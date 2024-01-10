Versie 9.1 van Vi IMproved, oftewel Vim, is kort geleden uitgekomen. Deze universele editor is ooit door Bram Moolenaar voor de Commodore Amiga ontwikkeld, maar is tegenwoordig ook voor Unix, Linux, macOS, OS/2, DOS en Windows beschikbaar. Vim wordt niet actief ontwikkeld en meestal zitten er een paar jaar tussen de verschillende versies. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Vim 9.1 is available
The Vim project is happy to announce that Vim 9.1 has finally been released. This release is dedicated to Bram Moolenaar, Vim's lead developer for more than 30 years, who passed away half a year ago. The Vim project wouldn't exist without his work! Vim 9.1 is mainly a bug fix release, it contains hundreds of bug fixes, a few new features and there are many minor improvements.New features Here is a list of the most important new features:
Other Improvements and Changes Many bugs have been fixed since the release of Vim 9.0, including various fixes for unsafe memory access, memory leaks, buffer overflows and potential crashes.
- Vim contains support for Vim9 classes and objects for the Vim9 scripting language, see :h vim9-class
- New :defer command, to help cleaning up a function, see :h :defer
- Support for adding virtual-text to a buffer is added. This is useful for language server features (e.g. inlay hints), see :h virtual-text
- Smooth scroll support has been implemented. See :h 'smoothscroll'
- An EditorConfig plugin is included with Vim. See :h editorconfig-install
- Vim has been updated for OpenVMS. See www.polarhome.com/vim
- xxd has been updated to support color output and allows to reverse bit dumps
- See the helpfile for other improvements: :h new-other-9.1
- Changes to existing behaviour is documented at: :h changed-9.1
- A few new functions, autocommands, ex commands and options have been added: :h added-9.1
- The full list of patches is documented at: :h patches-9.1
- The Vim FTP Server has been retired. It is no longer used to distribute artifacts to users. If you used it in the past, please update to using the git repository instead