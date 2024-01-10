Software-update: TeamSpeak 3.6.1

TeamSpeak logo (80 pix) Versie 3.6.1 van de TeamSpeak-client is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt gebruikers in staat om met elkaar te communiceren. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS en Android. TeamSpeak is vooral populair onder gamers, die het gebruiken om tijdens onlinegamen met teamgenoten te kunnen overleggen. In deze uitgave de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release focuses on crash fixes for each operating system and 2 chat fixes. We are working on the audio issues (AGC, user make loud noise and chirping noise) and will release another 3.6.x for these.

  • Fix chat being disabled when 'Open channel chat automatically' is enabled
  • Fix chat input placeholder becoming normal text
  • Fix crash on MacOS with certain virtual sound cards & aggregate devices
  • Fix crash on Linux with non-AVX CPUs
  • Fix crash on Windows 32bit client
  • Update OpenSSL to 1.1.1u

Versienummer 3.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TeamSpeak
Download https://teamspeak.com/en/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (7)

Dubbeldrank 10 januari 2024 19:20
Als je 3.6.1 installeert wil hij na een restart al gelijk updaten naar 3.6.2 die vorig jaar september al uitgekomen is.

http://files.teamspeak-se...s/client/3.6.2/index.html
iNFiNiTY- 10 januari 2024 19:11
Teamspeak elke weekend! 💪🏻 Geen meuk plaatjes, en weet in het - gewoon waar het voor gemaakt is; praten/ comms, en veel betere geluidskwaliteit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door iNFiNiTY- op 26 juli 2024 11:25]

fre0n @iNFiNiTY-11 januari 2024 01:02
Dit. Geen overbodige ballast, een eigen dedicated server voor full control en customising (logootje enzo) . En doet gewoon perfect wat t moet doen
BjornR1989 10 januari 2024 19:41
Het verbaast mij dat ze nog steeds de 3.x versie bijwerken terwijl de 5.x beschikbaar is.
Proberen ze zich van goede wil tonen naar gebruikers die de nieuwe functies niet willen of weten ze van zichzelf dat het stopzetten van 3.x de doodssteek zou zijn?

Hoedanook, behalve de recentere versie van OpenSSL, zie ik geen reden om te vernieuwen.
Ik ken nog een vijftal mensen die uitsluitend TS gebruiken, de rest (mijzelf uitgezonderd) zit op concurrent en niet self-hosted Discord.
Wanneer de 3.x versie EoL is zal 't voor mij eerder Mumble dan Discord worden.
Patriot @BjornR198911 januari 2024 08:21
Teamspeak 5 is toch nog in beta? Ik denk ook niet dat er veel animo voor gaat zijn inderdaad. Gewoon omdat de mensen die nu nog op teamspeak zitten zo'n beetje per definitie de mensen zijn die geen behoefte hebben aan verandering :+
Eldunari 10 januari 2024 19:08
Jaren heel veel gebruikt, maar iedereen die ik ken is over naar Discord.
Heeft teamspeak nog een grote user base?
callofduty 10 januari 2024 19:12
Teamspeak kan je lokaal een server opzetten, kwaliteit is ook beter.

