in Game Capture

Fixed seeking problem with certain MKV files

Fixed an issue where playlist items could not be sorted by size

Fixed an issue that causes TTML subtitle characters to be ignored

Fixed an issue that causes File Navigator to crash in certain situations

Fixed a problem that causes the program to run slowly with playback of certain files

Fixed a problem that causes screen to broken when playing certain H.264 files

Improved AV1 decoding performance

Fixed an abnormal behavior when playing certain MP4 files

Improved ZIP/RAR playback Changes in version 1.7 build 17508: Added the ability to update extensions

Added the ability to edit subtitles in Subtitle Browser

Modified saving of SMI subtitles to keep the original as much as possible

Fixed an abnormal behavior when using D3D11 OSC mode in certain situations

Fixed an issue where the PotScreenSaver could not be turned off with mouse

Changed default skin option of context menu to style defined in skin Changes in version 1.7 build 16291: Added online subtitles database tab into browser window

Added the ability to keep playback speed changes

Fixed an issue that prevents to create thumbnail image when Bluesky Frame Rate Converter is used

Fixed an issue that aspect ratio was abnormal when rotate function is used

Fixed a problem where some MP4 files were playing fast

Improved playback of HTTP streams

Fixed a problem where styles in certain SSA/ASS subtitle files was incorrectly parsed

Fixed a problem that can not play WMV/ASF files on certain PCs

Improved subtitle searching to match the video

Improved speed of loading skin files

Fixed a problem that occurs when playing certain MKV files

Fixed an issue where times in certain SRT subtitle files was incorrectly handled

Improved the option "remember playback positions within a playlist" so that it can be set individually in each playlist Changes in version 1.7 build 14804: Added support for bitmap based subtitles into Subtitle Browser

Added the ability to prevent window from being dragged outside of title bar

Added support for AV1 video format

Improved online subtitle download/upload features

Improved handling of online subtitle translation

Fixed a problem that prevents to show album art/cover pictures in FLAC files when seamless playback function is used

Fixed an issue that causes the program to launch a new instance when a file is added into playlist from Windows Explorer

Fixed an issue where some settings related to built-in WASAPI audio renderer were not saved

Fixed a problem that occurs with decoding MJPEG files

Fixed a problem that no sound while playing certain TS files

Fixed a problem that prevents playback of certain AVI/OGG files

Fixed an issue that prevents playback from being smooth on a rotated monitor