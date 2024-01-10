Versie 9.1 van Vi IMproved, oftewel Vim, is kort geleden uitgekomen. Deze universele editor is ooit door Bram Moolenaar voor de Commodore Amiga ontwikkeld, maar is tegenwoordig ook voor Unix, Linux, macOS, OS/2, DOS en Windows beschikbaar. Vim wordt niet actief ontwikkeld en meestal zitten er een paar jaar tussen de verschillende versies. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The Vim project is happy to announce that Vim 9.1 has finally been released. This release is dedicated to Bram Moolenaar, Vim's lead developer for more than 30 years, who passed away half a year ago. The Vim project wouldn't exist without his work! Vim 9.1 is mainly a bug fix release, it contains hundreds of bug fixes, a few new features and there are many minor improvements.

Vim contains support for Vim9 classes and objects for the Vim9 scripting language, see :h vim9-class

New :defer command, to help cleaning up a function, see :h :defer

Support for adding virtual-text to a buffer is added. This is useful for language server features (e.g. inlay hints), see :h virtual-text

Smooth scroll support has been implemented. See :h 'smoothscroll'

An EditorConfig plugin is included with Vim. See :h editorconfig-install

Vim has been updated for OpenVMS. See www.polarhome.com/vim

xxd has been updated to support color output and allows to reverse bit dumps