Versie 3.6.1 van de TeamSpeak-client is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt gebruikers in staat om met elkaar te communiceren. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS en Android. TeamSpeak is vooral populair onder gamers, die het gebruiken om tijdens onlinegamen met teamgenoten te kunnen overleggen. In deze uitgave de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release focuses on crash fixes for each operating system and 2 chat fixes. We are working on the audio issues (AGC, user make loud noise and chirping noise) and will release another 3.6.x for these.